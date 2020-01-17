Sheamus Explained Why The Mohawk Had To Go And Why He Nixed WWE’s Idea For A New Look

Sheamus recently made his return on Friday Night Smackdown , and the first thing a lot of us noticed is that he’s left behind the mohawk and full beard look of the last few years for his previous hair (and facial hair) style.

In an interview with TalkSport, Sheamus discusses an idea WWE had for what he should look like on his return, and why he didn’t go for it:

Yeah, it was something I wanted to do. Mate, I got these notebooks of ideas from creative with like, a small moustache, and suspenders and my hair go over to the side…it looked almost exactly like Jack Gallagher from 205 Live and I said ‘you know, we have a person who looks just like this here, right?’ Man, if I did any of it any of those pictures, I’d just be done! I would have been toast. The amount of slaggings I would have gotten.. and that would have just been off my granny! It was just terrible.

While I think Sheamus probably made the right choice here, I’m now imagining a Jack Gallagher/Sheamus tag team, where they have the same look but one of them’s a huge Irishman and the other’s a tiny Englishman, and I think that has potential. As for the mohawk he used to have, Sheamus felt it had run it’s course:

But you know, we just went so far with the Mohawk. The Mohawk was done. I thought about it and, creatively, myself and a guy I work with called Ray, we just talked about it and it was like [debuting the mohawk] so shocking, you know, and I got that reaction ‘you look stupid’ and stuff and it was a great reaction. It was completely different because we we just hit a roadblock with whatever it was. You can’t go further than that.

If memory serves, I’m pretty sure the “You look stupid” chants started because of the beaded braids in his beard, not the mohawk, but admittedly at the time it was all part of the same Xoidberg-esque aesthetic.

The whole interview on TalkSport is worth a read if you’re a Sheamus fan. They talk about a lot more than just hairstyles.