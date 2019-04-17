The Teenager Arrested For Trying To RKO His Principal Got Arrested Again For RKOing A Mall Alligator

Remember earlier this month when we shared the story of 18-year old Florida high school student Gianny Sosa, who was arrested after pretending to hit an RKO from outta nowhere on his principal? Remember the, “he didn’t really do anything wrong and everyone’s being stupid” tone we took?

Apparently that tone happened enough on the Internet to convince Sosa he was a viral Internet star, because now he’s been arrested again. For another RKO. This time on a fake alligator at a Florida mall. No, seriously.

From ABC News:

Gianny Sosa-Hernandez was charged with criminal mischief after damaging the display alligator at The Falls Shopping Center in Miami-Dade County, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department.

In the video, Sosa-Hernandez, 18, is seen removing his sweatshirt and running to the side of the display. He then jumps over the barrier, throwing the fake alligator off a rock and into the display’s pond. Sosa-Hernandez picks up the alligator before performing a wrestling move on it that police identified as an R.K.O, a move popularized by WWE wrestler Randy Orton. He then pretends to pin the gator.

Because the Internet, here’s the video.

