The Best And Worst Of WCW Monday Nitro 9/18/95: The Death Of Hulkamania(‘s Motorcycle)

#Ric Flair #Hulk Hogan #Pro Wrestling #Vintage Best And Worst
Pro Wrestling Editor
09.15.14 47 Comments
Pre-show notes:

– Yep, we’re reviewing old Nitros in chronological order. You can read the episodes we’ve already done here, in irregular order. Sorry.

– You can watch this episode here, or jump ahead and watch all the Nitro you want on the Network. It’s the only good thing happening on Mondays lately.

With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter

Comments, likes, shares and other things are appreciated.

Please click through for the vintage Best and Worst of WCW Monday Nitro for September 18, 1995.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Ric Flair#Hulk Hogan#Pro Wrestling#Vintage Best And Worst
TAGSAMERICAN MALESBEST AND WORST OF NITROBIG SHOWBOBBY HEENANBRIAN PILLMANcolonel robert parkerDUNGEON OF DOOMGARY SPIVEYHarlem HeatHARLEY-DAVIDSONHULK HOGANKEVIN SULLIVANLEX LUGERmacho man randy savageMARC MEROMEAN GENEMONSTER TRUCKSPAUL ORNDORFFPEPEPRO WRESTLINGRic FlairSHERRI MARTELSTEVE MCMICHAELTHE BIG SHOWVINTAGE BEST AND WORSTWCWWCW MONDAY NITRO

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP