Shawn Michaels To Appear On Next Week’s WWE Smackdown Live

WWE

Shawn Michaels plays more of a role offscreen in WWE these days than on. He appears on PPV kickoff show panel sometimes, commentated Triple H and Batista’s match at WrestleMania 35, and came out of retirement for a match in Saudi Arabia, but most of his current work is behind the scenes in the Performance Center. However, this week, we’ll be getting a rare double dose of HBK on WWE programming.