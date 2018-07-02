WWE Network

Apparently, Vince McMahon’s dream WrestleMania match of Shaquille O’Neal against the Big Show could still happen.

A lengthy build to a WrestleMania 33 match between the two led to no payoff, with Shaq staying out of the spotlight and Big Show seemingly ending his ‘Mania career with an unceremonious elimination from the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

Big Show was set to hang up his boots in the year following WrestleMania 33, but reversed course after having hip surgery and signing a new multi-year deal with the company. Following that announcement, and fresh off the debut of his new movie, Uncle Drew, Shaq jumpstarted tAlek of simply moving their rumored match to WrestleMania 35 in New York.