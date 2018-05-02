The Wrestling Episode: ‘Spongebob Squarepants’ Hits Bikini Rock Bottom

DailyMotion

The Wrestling Episode is our cleverly-named feature wherein we watch non-wrestling shows with wrestling episodes and try to figure out what the hell’s going on in them. You’d be surprised how many there are. You can watch the episode on Daily Motion here. If you have any suggestions on shows that need to be featured in The Wrestling Episode, let us know in our comments section below.

I’ve Never Heard Of Spongebob Squarepants. What Is It?

Congratulations on being 40 years old or older! It’s the show young people compare things to when they’ve run out of Harry Potter references.

No But Like, Seriously, What Is It?

If I said, “absurdist retelling of Les Vacances de Monsieur Hulot except underwater and for children,” would that do it for you? Spongebob Squarepants is Nickelodeon’s modern day flagship endeavor about a sponge named Bob who is square-shaped and wears pants. It’s a show about cute things doing stupid shit underwater that was so good and identifiable to its generation that it’s earned about $13 billion in merchandising revenue for Nickelodeon, produced 11 seasons of a show with over 200 episodes for four Emmy Awards, is responsible for two feature films and is the subject of a Broadway musical currently tied for most Tony Award nominations this year with twelve. Twelve. People love it.

Note: Harry Potter and Mean Girls also have a bunch of nominations, so I guess at some point live theater became a 30-year old woman’s Tumblr. Can’t wait for that “naked person covered in flowers” musical.

And There’s A Wrestling Episode?

There are more than one if you count the one where they “bun wrestle” and things get deeply sexual. This one’s more like the Ren & Stimpy wrestling episode. Pretty much exactly like it!