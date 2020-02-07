WWE

Taynara Conti Reportedly Walked Out Of NXT

TwitterContributing Writer

A member of the NXT women’s division is done with WWE, according to Fightful Select. Taynara (fka Taynara Conti) has reportedly cleaned out her locker after a dispute in mid-January that was most likely over money.

Taynara’s last televised NXT match was in December against Candice LeRae, and she appeared on house shows until halfway through last month. She starting working for WWE in October 2016, when she joined the Performance Center as part of the same class as Aleister Black, Roderick Strong, Sarah Logan, Killian Dain, Reina Gonzalez, and others. She’s also one of several women who participated in both Mae Young Classic tournaments, along with Mia Yim, Mercedes Martinez, Rachel Evers, Rhea Ripley, Reina Gonzalez, and Xia Li.

Taynara joined WWE with a background in judo, which informed her wrestling style. Her persona combined her martial arts skills with her Brazilian heritage, good looks, and the catchphrase “Latinas do it better.”

Neither Taynara nor WWE have yet to respond to the report of her leaving the company or the financial dispute.

Pro Wrestling
Former WWE And WCW Star Bryan Clark Is Facing Narcotics Charges, Among Others
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best And Worst Of WCW Monday Nitro 12/21/98: Christmas Cat
by: FacebookTwitter
Bowling For Soup’s New Music Video Is A Loving Tribute To WWE’s Alexa Bliss
by: FacebookTwitter
The Ins And Outs Of AEW Dynamite 2/5/20: Stations Of The Cross Rhodes
by: FacebookTwitter
Rey Mysterio Named Which WWE Superstar He Thinks Is ‘The Next Rey Mysterio’
by: Twitter
The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 2/5/20: Requiem For The Dream
by: FacebookTwitter
×