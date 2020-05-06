SoCal Deathmatch Legend Supreme Has Died

Sad news today as deathmatch legend Supreme, former Xtreme Pro Wrestling champion and two-time winner of their King of the Deathmatch tournament, has died. He was only 49 years old.

XPW's Supreme passed away in his sleep today. RIP to the big man. Some balls on this guy. pic.twitter.com/LfFNDzfAfN — iAn (@IandrewDiceClay) May 6, 2020

Supreme (real name Lester Perfors), known as the ‘Human Horror Film,’ held the XPW King of the Deathmatch Title a total of four times during XPW’s heyday and is generally considered to be their greatest champion. The Hollywood native debuted in 1995, and his tough as nails approach to in-ring violence took him across the United States, as well as Mexico and Japan. His most recent match — a “House of Horrors” match — happened against Matt Tremont at GCW’s Road to Survival in 2017. Supreme’s presence and personality made him a southern California favorite and inspired a generation of SoCal athletes, leading to him being the first inductee into Santino Bros. wrestling’s Southern California Death Match Hall of Fame in 2019.