WWE’s Becky Lynch And Seth Rollins Announced Their Engagement

WWE

It seems like just a few months ago (it was) that wrestling fans learned about the romantic relationship between WWE Superstars Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins. We were told they were a real-life couple, but some definitely wondered if that was true, given that they are wrestlers, and that their relationship was so quickly incorporated into their WWE personas. It even culminated in a mixed tag team match main event to this year’s Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

What could the next step beyond winning a main event together and co-ruling Raw as Raw Women’s Champion, one half of the Raw Tag Team Champions, and Universal Champion be for The Man and The Man’s Man? That seems like the pinnacle of what a human couple in the sports-entertainment business can achieve, doesn’t it?