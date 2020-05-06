SoCal Deathmatch Legend Supreme Has Died

Sad news today as deathmatch legend Supreme, former Xtreme Pro Wrestling champion and two-time winner of their King of the Deathmatch tournament, has died. He was only 49 years old.
XPW's Supreme passed away in his sleep today. RIP to the big man. Some balls on this guy. pic.twitter.com/LfFNDzfAfN
— iAn (@IandrewDiceClay) May 6, 2020
Supreme (real name Lester Perfors), known as the ‘Human Horror Film,’ held the XPW King of the Deathmatch Title a total of four times during XPW’s heyday and is generally considered to be their greatest champion. The Hollywood native debuted in 1995, and his tough as nails approach to in-ring violence took him across the United States, as well as Mexico and Japan. His most recent match — a “House of Horrors” match — happened against Matt Tremont at GCW’s Road to Survival in 2017. Supreme’s presence and personality made him a southern California favorite and inspired a generation of SoCal athletes, leading to him being the first inductee into Santino Bros. wrestling’s Southern California Death Match Hall of Fame in 2019.
If you aren’t familiar with Supreme’s work, we’ve included a few videos below (viewer discretion is advised in the strongest sense of the word), as well as memories from his fans and peers. Even most of the well wishes contain brutal violence, just like Supreme would’ve liked it. Our condolences go out to his family and friends, as well. Rest in peace to a SoCal hardcore legend.
In 2010, we took Supreme to Mexico for Perrito Aguayo & Perros del Mal’s event at Lucha Libre La Experiencia (the inspiration for Expo Lucha). Supreme was a legit rock star level guest to the fans. It was then I realized the international reach of Supreme & XPW. RIP my friend. 💔 pic.twitter.com/WiHJU9SNr9
— Masked Republic (@maskedrepublic) May 6, 2020
My original training school is going through hardship. Last week we closed our original dojo & today we lost Supreme. Joey Kaos is the toughest badass I’ll ever know. I wasn’t very close to Supreme but I know how much he meant to Kaos, @SantinoBros & all of SoCal wrestling. RIP pic.twitter.com/hwERG1OQ4t
— Jake Atlas (@iamjakeatlas) May 6, 2020
Fuck. RIP supreme. True pioneer and straight OG in the DM world.
Sending my love to all supreme’s west coast family right now ❤️
— Tony Deppen (@Tony_Deppen) May 6, 2020
RIP SUPREME
Thanks for being an awesome dude. My west coast fam. You were & always will be the man. Thank you brotha pic.twitter.com/Hgr4OPSrPc
— "Bulldozer" Matt Tremont (@TremontH2O) May 6, 2020
We love you Lester. RIP pic.twitter.com/0tPscgyHUd
— THE FLY (@EliEverfly) May 6, 2020