Former AAA And Lucha Underground Wrestler Sexy Star To Make Her MMA Debut

02.19.19 52 mins ago

El Rey Network

Former Lucha Underground and AAA wrestler Sexy Star is moving her career from the ring to the cage. With her character as a defender of abused women and her accomplishments intergender wrestling, including becoming the only woman to win the Lucha Underground Championship, she was once an inspiring figure. But since she injured Rosemary with a shoot armbar at Triplemanía XXV and was subsequently stripped of the Reina de Reinas championship, Star’s profile in the wrestling world has fallen significantly. However, she has found success in her professional boxing career, with an undefeated record of 5-0 since her debut fight in April 2017.

