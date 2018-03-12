The Best And Worst Of WWE Fastlane 2018

WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Fastlane: If you want to feel better about this year’s show, last year’s show is the one where Roman Reigns pinned Braun Strowman clean and Goldberg beat Kevin Owens in 22 seconds. Count your blessings, folks.

Here’s the Best and Worst of WWE Fastlane for March 11, 2018.