Yahoo! Japan reported today that Bushiroad, the game company that owns New Japan Pro Wrestling, has acquired popular women’s wrestling promotion World Wonder Ring Stardom.

Yahoo! Japan says the company became interested in getting into the women’s wrestling game last fall and Takaaki Kitani, Bushiroad founder and chairman of NJPW, took interest in Stardom. He and Stardom owner and co-founder Rossy Ogawa first met in April. The sales agreement was completed in August, which, interestingly, is also when a Stardom DLC became available for Fire Pro Wrestling World, which features New Japan wrestlers.