Seth Rollins Could Miss A Month In The Ring Due To Injury

It almost doesn’t seem like WrestleMania season these days until the Seth Rollins injury rumors start up.
This year’s edition comes from Post Wrestling, who are saying Rollins had already been “dealing with an issue,” hence the whole “getting F-5’d six times by Brock Lesnar on Monday’s Raw” thing. According to their report, Rollins will still be used on weekly TV, but is sitting out the physical stuff for the next month to rehab before Mania.
I mean, it sucks that he’s dealing with something but it also doesn’t surprise me seeing as he’s been carrying the show on his back for the better part of the last year.
So they protected him by having him take six F5s? What a bunch of morons. Just have Lesnar fake breaking his arm with a kimura or some other submission like they’ve done before