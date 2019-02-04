Seth Rollins Could Miss A Month In The Ring Due To Injury

Pro Wrestling Editor
02.04.19 2 Comments

WWE Raw

It almost doesn’t seem like WrestleMania season these days until the Seth Rollins injury rumors start up.

This year’s edition comes from Post Wrestling, who are saying Rollins had already been “dealing with an issue,” hence the whole “getting F-5’d six times by Brock Lesnar on Monday’s Raw” thing. According to their report, Rollins will still be used on weekly TV, but is sitting out the physical stuff for the next month to rehab before Mania.

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSinjuriesSETH ROLLINSWRESTLEMANIA 35WWE

