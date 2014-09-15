The Best And Worst Of WCW Monday Nitro 9/18/95: The Death Of Hulkamania(‘s Motorcycle)

Pre-show notes:

– Yep, we’re reviewing old Nitros in chronological order. You can read the episodes we’ve already done here, in irregular order. Sorry.

– You can watch this episode here, or jump ahead and watch all the Nitro you want on the Network. It’s the only good thing happening on Mondays lately.

– With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter

– Comments, likes, shares and other things are appreciated.

Please click through for the vintage Best and Worst of WCW Monday Nitro for September 18, 1995.