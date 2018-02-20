Seth Rollins Set An Incredible Record On WWE Raw

Of course by now you’re well aware that WWE Raw has been on the air for over 25 years. I know that WWE barely mentioned that fact in the past couple of months, but it’s true! But amazingly, with all of that history, Seth Rollins was able to accomplish something no one else has done before in the history of WWE’s flagship weekly show.
No, we’re not talking about him pinning Roman Reigns and John Cena, clean, back-to-back. (Although that’s certainly worth mentioning, especially since the number of people who have pinned John Cena clean in the past DECADE is shockingly low.)
As Raw continued and the show-opening Gauntlet Match breezed through the first hour without getting halfway through the participants, fans were aware they were seeing something very special. Twitter was abuzz with the incredible work Rollins was putting in, as he eliminated both Reigns and Cena in a spectacular match.
Dunno why they ended it with the job to Elias. Total wet fart, didn’t get Elias over any.
Rollins getting all the way to Miz would have been perfect. Miz can beat him with shenanigans and get a ton of heat for it. Then the crowd would have been even hotter to watch Braun kick the dog piss out of Miz. Missed opportunity.
Beating Reigns and Cena in a row is already pushing the very limits of believability as it is. Having him beat Elias after that would have seriously hurt him, especially since unlike Reigns and Cena he doesn’t have years of superhuman booking to fall back on to preserve his credibility.
Watching Seth being Reigns and Cena back to back and then complaining that he was jobbed out is peak hatewatching.
Had no issue with Elias beating him.
This time next year, WWE will remember this match as part of Tyler Black History Month.
Hahaha
Watching Seth do this tonight made me both happy and incredibly, almost irrationally angry. Happy because maybe this performance changes some minds backstage and maybe we somehow get Seth included in the Universal Title match at Mania. Angry because who the fuck am I kidding? It’ll still be Roman v Brock whether I like it or not.
: (
Yeah, this was there attempt to “swerve” us. Definitely still the Big Dog heading to WM.