Seth Rollins Felt The Extreme Rules Crowd ‘Messed With’ Dolph Ziggler

WWE Raw

Seth Rollins and Dolph Ziggler battled it out for Ziggler’s Intercontinental Championship at Extreme Rules in an Ironman match in which Dolph managed to retain. However, the biggest talking point after the match wasn’t what they did in the ring, but the crowd in Pittsburgh’s constant countdowns every time the giant clock would get down to 10 seconds before a new minute.

It was distracting to say the least, and both Rollins and Ziggler were less than pleased at the crowd’s reaction — especially when WWE decided to take down the clock which only worsened the crowd’s reaction. More than a week later, they still aren’t quite over the way the match went and the crowd handled things.

Rollins was a guest on Lilian Garcia’s “Chasing Glory” podcast this week and went deeper on how he felt about the Extreme Rules crowd, and how it had a significant effect on Ziggler’s performance in the match (transcription via Wrestling Inc.)