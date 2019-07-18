Shawn Michaels To Appear On Next Week’s WWE Smackdown Live

07.18.19

WWE

Shawn Michaels plays more of a role offscreen in WWE these days than on. He appears on PPV kickoff show panel sometimes, commentated Triple H and Batista’s match at WrestleMania 35, and came out of retirement for a match in Saudi Arabia, but most of his current work is behind the scenes in the Performance Center. However, this week, we’ll be getting a rare double dose of HBK on WWE programming.

