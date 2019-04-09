As you know, the Raw after WrestleMania is often a time for debuts and returns, as new storylines kick off in the wake of WWE’s “season finale.” One such exciting moment on this episode was the return of Sami Zayn, who’s been out of commission since summer of last year, thanks to injuries to both rotator cuffs, each of which required surgery. Sami responded to a challenge by new Intercontinental Champion Finn Bálor, and the two fought for that title in a pretty exciting match.
Sami Zayn Is Back, And He Doesn’t Care If You Missed Him
