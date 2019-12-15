Sin Cara Made His First Post-WWE Appearance In Lucha Libre AAA

When Sin Cara was released from his WWE contract, along with several other Superstars, earlier this month , it looked like he would not be able to wrestle for any other company until March 2020 . But ninety-day non-compete clause or no, Sin Cara made a surprise appearance in the pro wrestling world last night when he showed up at AAA ‘s Guerra de Titanes.

👀 @SinCaraWWE está de regreso en casa. Las palabras tras su aparición en #GuerraDeTitanes 🛑 En VIVO por Twitchhttps://t.co/SItiHPaAQF

https://t.co/GSz1pjPmBn pic.twitter.com/MEUzjtRZNX — Lucha Libre AAA (@luchalibreaaa) December 15, 2019

Sin Cara didn’t wrestle a match on AAA’s year-end show, but showed up to save Pagano from an attack by rudos. There were sound issues when he cut a promo after the save (as you can see in the clip above), but his speech was replayed with sound later. In the promo, Sin Cara promised to return to AAA in 2020. Despite the fact that WWE holds the trademark on the Sin Cara character in the U.S. and Mexico, Sin Cara was referred to by that name and wore the character’s mask.

This was the former Hunico (real name Jorge Arias)’s first appearance in AAA in about fifteen years; he performed there under the name “Incognito” in 2005. Sin Cara wasn’t the only new addition to AAA at Guerra de Titanes; Rey Horus (aka Dragon Azteca Jr. in Lucha Underground) made his AAA debut on the show as well.