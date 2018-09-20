Shawn Michaels’ Return Match Is Reportedly Set For Later This Year

Triple H vs. The Undertaker is being billed as “The Last Time” the two will face each other in a singles match in WWE. Ever since John Cena and The Rock had their “Once In A Lifetime” match at WrestleMania followed by that same match one year later, which was in most people’s same lifetime, WWE fans have learned to laugh off the finality of any feud.

I note that it’s the last singles match between the two, because less than a full month after the Super Show-Down matchup between Trips and Taker is WWE Crown Jewel, the second Saudi Arabia show of the year for WWE (and third international house show PPV spectacular overall). Given that there is a spectacular amount of money being pumped into WWE from these international shows, particularly the Saudi shows, never say never is a pretty good attitude to have when it comes to legends facing each other.

At Super Show-Down in Melbourne, Shawn Michaels and Kane will be in their respective friends/brothers’ corners and it doesn’t take a genius to realize this may be the set-up of something to come. Between that and Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker going face-to-face on Raw to talk about how Michaels was a coward or something for never coming back, which he says was out of respect for Taker, the writing is on the wall.

Sure enough, Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter confirmed Michaels’ return to the WWE ring will indeed take place at Crown Jewel in a tag match between he and Triple H against Kane and The Undertaker (via Wrestling Inc.). Again, this isn’t a major surprise given the entire build to the SSD match, but considering Michaels hasn’t wrestled since losing to Taker at WrestleMania 26 back in 2010, it’s pretty newsworthy that HBK will be wrestling once again.

Money talks in the wrestling business and that sweet Saudi check is just too good for WWE or its legends to pass up — and who can blame them, especially after seeing all Taker was asked to do in his appearance at the Greatest Royal Rumble.