It’s been nearly three years since Stephanie McMahon promised LGBT characters in WWE, and the closest we’ve gotten to that is a little bit of rainbow ring gear and one WrestleMania entrance. Just recently, there have been hints that things might finally change, including a moment on this week’s Smackdown where Sonya Deville (famously the only current WWE Superstar who’s out as gay in real life) hinted at an attraction to her tag team partner and best friend, Mandy Rose, which may or may not be mutual.
Sonya Deville And The Risks Of LGBTQ Storylines In WWE
Elle Collins 06.26.19 27 mins ago
