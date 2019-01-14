AXS TV

Tessa Blanchard is undeniably a wrestling star on the rise. At twenty-three years old and five years into her career, she’s a former Impact Knockouts Champion and the current Crash Women’s Champion. She won the women’s match at All In, wrestled the longest one-on-one women’s match ever (a 75-minute Iron Woman match against Mercedes Martinez) in RISE, and doesn’t plan to stop there. Even one of her former tag team partners says Blanchard “is running women’s wrestling right now.”

The signing of Blanchard was an eye-grabbing announcement by WOW Women of Wrestling, the promotion owned by GLOW-creator David McLane, which will start its first season on AXS this Friday, January 18 at 9pE/6pP. With Spandex spoke to Blanchard ahead of the WOW premier about her role on the new series, her career on the independent wrestling scene, how she balances carrying on her family’s legacy with forging her own path in the wrestling world, and more. That conversation is below and has been edited for length and clarity.