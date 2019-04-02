WWE

The last episode of WWE Raw before WrestleMania 35 opened with an announcement from Stephanie McMahon about the PPV’s main event. A week ago it looked like Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair for the Raw Women’s Championship was locked in, but Flair’s unexpected win of the Smackdown Women’s Championship last Tuesday made the specifics of the match uncertain.

After a self-aware April Fools’ Day joke that she was adding herself to the match, McMahon announced that since Flair is now the women’s champ for the blue brand, this title match will be winner-take-all. The triple threat that was already high stakes with one championship on the line and the pressure of making WWE history will now have even more important consequences.

