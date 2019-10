In the final segment of last night’s Raw, Seth Rollins invaded the Firefly Fun House and literally Burned It Down, as well as beating up the sweater-wearing TV host version of Bray Wyatt. After their disastrous match at Hell in a Cell, Seth and the Fiend are now building to a Falls Count Anywhere Match at Crown Jewel. For the live crowd that was there last night, however, that segment led directly into something much more immediate.