The Best And Worst Of WCW Monday Nitro 11/27/95: Planet Hulk

World War 3 ’95 was one of the first things I watched on the Network when I signed up, mostly because the introductions of the 60 men in the Battle Royal is 10 solid minutes of “Oh my God, THAT GUY!” hilarity.
What’s truly brilliant about that opening interview with Hogan, Macho and Sting is watching Hogan and Macho be their usual shouty (and totally oblivious) selves cutting promos while Mean Gene and Sting are in the background obviously concerned that the fire in the garbage can is about to kill all of them and burn the arena down. PURE GOLD.
YES, the intro to the World War 3 match is amazing. WCW had the most ridiculous group of jobbers. It’s beautiful.
Both joshi tag matches ruled hard. Can’t remember if it’s WW3 or Nitro where Suzuki and Ozaki double stomp the hell out of Bull Nakano repeatedly for like 15 seconds or whatever, but that sequence has really stuck with me. That’s a spot Hideo Itami and Finn Balor should steal the hell out of some time.
Best part of the WWIII entrances is the fact that all the guys either do their signature taunt, or just walk to the ring with their gameface on. Williem (Steven) Regal reacts like he has been on an island and is seeing people for the first time when he comes through the curtain. Just glancing around the arena confused at the whole thing.
It was indeed pretty sad what happened with women’s wrestling in the mid 90s in the US. We had, for a short bit, Bull Nakano, Akira Hokuto, Madusa Miceli, and the like all tearing it up in the ring, shit was about to get real awesome, we were this close, then… PUPPIES.
Luckily, I can just watch Joshi. 90s Joshi was the pinnacle, with some of the most insane matches ever, but even the stuff going on in Japan today is still pretty great and lightyears better than what we get 99% of the time in divas and knockouts matches.
Let’s never forget Moolah sabotaging the AJW-WWF relationship in ’88 that the Glamour Girls, Vince, and Patterson had put into place that had the Crush Gals, Jumping Bomb Angels, and even Dump Matsumoto (who brought a young Bull, fresh out of the Zenjo academy with her) working in the US and would have eventually provided a huge talent exchange. Because Moolah was a genuine piece of shit.
(For those interested on the details, the plan was apparently to book a second Angels-Glamours match for SummerSlam ’88, where the latter would get the titles back. Before the build to S-Slam, they put a deal together for a Japanese tour for the Glamours in June, to build it as a really big thing in Japan as well as the US. Moolah had been pissed off from the start that she wasn’t part of the arrangement; it was Jimmy Hart who ended up as the Glamours’ manager and was all-in on it, meaning that Moolah didn’t really serve any purpose at all in the women’s division going forward if Hart was going to be its agent. Moolah still had her power/”credibility”, and called them up and told them that the title change would happen on the last show of the tour, telling them that the original plan had been scrapped and that Vince wanted the gaijins to take the titles from the natives in Japan to stoke interest there. Which was a complete lie. So Kai/Martin get the titles back in Japan, come home and find out that Pat and Vince had no idea that they had done it, and assumed that they had pulled a double cross. Moolah outranked them so her denial that she had been involved when the Glamours told them that she was the one who said that it was authorized was taken as the truth, and the whole thing ended up getting scotched, killing the division for years. And that’s one of Moolah’s lesser crimes.)
Wow that was an interesting read, always heard Moolah was a scumbag but never knew to what extent.
I also dislike Moolah for the same reasons @EtsukoMita_IsDyingInside
I guess I can cut Heenan some slack for his commentary on Bull Nakano because he was still a heel character at that point. The guy spent like 30 years saying bad things about everybody. I like to think he only meant the bad stuff he said about Hogan.
“Who bettah than Kanyon?
Nobody.”
That’s no longer canon. It is now “”Who bettah than Kanyon besides Stone Cold?”
#alliance
Oh that reminds me: When Shoemaker was writing his column for Deadspin, he did a piece on Kanyon’s life and career, which inspired this fantastically tasteless comment:
Who deader than Canyon?
Who a worse writer than Shoemaker?
@Goat Faced Killer A. Test. (Still Dead.)
@EtsukoMita_IsDyingInside I love you SO HARD right now
What was up with WCW’s footage at this time? After Halloween Havoc Bischoff kept promising that they would show highlights “as soon as they got it,” which wasn’t until the very end of the show. It took them two days to be able to watch a replay of the WWIII finish and then it is mysteriously destroyed. What the hell is happening back there in the production trucks?
It’s not like their job is going to get any easier either. Pretty soon people are going to start throwing luchadores at the truck.
Good on you for finishing this episode. I stopped after the tag and watched joshi matches on dailymotion until I fell asleep.
In conclusion, if you think John Cena was bad, never forget how terrible Hulk Hogan was.
Hogan has only begun to be wrestling Superman, just wait “stares at Uncensored ppv”
I dunno, ever since losing to Lesnar Cena’s been approaching Hogan like territory in his insufferable ways. He hasn’t reached it yet, but the past several months have been really really bad. before it was more cool to hate Cena, now he’s being legitimately hateable.
They doubled down on Cena after they realized that they had just put the belt on a guy who’s worked fifteen matches in the last ten years.
Putting the belt on lesnar was a gutsy move, but they dropped the ball once it became a Cena redemption story. They had a chance to make a new Big Bad with Brock, have him slay cena, and then make the inevitable conqueror of the conqueror (Reigns, Bryan, whoever you want!) really mean something.
Instead he’s gonna fight Jern three times, two of them 50/50 matches, followed by dropping the belt at Mania without really much build.
All because Jern has to be protected at all costs.
Ugh it pissed me off how Savage was used in WCW – he wins a freaking 60 man battle royal and it doesn’t even matter . Usually Hogan doesn’t bug me that much , but geez he was a whiny, bald, hot dog skinned bitch here
Mustacheless Hulk looks so goddamn weird, it’s been bugging me for months since I watched through this time period.
DA YEH TAY remains to be my favorite part of the WCW recaps, so great job on getting me to howl in my school’s library and get stuck on that section where he’s now a MOON NINJA, Brandon.
Also, Hulk Hogan was the absolute worst.
Oh my god, The Super Giant Ninja was The Yeti?! My brother and I saw him once on Saturday Night and he NEVER APPEARED AGAIN but Dusty’s glorious call of “…That is one very lahge….. POWWAful ninja!” lived forever in our hearts.
“Jealous E”
In two months, when Big E turns against his teammates to form Newer Night and changes his name to this, you’re going to feel bad about what you’ve done.
Eventually we’re gonna get to Hogan’s heel turn and realize the only difference is he now came out to Jimi Hendrix. He was still the same f**king guy. But it will be okay because he’s supposed to be evil.
I am really waiting eagerly for that day.
I blame Sable way, way more. Up until late 1997-early 1998 you had women’s wrestling and you had valets. Then, Sable became so popular Vince was like, f*ck it, LET’S COMBINE THEM! Only instead of taking the best aspects of both (having women be treated as partners of the men and having SWANK intergender tag matches) we got the WORST aspects of both.
LOL Michael Buffer: “Weighing nearly a quarter of a million pounds” … making the average weight of each participant roughly 4,167 pounds apiece …
Sherpa: You have to start charging more for ice. We lost two more men on this expedition!
Master: IF YOU CAN THINK OF A BETTER WAY TO FIND THE YETI, I’D LIKE TO HEAR IT.
*sherpas just shrug at each other*
kudos for doing these Brandon, because eeven with your humour injected these are painful to read. I can’t imagine watcching them.
I’m assuming WCW was the natural transition for you since you were an NWA guy. I can imagine that most of these shows must have made you annoyed that this was what NWA became even if you had awesome guys in the cruiserweight division.
They mentioned US Champ Sasaki during the joshi match. Was he using the NLB at this time and is that why Hokuto finished with a fisherman’s buster? I was waiting to see the crowd react to the NLB, but hey that buster was pretty awesome, too. I also love that she whipped out a DQ Bomb.