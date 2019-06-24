Shawn Michaels Regrets Nothing About WWE Crown Jewel

WWE

Obviously the most controversial aspect of the shows WWE is putting on in Saudi Arabia is their connection to the autocratic regime of Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, but easily the second most controversial aspect is the trend of once-great WWE stars coming out of retirement to put on lackluster and regrettable matches. Before the disastrous Undertaker versus Goldberg match at Super ShowDown, there was the merely unfortunate DX versus Brothers of Destruction match at last Fall’s Crown Jewel. That one featured Shawn Michaels, who hadn’t wrestled in years prior, and has shown no further interest in wrestling since.