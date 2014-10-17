The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 10/16/14: Leva The Memories Alone

Pre-show notes:
– You can watch this week’s episode here. You should never have to click these pre-show video links. You should excitedly watch this at 3 in the afternoon like the rest of us. Okay, like me.
Best and Worst of WWE NXT for October 16, 2014.
Am I the only one who CRINGED at Tyson’s first kick off the apron to Sami’s head. The ear-cracking smack and the way Sami sold it… aaugh.
He did that at the Fatal 4 Way match as well and I had the same reaction. My buddy claimed Kidd slapped his leg but I WANNA BELIEVE!
I felt the same way. Kidd’s kicks look LEGIT PAINFUL!
People don’t get much better than Leva. Her friendliness is so genuine and it’s wonderful to experience. She loves her fans so much and puts in a really amazing effort to form personal bonds with all of them. I can’t say enough good things about Leva and what a good soul she is.
I thought Sin Cara might’ve paralysed his opponent with his turnbuckle bomb-thing finisher for a second. The way they landed on the guy’s neck. Eesh.
If I may borrow Brandon’s format for a moment:
Supplemental Best: NXT crowd with the Tyson Chicken chant. Was that new or did I just not notice it before.
Supplemental Worst: NXT production breaking from the main even in a taped non-commercial broadcast for a “don’t try this at home” PSA. Really? We can’t do this between matches?
The crowd’s been calling him that, since he showed up.
And yes, the Network regularly cuts into matches for “commercial” break on Main Event and NXT.
It’s because they still put episodes on Hulu Plus, and they do commercials
If the announcres ever make it to RAW they’ll have to learn how to throw to commercial, just feels like part of the training to me. I assume to some extent there’s also a science to what the workers do when they know they’re in break.
Da Rage is Mojo Rowley’s Blue Steel. He’s coming back as Tyler Breeze’s supermodel of the world nemesis. You heard it here first.
Well, appear in a major role. Don’t forget to count your cameo as “Audience Member #278.”
“Ladies and gentlemen, ‘The Clown Show’ Mojo Rawley has been put on hiatus for retooling.”
Leva Bates was totally dressed as Kitty Pryde, right?
Most definitely, I think Renee even mentioned it.
Side note, love that it was Carmella’s debut match and the audience chanted Leva’s NXT name (Blue Pants) instead. Hope she gets signed.
Yep, Renee mentioned it, which made me make heart eyes.
Oh my god, that’s amazing
The moment I saw Byron was doing the ring announcing, I feared the worst…yep, Alex Riley on commentary. I think I yelled at him to shut the hell up about two minutes in. He never got better. Also, if you’re going to be the heel announcer…don’t cheer for all the other faces but just shit on Sami Zayn.
And Renee, sigh. You aren’t very good either.
Very, very good show regardless. Good action, fun promos, Mojo’s going to come back with a steel shoulder and I will be accidentally proven right from last week, it’s always nice to see indie talent get a quick shot (hopefully we see Leva some more, she could be pretty good as fodder for Becky or Bayley) and a solid ending.
I wish the commentary team for NXT was Brennan, Saxton and Albert. I like Renee as an interviewer a lot but I hate her so much on commentary.
I can’t stop noticing how Brennan calls Charlotte “Sherlit”
Love that Leva Bates appeared, but I’m sour on her usage. I get they want to sell Carmella as a natural, but why bring in Leva Bates for a squash? Carmella could have impressed and learned a lot more from a 4-minute match than a sub-1 minute squash.
I’m hoping Corbin gets a real match soon. I’d like to know what about him excites the NXT audience that hasn’t come across on TV yet.
I love Tyson Kidd so much now. Have to disagree with the NXT audience on this one, Sami got served, not Tyson. I hope he talked to each one of his cats for good luck when he was on the phone.
Now that we’ve grown to love Devin Taylor, they replace HER with a new backstage interview lady. This is becoming an unpleasant cycle.
The crowd doing Oui chants for Louis was 10/10 perfection.
Especially how it faded from YES! YES! YES! to OUI! OUI! OUI!
I think they went YES YES SI SI OU OU
On one hand I agree about the using more local wrestlers as enhancement talent thing to get them exposed and give the contract workers a wider variety of opponents, but at the same time the crowds at NXT, especially the tapings, are indy fans who go to Shine, FIP, FUW, IBIW etc. and thus are quite smarky. You’d get even more reactions like Leva got and some of them would actually be more over than the characters NXT is tying to establish. Plus there are actually about 80 people under developmental contract who are all tying to work their way up to being utilized on “tv” even just to be ‘jobbers”, so it’s not like there’s a shortage talent pool wise.
I think even the fans who recognized Leva were more responding to Enzo and Cass’ funny introduction of her than anything else. After all, they cheered “Blue Pants” instead of “Leva Bates” (which would have been smarky and detrimental).
And, as I mentioned above, it’s hard for the audience to get into Carmella from two moves (one of which is an ok dropkick). She could (and probably will) have won them over with more time.
Yeah- I read the Blue Pants chant as simply playing off the comedy of not giving her a name. That happens every time there’s a nameless jobber in the ring.
Plus the NXT audience needs to chant something (I think that’s how they keep air in the building and people die without chants), and there wasn’t much else they were given to work with.
“when he’s embaldened (is that a word?)”
Baldified is the word you were looking for here.
Fancy thinking that they had to retape the Sin Cara entrance your such a pessimist Brandon.
Corbin’s match goes 10 seconds and it is amazing which it was but if it was Diva’s match I would be bitching big time.
Nice of Sasha to try to turn Becky to the dark side like Summer did to her using basically the same script .
Loved the Zayn ,Kidd match and I had to watch the aborted dive to the outside which turned into a springboard back flip onto one knee a few times as I thought it was damn funny.
I’d love to see more of Blue pants.
Carmella’s on a hot streak first Helmet Girl and now Blue Pants.
While watching this week’s raw i was thinking why someone doesnt wear another’s shirt for some plotline reason and then bam NXT already did it.
where’s the joke about the sami/kidd segment causing them to cancel the originally scheduled main even of cj parker vs bull dawson?
1. Sasha was SO close…I thought she was gonna make it, but nope, there was something too interesting on that ceiling and she just had to look at it. I have some theories: the popular one is Dean Ambrose disguised as a light fixture. I dunno.
2. I got really disappointed that Enzo repeated his ZERO DIMES schtick, but him and Cass bringing it full circle with the whole “alright, we lied, ONE DIME” was nice.
3. I am loving the push towards submission specialist ladies, mainly because most of them look great. Sasha’s “Bank Statement” (ugh), Charlotte’s Figure Four (when she actually uses the thing, also I will never not love the Figure Four Headlock and her slamming girls’ faces into the mat), now Carmella’s…uh…whatever she calls it. Knowing NXT, it’ll probably be called “Carmel Sundae”. All look really cool.
4. Is it time to start getting scared that our wonderful, all-around good guy Sami Zayn character is morphing into WWE Babyface? Titus comes onto the show and Sami’s all “HAHAHAHA A BUNNY IS BEATING YOU UP”. Then Tyson Kidd comes on, criticizes him for never getting the job done, so Sami goes “HAHAHAHA YOU’RE WHIPPED AND YOUR WIFE IS PROBABLY CHEATING ON YOU WITH TYLER BREEZE LOOK AT HOW WITTY I AM HAHAHAHA” and it’s just…UGH STOP IT SAMI.
5. I don’t even have the words to explain how amazing Tyson Kidd is. That match was really fun too, as are most with one or both of those two.
Don’t dismiss the “Team Thick” name just yet. Remember how everybody rolled their eyes and made fun of Taryn Terrell’s “Hot Mess” moniker? Well, it stuck and, while it’s still ridiculous, it became fun.
I’ll be more into them if they live up their names and start twerking on the ropes (MAGGLE!).
“Gangly dogman” is a wonderful, dead-on description of Titus.
How has Rich Brennan not tried to kill Alex Riley and Renee Young yet? He sits between them and just calls the match while the other two ramble like idiots. What a pro.
Its getting to the point where those two are worse than JBL and Cole. At least they know they’re a pair of assholes who are stealing a living.
Richie Brennan is the truth.
Plus JBL is funny sometimes while Alex Riley is ALWAYS 100% TERRIBLE.
And yes, Rich Brennan is awesome.
JBL was great when he returned in 2012. In 2013 his great commentary work got flushed down the toilet.
He’s still a lot better than Alex Riley.
I still like JBL sometimes based solely on him being the commentator who occasionally calls out WWE bullshit.
JBL still has some great liners but I would like him to put wrestlers over more often like he did in 2012 but I guess WWE got fed up with it so they told him to change up his commentary style.
JBL is great as snark delivery vector. He’s awful trying to advance plot. All the “Show/Henry let America down” stuff being an example of the bad.
No mention of the Ascension’s “Sa-YAH!-nara!” promo?
To think that if they did that to Rusev rather than Hideo, they would not have to change anything about their attitude and they’d be super-babyface.
Like “dos vidan-YAH” rather than “sa-YAH-nara”. Instant faces.
MC Skat Kat reference for the fucking win!!
End of Days is a really great looking finisher.
The NXT crowd always feels like there’s 3 or 4 guys who really, really want attention and just refuse to play along. Maybe it’s just the size of the venue and the ability for a few voices to dominate, but even if they’re correctly booing Tyson, I just keep wanting them to settle down and let the rhythm of things flow.
It continues to be frustrating that Renee and whomever spend all this time talking about the guys in the ring and not about the action in the ring. I don’t think “here’s what xxxx told me yesterday” is helping anybody get over. Also seemed like Alex was using a thicker accent, or maybe I’ve just blocked him out in the past.
Mojo’s keeps making me sad. I don’t really understand how he gets the attention he does relative to other NXT jobber types.
Charlotte did something slightly different with Natural Selection, kept her legs straighter as she flipped maybe, but I thought it looked as good as it ever has.
After saying last week that I’d be happy with Enzo and Cass NOAing it up and doing the stock intro I got what I wanted and now I’m not so sure. The dimes callback was genius though.
Sami making fun of Tyson for getting beat up by the Bunny is funny if you assume he is the Bunny (and boy howdy does the Bunny’s crossbody look like Sami’s). The Natty stuff though- fuck that. Not only could we do without the gender issues, Tyson’s been so great getting heat on his own, you don’t need to go to that well.
Well Frank, it looks like the French, just lost their connection. YEEEEEEEEEEEAAAAAAAAAAAHHHH
I would love to see Louis go full Mankind with his gimmick. doing the normal but almost ashamed (Mankind-like?) at the start of the match thing, then lose his shit and become a monster when the hairmet comes off.
+1 Hackman
I know what you’re saying with Enzo and Big Cass, but I still cringed a tiny bit when you compared them to the NAO.
Also all my hearts for Leva Bates.
I enjoyed Zayn/Kidd’s little game of You Got Seved. Since Kidd was wearing Zayn’s t-shirt it would have been amazing if he became Zayn’s stunt double as Sami Kidd, Tyson Zayn or whichever fits the most. BRAINBUSTA FESTA!
Just as well it was HuniCara who did the Super Victory Roll or it wouldn’t have ended so pretty if it was MistiCara doing it.
I know Enzo/Cass are the NAO of 2014 but Cass is better on the mic than Billy. In fact I would say Cass is almost up there with Enzo.
Great main event. It brought back flashbacks of WCW Cruiserweights in the 90s. Zayn’s blue thunder bomb and Kidd’s fisherman neckbreaker were dope too. The match ended quicker than I wanted it to but I still loved it.
Give the fisherman neckbreaker proper respect, it’s Saturn’s Three Handled Moss-Covered Family Gredunza.
I just felt too lazy to type out Three Handled Moss-Covered Family Gredunza but since you typed it out my laziness to type it up faded into the dumpster.
I don’t know if Cass is better on the mic than Enzo, but he’s certainly more likeable in my opinion. No offence to Enzo, he’s very talented and charismatic but his over-the-topness is a bit much for me to take in at times.
Does Becky Lynch even HAVE a finisher that she can tease? All her matches so far have been showcase losses against the main event. Hard to put over someone being *this close* if you can’t discern what move finishes the match.
Maybe she does the little kicks to your shins until you fall over?
Can I get a printout of Baron Corbin smiling? [i.imgur.com]
Leva Bates. NXT. Two of my favorite things.
The inside of my head: [img.pandawhale.com]
Carmella’s entrance music is the better version of Fancy. Not quite DDP Smells Like Teen Spirit level of ripoff but not far off.
I’m so glad someone else noticed this.
I don’t know how you thought of it, Brandon, but putting that heart after the Cass and Enzo reaction pic is gold! perfect touch!
Dman Dxballup
“At one point he says you have to ‘take one step back so you can take two steps forward,’ which makes me want him to come back with an MC Skat Kat gimmick”
I laughed way too hard. +Opposites Attract