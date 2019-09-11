Seth Rollins On Discovering The Brother And Sister He Never Knew He Had

Imagine being a regular person, and learning one day that you have a long-lost brother who’s a top champion in WWE and regarded by some as the best wrestler in the world. For that matter, imagine being that champion, going about your wrestling life with your glamorous wrestling champion fiancée, getting ready to have two matches at Clash of Champions, and then learning one day that there’s a whole branch of your family that you’ve never met before!

That’s apparently what happened to WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins, who posted on Twitter that he only recently discovered a brother and sister he never knew about.