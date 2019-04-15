Some say Sexy Star started the Women’s Revolution. And by “some,” I mean pretty much just Sexy Star. The Mexican luchadora and former AAA and Lucha Underground star, who unmasked a couple of years back and is also known as Dulce García, has largely left wrestling behind after injuring Rosemary with a shoot armbar at TripleMania XXV in August 2017. She claimed it wasn’t her fault, but she basically became persona non grata in pro wrestling after that. She’s since moved on to MMA, and recently made her debut in Alberto Del Rio’s company Combate Americas.
Sexy Star Claims She Inspired WWE’s Women’s Revolution
Elle Collins 04.15.19 2 hours ago
