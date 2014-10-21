Stephanie McMahon Revealed Updates To WWE’s Domestic Violence Policies

Last night Yahoo.com released an interview with Stephanie McMahon during her big push to promote Susan G. Komen for Breast Cancer Awareness month. In between the carefully scripted corporate soundbites we’ve become accustomed to hearing at this time of year, she revealed a few things that are definitely worth taking notice of.

Regarding advertising on the WWE Network:

The strategy is obviously a business decision to have limited advertising on the WWE Network. We want subscribers to know that there won’t be commercial breaks during scheduled programming, so your shows won’t be interrupted. It’s going to be very limited advertising in between the shows themselves. There will also be the occasional advertising before our video on demand content, but not before every video. We are going to be rolling out more video on demand content from our library and we are excited for that. New shows, new programming, we have the announcements rolling out.

Look, that’s great and all, but I will sit through a Spike TV-TNA level of commercials for one of those parts of “new programming” means access to all of the episodes of Tuesday Night Titans.

On the updates to the WWE Wellness Policy in regards to domestic violence:

We have a zero tolerance policy for domestic abuse. Upon arrest for such misconduct, our Superstars are immediately suspended and should there be a conviction, that Superstar or Diva would be terminated.

This policy extends to domestic violence, child abuse and sexual assault. Using the phrase “Superstar or Diva” instead of WWE Talent is interesting. Gendering the talent gives a sense of equality, and gender equality is critical when it comes to combating situations of domestic abuse. Previously said talent could be released under a much more subjective “morals clause,” a much broader allowance for discretion on the part of WWE. These revisions clarify a much harder stance, and position WWE to look downright progressive in light of recent NFL and NHL abuse cases.

Is there truth to the rumour that Total Divas cast members can’t hold the Diva’s Championship?:

Absolutely not. I honestly don’t even know how that rumor got started. There is no policy. I think it would be awesome to have one of the Total Divas as our champion. I think it would drive interest in the storyline. I would never say never.

While talking up the relationship with Susan G. Komen, Steph casually dropped that the female fanbase now occupies 40% of the audience. 40%. As someone who constantly has to hear about how in the minority I am as a female fan, and deal with a barrage of articles like “How to get your girlfriend to stop whining about watching wrestling and join in!” next to 30 links to Diva bikini photoshoots because wrestling journalism, it’s pretty gratifying to hear that number. Not only that, but the last time a conversation about female demographics was making the rounds it was sitting somewhere just above 30%.

In fact, she seems very positive about the idea of a female presence at the announce table:

Renee [Young] has become an incredible force in terms of being an announcer and yes, I certainly hope she will become the first female play-by-play announcer. I think she is absolutely capable and has the opportunity in front of her.

That’s right, my precious little coconuts. That thing that never belonged to you in the first place will slowly but surely be ours one day.

The best thing about these interviews Stephanie McMahon has been doing to promote the partnership with Susan G. Komen is the extremely pro-female tone they take. Not only is it extremely refreshing to hear someone with legitimate power in the company speak so positively in an industry whose attitude is predominately misogynistic, but that she legitimately seems to give no f-cks about shutting anything down that doesn’t stay in keeping with that attitude.

Obviously seeing such an empowering display of professionalism while sneaking in subversive, feminist ideals was met with intelligent agreement, right?

That’s nothing. Imagine my shock in finding out that not all boy wrestling fans were disembodied grey busts.

…yeah, I think it’s probably time to let someone else take over for a bit, dudes.