WWE

SummerSlam weekend was, by in large, a wild success for WWE and one of the most entertaining weekends the company has had all year. From NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4 through Tuesday’s SmackDown, it was, for the most part, a very well put together weekend of wrestling across all of their various shows.

However, there were some curious decisions by WWE that left fans scratching their heads. On the SummerSlam card, one of the biggest “wait, what?” moments came in the Money In The Bank briefcase match between Kevin Owens and Braun Strowman. After months of feuding, with Strowman destroying Owens by various feats of strength, including throwing Owens off of a cage, the final blowoff was set with stipulations that favored Owens, as Strowman would lose the briefcase if he lost by any means, including DQ.

Many thought this could mean Owens would take the briefcase, or at the least it would force Strowman to fight within the rules and possibly lead to a more even matchup. Instead, Owens lost in like 90 seconds without even sniffing any offense, as he got bulldozed outside the ring twice, chokeslammed onto the ramp, and then swiftly pinned once back in the ring.