The Best And Worst Of WCW Monday Nitro 9/18/95: The Death Of Hulkamania(‘s Motorcycle)

I still can’t get over the shape Big Show was in here.
He was also 23-years old, if that helps.
If you go back to St. Valentine’s Day Massacre, he looks pretty damn lean there too. Which is unsettling, because by Wrestlemania XV he looks at least 50 pounds heavier. It’s almost like signing a long-term, big-money contract made him less motivated, or something!
IIRC, he said on his DVD that getting the tumor taken off his pituitary gland really slowed down his metabolism and wasn’t used to actually trying in regards to physical fitness.
Wasn’t Show doing moonsaults at one point, early on? I swear he tried one.
@BM Funk at the Power Plant, supposedly.
He threw a couple impressive missile dropkicks but no moonsaults.
The Four Horsemen version of Pillman was the start of the absolute best part of his career (I’m pretending his feud with Golddust where Pillman ended up wearing a dress never happened).
On the other hand, the monster truck and Baywatch stuff is evidence that WCW should have gone out of business years earlier.
To me, the Hollywood Blondes were the best thing he ever did. The Hollywood Blondes might be the best thing ANYBODY did.
Ooh, very true. The Blondes were awesome. I started watching in ’92, so the Hollywood Blondes was pretty much the first really cool thing I saw either of them do.
But I really had a thing for the screaming, wild-eyed, wild-haired Loose Cannon who carried the walking stick with the horse’s head. I guess it might be kind of overrated now, though, since it was the last awesome thing he did before he died.
Did you not see that monster truck smash a motorcycle into smithereens? That was awesome! Watching this is like visiting the dreams of a hyperactive 12 year-old, in the best way possible.
I really first started paying attention to Stunning Steve at the time he did “Flair for the Old.” That’s when you started realizing that in addition to being amazing wrestlers, both of these two were pretty good on the mic and we could expect good things in the future.
I like prime babyface Brian Pillman. Seems vastly underrated compared to his later, more character-driven work.
I hated Hogan winning all the time as much as anyone but I always thought the end of that War Games was hilarious. Zodiac’s gimmick was yelling YES! and NO! so when that chinlock is applied and Zodiac starts doing his thing, the ref is all confused because the man is screaming both. He ultimately has to honor the YES and call the match
Seeing the picture of Luger and Savage the one thing I can’t help but wonder is where did Luger leave his fanny pack.
My girlfriend only refers to Luger as “that blouse guy”.
+1
So WWE has its various eras, New Generation, Attitude Era, Ruthless Aggression, and so on. What’s the best way to refer to WCW eras? By who is the current booker?
“Bill Watts / NO JUMPING ALLOWED” doesn’t have a really good ring.
Is this the Dungeon of Doom era?
That’s a good question. “The Watts era” (no jumping off the top, no throwing over the top) should definitely be a thing.
I was shocked when I watched the Nitro from the night after Bash at the Beach 96, and they were STILL alluding to the “over the top rope = DQ” rule. I couldn’t believe they still had that in place as late as 96!!
To his credit, if some of the people who came in after his era had stopped jumping off the top and flying over the ropes they might’ve lived a little longer.
It seems like everything from Flair’s first reign until he left for WWF would be one era (sort of like everything in WWF before the “New Generation” is just kind of the “Hogan Era”). The Watts era might overlap with that a bit, I don’t know. Then there’s the Hulk Hogan era, followed by the NWO era, or something like that.
It’s kinda sad to lean on Hogan so heavily to define WCW, so I’m sure someone can do better.
How was this rule ever applied? I watched Sabu vs Alex Wright last night and Sabu went over the top like a THOUSAND times. Was it completely arbitrary only to be used when they had no idea how to finish a match?
Bill Watts era battle royals always ended with everyone disqualified.
Isn’t the over the top rope rule an old rule? I feel like it existed pre-Watts. And he negated the safety of the rope rules by removing padding from the floor.
I don’t remember much of ’95 WCW, but so much of this sounds AMAZING.
Wonderfulllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllll…..This column is so Wonderfulllllllllllllllllllllllllllll……You know it is so Wonderfullllllllllllllllllllllll…..and Stroud knows it toooooooooooooooooOOOOOOOOOooooooo!
It’s nice that Scotty Riggs reinvented himself as actor Joe Manganiello
I was so confused during the Harlem Heat/American Males match because I couldn’t tell who was the heel. Harlem Heat were the champs, but they jumped the Bluebloods and were getting a lot of boos. On the other hand, the American Males were clearly such hateable douchebags, but they seemed be getting a lot of cheers. I couldn’t get my head around it. I mean look at those guys.
We’re still years away from my favorite crushed vehicle moment, which also happens to be the greatest acting performance ever recorder on film anywhere:
[www.youtube.com]
GOLDBERG!!! The Steiner and Sid promos and acting were always so bad they were great.
I dunno man, these episodes sound about as bad as a bad modern episode of Raw. If you want to reach for a plus, I guess at least Nitro didn’t last three hours. Yet.
This is excluding that theme music, because it is, indeed, WONDERFUL.
It still seems so odd that they brought Hogan in and put him over everyone. I’ve never been a WCW guy, never much cared for it, but as the years went on, I’ve found there were plenty of things to like pre-Hogan. Then the guy comes in and, well, the entire company suddenly revolves around him. This is true even after the heel turn. Most of the nWo business had Hogan at the center of the company, just a smidge more cowardly, but nearly as unbeatable.
Looking back, longterm losing Hogan may have been the best thing for the WWF and gaining may have been the worst for WCW.
They’re definitely not bad in retrospect. You aren’t bludgeoned with the endless string of poor Hogan-related decisions WCW was making and can look back on them with peace. Like remembering a dead uncle. I have a lot of fun with them, even with the stuff I hate.
I can understand that. I kind of feel the same about old Monday Night Raws. I’ve been watching the first year in bits and pieces over the past couple of weeks. Objectively, they’re kind of goofy and not always great – not to mention that, of the nine episodes I’ve seen so far, half of them were filled with “local talent” jobber squashes – but there’s plenty to love. The Manhattan Center is great, a lot of great talent was on hand. Hell, a fair number of the big matches that peppered the early days were surprisingly good. That Perfect vs Flair “Loser Leaves Town” match is good enough to headline a huge PPV.
Time heals the wounds, I guess, and makes things you used to hate easier to bear.
That Perfect vs Flair match is pretty much the earliest Raw moment I remember. I was a HUGE Perfect fan, and I was young enough to be worried that he might lose. I also remember having to ask my parents if I could stay up to watch all of Raw that night, so I could see that match.
I remember watching some early Raws from time to time, since my dad was an on again, off again fan in the 90’s, but all I can remember save a couple big moments are fragments and feelings, vague and undefined. I remember things like Doink pranking people. I remember Macho Man on commentary. I remember Bobby the Brain Heenan in a loud orange jacket with RAW on the back. I remember Yokozuna scaring the crap out of me at the time and crushing everyone. I remember something about Crush betraying Macho Man. Beyond that it’s a blur.
I didn’t get “into” wrestling for another two or three years, so it’s not surprising. 1996 was the year that grabbed me. A lot of the matches I clearly remember, I probably saw on VHS, which was how I got to watch some of the older stuff. My Grandmother and Mom used to find them dirt cheap in clearance bins of VHS tapes in grocery stores and would occasionally bring one home for me. I still have a tape of Summerslam ’92 around here somewhere, though it’s worn out beyond belief.
Anyways, the scant few matches I remember from VHS is a lumberjack match for the IC title between Jim Duggan and HBK and I think Ric Flair vs Mr. Perfect made it on one. Maybe. I know I saw Perfect vs Flair SOMEWHERE, it’s just the “where” that’s hazy. I guess it MUST have been VHS tape; it’s not like the internet was a cheap resource that everyone had back then. Either way, seeing it recently proved it to be even better than I remembered.
The “Giant runs over Hogan’s motorcycle” segment is the only thing I actually remember from WCW during the couple of years that I stopped watching wrestling altogether. I stopped on it during a channel scan and said to myself “Oh, so THAT’S what they’re up to now. See you next year. *click*” Next year turned out to be nWo: Year One, so that worked out pretty well for me.
I sing Mr Wonderful’s song pretty much all day long , even when things aren’t quite so wonderful….
I’ve always heard in different programming that The Dungeon of Doom was an embarrasment.
I don’t get it. I think they’re cool as hell! I hope they reunite some day and finally break down Old Man Hogan.
If they put 97-98 Goldberg and 95 Hogan on WWE 15, they could beat the current WWE roster by themselves.
Im still stuck trying to understand the Mr Wonderful / motivational cotton bud bit from the ppv…
After watching these old Nitro episodes, I am CONVINCED the Dungeon of Doom angle led Hogan to form the NWO.
I mean, I just finished the episode where Hogan went all Phantom of the Opera with a sword at the beginning of a Nitro, and was commanding Savage to bring him Meng’s head. Hogan was wearing black and “tapping into the darkness, brothah!”
After being betrayed by Jimmy Hart, seeing that the Giant was neigh impossible to defeat, being on the verge of submitting against Sting on the following Nitro, and getting screwed out of winning World War 3 ’95, Hogan snaps and silently decides, “to hell with this.” He starts his own faction with younger, hungrier guys from “over there,” believing his group will be Dungeon of Doom but better. To further drive that point home and satiate his ego (as well as protect his old leathery hide), Hogan turns the Giant to his side.
Of course, by the end of things, the NWO became just as much of a laughing stock as the Dungeon of Doom.
I’m glad we have The Network and articles like this to remind me of some of my all-time favorite moments in wrestling. Hogan attacking and jumping/reaching for The Giant in his monster truck, while the big guy cackles with malicious delight is an all-time classic. My friend taped that episode and we’d watch that scene over and over again laughing at the absurdity of it all.
“and we haven’t even gotten to the GIANT MUMMY parts.”
THE YE-TAAAAAAYYYYYY!!!!!!!!!
Real Talk: 31 year old me agrees with most of what you said about Johnny B Badd, but he is one of the nicest guys I’ve ever had the pleasure of meeting. 8 year old me says go soak your head. ::::confetti explosion ::::
I have always wondered how Austin felt about having to wrestle Johnny B. Bad at WCW a hundred or more times and then having to wrestle Mark Mero in the WWF for another hundred or more times.
Brian Pillman’s hair was underrated.