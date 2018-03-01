Sasha Banks And Bayley Finally Got To Use Their Tag Team Finisher At Elimination Chamber

It’s clear now that the main roster Sasha Banks vs. Bayley feud we’ve all been waiting for is finally coming. After Sasha’s betrayals at the Royal Rumble and the Elimination Chamber, and Bayley dodging her tag on Monday Night Raw, their (kayfabe) friendship is definitely on the rocks.

It remains to be seen whether there’s an evil mirror involved, or just Sasha being who she’s really always been and Bayley finally being ready to stand up for herself, but it’s going to be exciting to see where it goes from here.

One cool detail in the meantime is that prior to the Sasha stomping on Bayley in the chamber, the duo got to try out their hypothetical tag team finishing move.

As helpfully pointed out by Reddit user Deethy, Sasha and Bayley were on Stone Cold Steve Austin’s podcast on December 21st of last year, and at one point they discussed what their team finisher would be. “I do a backstabber, they come up, and you grab them and Bayley to Belly,” suggested Sasha. “Yeah yeah yeah!” responded Bayley, “Let’s do it tonight!”

