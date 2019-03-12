Stephen Amell And Dave Bautista Are Feuding About Celebrities In WWE

03.12.19 37 mins ago

WWE

You might say that Pro Wrestling is a world full of people who are constantly, performatively on edge, looking for any real or fictional slight to lash out against. You could say the same thing, actually, about Twitter, and celebrity twitter in particular. So it’s no surprise when a conflict springs up at the intersection of those two worlds.

After a No Holds Barred match between Batista and Triple H at WrestleMania 35 was made official on Raw last night, actor Stephen Amell of CW’s Arrow took to Twitter to comment:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Stephen Amell#Summerslam 2015#WWE
TAGSBATISTADAVE BAUTISTASTEPHEN AMELLsummerslam 2015WRESTLEMANIA 35WWEWWE SummerSlam 2015

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.12.19 2 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.11.19 20 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.11.19 1 day ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.08.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.05.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.04.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP