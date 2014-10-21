Stephanie McMahon Revealed Updates To WWE’s Domestic Violence Policies

Last night Yahoo.com released an interview with Stephanie McMahon during her big push to promote Susan G. Komen for Breast Cancer Awareness month. In between the carefully scripted corporate soundbites we’ve become accustomed to hearing at this time of year, she revealed a few things that are definitely worth taking notice of.
Regarding advertising on the WWE Network:
The strategy is obviously a business decision to have limited advertising on the WWE Network. We want subscribers to know that there won’t be commercial breaks during scheduled programming, so your shows won’t be interrupted. It’s going to be very limited advertising in between the shows themselves. There will also be the occasional advertising before our video on demand content, but not before every video.
We are going to be rolling out more video on demand content from our library and we are excited for that. New shows, new programming, we have the announcements rolling out.
Look, that’s great and all, but I will sit through a Spike TV-TNA level of commercials for one of those parts of “new programming” means access to all of the episodes of Tuesday Night Titans.
On the updates to the WWE Wellness Policy in regards to domestic violence:
We have a zero tolerance policy for domestic abuse. Upon arrest for such misconduct, our Superstars are immediately suspended and should there be a conviction, that Superstar or Diva would be terminated.
This policy extends to domestic violence, child abuse and sexual assault. Using the phrase “Superstar or Diva” instead of WWE Talent is interesting. Gendering the talent gives a sense of equality, and gender equality is critical when it comes to combating situations of domestic abuse. Previously said talent could be released under a much more subjective “morals clause,” a much broader allowance for discretion on the part of WWE. These revisions clarify a much harder stance, and position WWE to look downright progressive in light of recent NFL and NHL abuse cases.
Is there truth to the rumour that Total Divas cast members can’t hold the Diva’s Championship?:
Absolutely not. I honestly don’t even know how that rumor got started. There is no policy. I think it would be awesome to have one of the Total Divas as our champion. I think it would drive interest in the storyline. I would never say never.
While talking up the relationship with Susan G. Komen, Steph casually dropped that the female fanbase now occupies 40% of the audience. 40%. As someone who constantly has to hear about how in the minority I am as a female fan, and deal with a barrage of articles like “How to get your girlfriend to stop whining about watching wrestling and join in!” next to 30 links to Diva bikini photoshoots because wrestling journalism, it’s pretty gratifying to hear that number. Not only that, but the last time a conversation about female demographics was making the rounds it was sitting somewhere just above 30%.
In fact, she seems very positive about the idea of a female presence at the announce table:
Renee [Young] has become an incredible force in terms of being an announcer and yes, I certainly hope she will become the first female play-by-play announcer. I think she is absolutely capable and has the opportunity in front of her.
That’s right, my precious little coconuts. That thing that never belonged to you in the first place will slowly but surely be ours one day.
The best thing about these interviews Stephanie McMahon has been doing to promote the partnership with Susan G. Komen is the extremely pro-female tone they take. Not only is it extremely refreshing to hear someone with legitimate power in the company speak so positively in an industry whose attitude is predominately misogynistic, but that she legitimately seems to give no f-cks about shutting anything down that doesn’t stay in keeping with that attitude.
Obviously seeing such an empowering display of professionalism while sneaking in subversive, feminist ideals was met with intelligent agreement, right?
That’s nothing. Imagine my shock in finding out that not all boy wrestling fans were disembodied grey busts.
…yeah, I think it’s probably time to let someone else take over for a bit, dudes.
I would think the domestic abuse policy also applies to WWE office employees, not just the superstars and divas.
Also, not go to off topic, I read somewhere that WWE superstars and divas are more like independent contractors then actual WWE employees.
They ARE independent contractors, BUT WWE doesn’t like to push that angle too hard, because then it gets into the ugly side of wrestling employment. So they paper it over.
@ Thad, thanks.
if its not called the benoit clause then idk whats real anymore
Yeah, Renee joining the commentary table would be fantastic, but I’m worried that whoever keeps yelling in her headset will keep up the shitty anti-women bile that’s been spewing out of her mouth constantly on NXT.
Can you imagine if she kept that up and they put her at the announce table next to Lawler? Talk about two steps backwards.
MAGGLE, MAGGLE! GET KING OFFA RENEE!!1!
How she can be so great at backstage interviews and so awful on commentary is beyond me. I still generally like her though, and I want her to be good.
@Eve-L She’s like the reverse Coachman. I thought Coach was awesome on the table (especially as a heel) but terrible in his backstage interviews. Rock made him laugh so many times from making fun of Coach himself, keep your shit together, Coach!
These are positive stances, but until very real changes are made to the Divas storylines (treating them as performers and not just “crazy women yelling”) WWE will continue to have a well-deserved misogynistic reputation.
So there’s a chance that Paige won’t lose to AJ within 1 minute at Heck In A Sec? (Gotta keep it PG Cokey-Nuts.)
The triple threat match at Night of Champions wasn’t very long but it was hope-inducingly decent!
(…aaand I just realised how depressing that statement really is.)
I just wish they hadn’t partnered up with Susan G Komen for their breast cancer thing, because that’s not a charity its a fraudulent enterprise more about enriching its sponsors and executives and very little of the money makes it to breast cancer research.
Komen is especially gross for how the fucked over Planned Parenthood (who, ya know, do free breast cancer screenings that they have to fund somehow)
OH BUT GUYS THEY ARE RAISING AWARENESS.
That’s the other thing that’s kind of disgusting about breast cancer awareness. Everyone knows plenty about it! Its mortality rate is like half that of prostate cancer, and people only die of it in America because they can’t pay to see a doctor for either the early diagnosis, or the treatments.
But a lot of the charities aren’t about helping to pay for women’s treatments, or free clinics they push this rosy bullshit about “Finding a cure” which we already kind of have it’s just expensive/not a 100%.
It’s low impact feelgoodery. Rather than actually donating to research or other charities, companies can just pay to slap a pink shade on something.
Oh, you mean like every major charity? Sounds about right.
Great power move from Steph, denying Vince’s no TD Champions rule. Let’s see if she can convince him otherwise in real life.
Was that ever actually confirmed as a real thing? Cuz it seems like Steph isn’t saying “we’re gonna rescind this rule,” she’s saying it doesn’t exist.
Nah, just a widely accepted rumor. The idea was that Total Divas doesn’t mash up time-wise with the regular show, so it’d be pointless to have one of them be Champion if it wasn’t long term enough. Seemed to explain why none of them had won. Of course, that doesn’t mesh with the other times that TD stories months out of place affected current shows (Nattie’s jelousy stuff springs to mind), but Vince was never known to be consistent in his madness.
Nikki Bella and Nattie have both confirmed that rule exists in interviews, so I guess they’re either going off rumours too, which would be a sad indicator of how WWE operates, or Steph is not being truthful.
Here’s an idea, let’s start with a move forward for women wrestlers in the WWE by not calling them fucking divas.
Not a fan of calling them Divas, either, but I can understand it from a marketing/branding perspective. If they did more to highlight their athleticism and wrestling skill, I’d have even less of a problem with it. Remember when they were marketed as “the sexiest women on television?” Ugh.
@Ari Oh you mean if they were
SMART
SEXY
AND
POWERFUL?
Lets just be glad no one ever told Vince that “Being In Total Control of Herself” thing.
Yes, fine, but who from the Total Divas cast would you *want* to be champion? I mean, I guess now that Paige is on it, she could work. But really Total Divas is for the non-wrestlers of the women’s division.
Paige, Alicia, Nikki, and even Naomi would make good champions imo.
But NIKKI is on it…
If Paige and Alicia join Total Divas, who does that leave that isn’t on TD? Layla, AJ and Tamina? Pretty slim pickings, unless they bring up all the NXT girls (and don’t put any of them on TD).
Also, I completely agree with Spitty.
Considering that’s all but three women of the main roster, that sure is a lot of non-wrestlers.
EMMA! I forgot Emma!!
You forgot Emma like Emma forgets to pay for things at walmart!
I’d want Nikki, Alicia and Naomi to get title runs before Paige gets an unnecessary, uneventful, disappointing and lame third title run JUST THIS YEAR.
Jim Cornette has said that the audiences during the MX days were about 60% female. Now obviously that only covers the Southern territories, and not the WWF circle which has never had close to the same level of “female appeal”, but I can’t imagine a huge disparity between the two. So going from 60% to 40% in thirty years really is some exceptional forward progress.
My simple answer for that is a rule I usually follow of never listening to anything Jim Cornette says
Ladies loved Ricky Morton.
@Brad Curran Can you blame them?
“Absolutely not. I honestly don’t even know how that rumor got started. There is no policy. I think it would be awesome to have one of the Total Divas as our champion. I think it would drive interest in the storyline. I would never say never.”
It came from one of your most featured employee… She has to know this.
Damn I thought those comments were from the rotten abyss that is the YouTube comment section.
Now with Paige on Total Divas maybe Stephanie will convince Mr McMahon to remove the no TD Divas Champion role which could work since Vince changes his mind more times than Stone Cold goes through beer.
So, since they already do interrupt regularly scheduled programming with commercials on the WWE Network, that means this new domestic policy is bullshit, too, right?
They play commercials for their own shows. Hell, they do that on all of their cable shows as well. Pretty sure the ads they’re talking about on the Network (and for the record, I still haven’t seen one pop up yet) are for other products, like the ads you see on Hulu Plus.
I mean, isn’t this the same Stephanie McMahon who Danielle said made her want to gag when she showed up at NXT Arrival and talked about “strong powerful women”?
You want to know how that rumor about Total Divas and the Divas title started, Steph? The women on Total Divas admitted it in interviews.