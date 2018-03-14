Since at least SummerSlam of last year (yes, it’s been that long), the main storyline in the Smackdown Live brand of WWE — or at least, the storyline taking up the most minutes of screen time from week to week — has been Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. It’s a storyline and a feud that hasn’t been very well-received by hardcore WWE fans, but it sure has persisted!
Basically, the story is that Kevin Owens has perceived McMahon, the Smackdown commissioner, has been biased against him and has screwed him out of opportunity after opportunity, contrary to McMahon espousing Smackdown as “the land of opportunity.” The injustices against Owens were similarly picked up on by Zayn, who eventually sided with Owens at Hell in a Cell and joined forces with his lifelong frenemy.
The problem is … Shane McMahon’s character really HAS screwed over Owens and Zayn time after time. Smackdown general manager Daniel Bryan, at constant mutual-respect odds with McMahon, has tried to counteract McMahon’s slights against Owens and Zayn by giving the two Superstars counter-opportunities … which McMahon then finds a way to circumnavigate.
That was horrible. I wanted to crawl in the tv and help shane.
Help him what, learn to sell without acting like Wile E. Coyote?
Hopefully this is just writing Shane out for the forseeable future and Owens & Zayn can steal the show at Mania.
Most likely way this ends is Shane popping in for a triple threat.
Yep. I think Shane’s “leave of absence” was to make us think he’s out of the picture, but unfortunately, the attack just guarantees his involvement at Mania.
@Sage I don’t think so. This just proved Owens & Zayn are on the same page again. And even if they’re not, a triple threat would just be more of the same of them destroying Shane together. If anything, I think it’ll be KO/Sami vs Shane/To be named partner
Zayn/Owens vs McMahon/Bryan at Mania, McMahon leaves Bryan on the apron for the entire match and refuses to tag him in. All the smarks just die. Fin.