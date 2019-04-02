Stephanie McMahon Opened WWE Raw With An Addition To The WrestleMania 35 Main Event

04.01.19 16 mins ago

WWE

The last episode of WWE Raw before WrestleMania 35 opened with an announcement from Stephanie McMahon about the PPV’s main event. A week ago it looked like Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair for the Raw Women’s Championship was locked in, but Flair’s unexpected win of the Smackdown Women’s Championship last Tuesday made the specifics of the match uncertain.

After a self-aware April Fools’ Day joke that she was adding herself to the match, McMahon announced that since Flair is now the women’s champ for the blue brand, this title match will be winner-take-all. The triple threat that was already high stakes with one championship on the line and the pressure of making WWE history will now have even more important consequences.

Watch the announcement below:

TOPICS#Wrestlemania#Ronda Rousey#WWE Raw#WWE
TAGSBECKY LYNCHcharlotte flairRONDA ROUSEYSTEPHANIE MCMAHONWrestlemaniaWRESTLEMANIA 35WWEWWE RAW
