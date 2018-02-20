Seth Rollins Set An Incredible Record On WWE Raw

USA Network

Of course by now you’re well aware that WWE Raw has been on the air for over 25 years. I know that WWE barely mentioned that fact in the past couple of months, but it’s true! But amazingly, with all of that history, Seth Rollins was able to accomplish something no one else has done before in the history of WWE’s flagship weekly show.

No, we’re not talking about him pinning Roman Reigns and John Cena, clean, back-to-back. (Although that’s certainly worth mentioning, especially since the number of people who have pinned John Cena clean in the past DECADE is shockingly low.)

As Raw continued and the show-opening Gauntlet Match breezed through the first hour without getting halfway through the participants, fans were aware they were seeing something very special. Twitter was abuzz with the incredible work Rollins was putting in, as he eliminated both Reigns and Cena in a spectacular match.