Steve Austin Responded To Comparisons Between Himself And Becky Lynch

02.14.19 16 mins ago

WWE

Since the rise of The Man Becky Lynch, there have been comparisons between her badass persona and Stone Cold Steve Austin. Those comparisons didn’t exactly go away when she started feuding with the McMahons, wearing a leg brace, and getting suspended for the storyline, even we all got a bit more cynical about how WWE likes to book things (and deservedly so).

In a recent appearance on SiriusXM’s MMA channel, Austin was asked whether he believes that The Man is the female version of Stone Cold, and he had this to say:

Well, I guess she is, if everybody is saying she is. She does remind me a lot of myself. If you line up that women’s roster and you lineup that roster back in the day when I was still in the ring, and you said, “Hey, I need you to pick out my next breakout Superstar.” I don’t think you’re gonna pick out Becky Lynch and I damn sure know you wouldn’t pick me out of that lineup.

TOPICS#Stone Cold Steve Austin#WWE
TAGSBECKY LYNCHSTEVE AUSTINSTONE COLD STEVE AUSTINWWE

