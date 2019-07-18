Sonny Kiss May Have Found The Perfect Mentor In AEW

All Elite Wrestling

In wrestling as in every art form, previous generations have so much wisdom, guidance, and encouragement to offer those coming up now, and it’s always great to see older wrestlers offering supporting and talking up younger talent, instead of putting them down in an effort to preserve some outdated idea of “the business.” 25-year-old Sonny Kiss is one of the most exciting up-and-comers on the All Elite Wrestling roster. As one of the most prominent out gay wrestlers working today, he has a lot to prove, and so far he’s proving it. He had his debut solo match on the Fight For The Fallen pre-show last weekend, and it will be interesting to see where he goes from here, particularly when AEW comes to TNT this fall. He’s newer to wrestling than a lot of members of the roster, but he’s full of promise for the future. One older member of the AEW roster feels a kinship with Sonny, and has a lot to offer him as a mentor.