Impact Knockouts Champion Tessa Blanchard Will Become A WOW Superhero

All In

2018 has been a big year for Tessa Blanchard so far, and it keeps getting bigger. She won the one women’s match at All In, recently became the Impact Knockouts Champion for the first time, and has now signed with the revamped version of WOW – Women of Wrestling that will tape this October to air on AXS TV in early 2019.

In a press release issued by AXS, Blanchard said that, “I am grateful to both Impact Wrestling and the WOW executives for working out the details to allow me to pursue my dream of competing at the highest levels within our industry. The success I’ve experienced in the past month in winning the Impact Championship, winning in Chicago at the All In event in front of over 10,000 people, and now signing with WOW is what dreams are made of. My next dream to come true that will top off my year’s success will be when I beat Santana Garrett to win the WOW World Championship.”

The odds on that last part seem to be in Blanchard’s favor, as she defeated Garrett (and Lacey Lane) to win the The Crash Women’s Championship in July 2018.