The Best And Worst Of WWE Fastlane 2018

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Fastlane: If you want to feel better about this year’s show, last year’s show is the one where Roman Reigns pinned Braun Strowman clean and Goldberg beat Kevin Owens in 22 seconds. Count your blessings, folks.
Here’s the Best and Worst of WWE Fastlane for March 11, 2018.
That had to be a heel turn for Shane, right? RIGHT?!
I don’t see how it couldn’t be, but, then again, almost everything he’s done since last year’s WM has been a heel turn.
Oh god he was the main reason I skipped Fastlane. The PPV seemed about as predictable as EC, only without the elimination chamber gimmick and with an added Shane. I don’t know how many total times SDL has used the “accidentally hit ringside person” as a plot point in the past year, but Shane himself has been part of at least seven. AJ and Corbin about four each. Every part of his character is almost painful to watch, and the fact he’s bringing dudes like Sami/Kevin/AJ down with him. Even Corbin, since it was Shane dragging him out of his guest ref spot and screwing Owens over that started this whole thing months ago, I think?
Roman Reigns trying to vehicularly manslaughter Braun after a clean loss wasn’t considered a heel turn, so I don’t even know anymore.
Honestly, if you pair Shane up with Corbin, you could easily fix all these alignments for Mania
The crowd reacted like Shane shot a puppy in the head, I feel like someone has to take a hint here.
No not really. To all the people who don’t read the internet Kevin Owens is a guy whose been an a$$hole since day one on the roster and deserves everything he’s getting. He’s only a babyface to those of us who admire his awesome heel work and respect his in ring work and career. As a kayfabe character he’s the piece of garbage not shane.
“Rusev’s a pro, though, and works as hard as humanly possible to be a heel despite everyone in the arena wanting to clap for him.” Rusev is a great wrestler and performer. However, the WWE is at fault for him not being totally over as a heel. Giving him cute catch phrases and putting him in “dumb foreign guy doesn’t understand” segments doesn’t help make him bad it makes people like the bumbling idiot.
If they wanted to put him totally over as a heel they would have had him beat Cena, Reigns, or Orton in their feuds. I think he’s gotten organically over as a goofy yet well meaning face because that is who he really happens to be. Obviously, WWE is completely mishandling him right now, but they ruined his intimidating heel run a while ago, need to pull the trigger on a face turn soon.
Wait, you just described Jim Duggan in the context of Rusev….
I’ve stopped watch (mostly because of cord cutting than any disgust) regular WWE TV, and it has greatly improved my response to the last two “predictable” PPVs. I think the expected gets so much worse when you’ve been watching weekly TV hammering those storylines home.
Orton/Roode got hot, and then went on for like 7 extra minutes that super did not need to be there. Also, that RKO was super out of somewhere.
With the huge caveat that I’m a massive Luke Harper mark, I loved the New Day/Usos match. It’s a match that really didn’t need to happen again, so they made it a cool “we know each other” showcase with a very justified non-ending. I’m simply no as into the Usos as most, so I’m way more into a multi-team mania match (with my sweet boy Luke) than Usos/New Day part 78.
Ruby Riott is really, really good and it’s cool that the WWE appears to know that. She’s also such an obvious face that it’s a shame neither Sarah or Liv are really strong enough characters for her to turn against them and have it mean much.
I agree with you about everything. Especially Ruby and Luke. It might not be too late for Riott, but I fear Harper is going to go down as one of the most underused characters ever. Like, Cena, Reigns, Orton, or somebody couldn’t be bothered to give up one main title run to let Harper test the waters and see how he’d be accepted as a main event star? They teased that about a year ago when Orton was pretending to be in the Wyatts. Then just abandoned it *sigh*
Also a cordcutter who had a ton of fun watching this last night. It’s almost like seven hours a week of wrestling before PPVs is too much.
It’s almost never too late for somebody in wrestling tho. There’s always a good argument to be patient. No character is every permanently damaged.
While I adore Luke, his mic skills have never been good enough for him to be a top of the card star. I just want to see him wrestle lots, if that’s as a tag team wrestler, that’s totally fine.
I just realized – Carmella’s going to do a Rollins mid-match cash-in at Mania so Asuka can pin her to keep Charlotte strong, isn’t she?
As long as some people are getting their faces kicked in by the Empress of Tomorrow I’m alright with it.
Is the MiTB case brand specific? I’d much rather see Carmella do a cash in on Alexa to keep the Alexa/Nia feud fresh. Especially if Nia is going to be a full on face.
@ kal1usa
Oh good, nothing could make RAW better than to have 3 bad wrestlers hold the women’s title scene for the foreseeable future.
Out of the context of these “WTF” narrative decisions, I love the actual wrestling that happens on Smackdown. The amount of talented guys and gals doing their thing is so great. I just wish there wasn’t a sweaty thumb that keeps running around, making a goat man and two Canadians constantly sad and confused.
“Becky Lynch needs a hug and someone to tell her she’ll be off Smackdown one day” A-freaking-men. I know it will ultimately just end up with her being fed to Rousey, but can “some day” be like the night after Wrestlemania please?
Also, maybe I’m just tired of Randy and annoyed by babyface Bobby, but I found that match to be almost unwatchable it was so boring.
That shot of the mask and Charlotte is some Mario 2/Doki Doki Panic mask ass shit. Just floating there. “I’m watching you Charlotte. I’m coming for you just as soon as you grab the belt!”
I actually had a very different take on Nak/Rusev. I thought it was a *really* good match and it definitely got the crowd super invested. I also thought it made sense to put your most over babyface up against a heel who the crowd desperately wants to cheer for to try to rally the crowd against him.
I also think there’s a larger point to be made here where anyone in WWE who is incredibly entertaining and engaging as a performer, whether they’re heel or face, is going to get cheered by at least a significant segment of the audience and it’s gotten to a point now where the only way to get the crowd to boo someone (who isn’t just superhumanly unlikable like The Miz) is to make them aggressively annoy and piss off the crowd outside the context of kayfabe–usually be making them as boring as possible in some way or another. Which ultimately means you’re actively lowering the quality of your show to get a specific reaction which seems like a really bad idea and just poor storytelling.
I think, in this way, WWE could benefit immensely from taking a page out of New Japan’s book of letting characters just be instead of trying to either subvert or manipulate the crowd reactions wrestlers get based on their abilities as performers. Let them interact organically with the crowd rather than forcing them into a binding, confining binary good/bad, black/white “alignment” that often doesn’t make sense and oversimplifies everything about who their character is. They say they want to teach kids what’s right but they’re not going to learn anything from characters shoved into overly simplistic good/bad alignments when good and bad don’t work that way AT ALL in the real world. In real life, good and bad people are both far more complex than their goodness or badness.
Everything you said in your quick breakdown was 100% correct. Face Orton has had a horrible year, but I think he is better than you give him credit for if you look at his career. He’s just been booked in awful situations recently and also against Cena a bit too much overall. I agree he is better when he is about to punt someone’s head off rather than cut a promo, but it’s hard to blame him for being a bit checked out if SDL is going to keep putting him in such blase scenarios. Same with Nakamura. I like the idea of him and Rusev, but before that match they’ve given him zero build or direction outside of winning the RR.
Mella is breaking the streak after Asuka beats Charlotte. Wrestlemania cash in and the crowd will lose their shit.
I bet they book New Day vs Bludgeon Brothers vs Usos similar to how they did AoP vs DIY vs The Revival.
OMG Carmella cashing in and beating Asuka would be the most DELICIOUS heel heat EVER.
Also, I really hope they don’t book Usos/New Day/Bludgeon Bros like AoP/DIY/Revival cuz that definitely means Bludgeon Brothers will somehow bafflingly not be eliminated first.
They’ve shown so little interest in Carmella that I can’t imagine they’d actually give her that rub. She goes weeks at a time without appearing on TV. She’s fine for what she is, and her cashing in on, like, Becky or Naomi would have been good for everyone. But I agree with Brandon, she’s doomed to take an L when she cashes in on Asuka.
Nope. Asuka will be undefeated til title match vs Rousey
I want Cena to go on Raw tonight, try and get into the IC title match, get denied, show up on Smackdown, try to get in the US title match, get denied, then spend the entire next Raw trying to find a tag team partner to face the Bar at Mania. Super downward spiral time.
Thank you, Brandon. I cannot tell you how much I now want the Cena & Orton trade finishers for the US title at 4pm to happen!
I just wanted to say I spent about 5 minutes watching the Cena gif at the top before reading the post. Thank you.
I see A LOT of new champions at Wrestlemania!
Roman over Brock
Nak over AJ
Asuku over Charlotte
Nia over Alexa?
I gotta pick Finn or Seth over Miz
Maybe the Usos retain
If the US title is on the show, Randy will retain.
New Cruiserweight champ
Looks like The Bar may not even make the show
I actually feel like AJ/Nak would be a great spot to have the champ retain. I don’t know that anyone really cares who wins that match and as much as I love Nak, it kiiinda feels a little bit too soon to make him the face of WWE. And AJ could benefit immensely from a nice, long, strong title reign.
And how great would it be to have Nak chase AJ for a whole ‘nother year leading up to WrestleMania (Kingdom) 35.
I see Miz retaining and then losing it to Balor
Can we talk about Shane’s interview on Talking Smack. Most I’ve been angry at the show in a long time
No mention of Tye joining Breezango on the preshow? That was more eventful than anything that happened on the card!
Cena pushing away the camera guy who was getting in his face was good character work, as was Orton on TalkingSmack laughing about Cena crying on Raw Talk.
I suddenly have a desire to watch even more Talking Smack. That’s totally in character for Randy.
No joke, Randy was actually *really* good on Talking Smack. His line about getting to sit with his kids and watch him cry in the Elimination Chamber was gold *and* he talked about how he can’t blame Jinder or Roode for sneak attacking him because he would have done the same thing, which is also *super* consistent with his character. Most I’ve liked Orton in a long time.
I actually want Cena to get into Shane’s face about that atrocious interference. Challenge him to a match at Wrestlemania. It keeps Cena busy, keeps Shane out of anything super important and makes sense if Cena takes the stand of, “If it wasn’t for your interruption, there may be a different outcome now. I don’t know for sure, but I damn well know you altered it for your own benefit.”
It would turn Cena “heel” for all of Shane’s marks, but I think he would be valiant for it.
That tracking shot after the title match really was excellent. Going from Sami and Kevin and Shane, sweeping up to dejected Cena with Styles standing tall with the title, then the camera gets in close on John, who smacks it away… over to Styles, who is looking at Cena like “Is this guy going to AA me twice out of frustration or…?”
Great stuff.
Is it just me or was there a note of sympathy on Styles’s face when he was looking over at Cena? I definitely detected that for a minute there.
Surprised anyone thinks Cena is doing anything besides facing the Undertaker. He’s facing Taker
Everything else you’ve said is true, so I agree