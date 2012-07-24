The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 1000: The One Where One Clothesline Fixes Everything

Pre-show notes:
– Another huge thanks to Dennis Haskins, Action Bronson, Derrick Bateman and the over 6,000 comments that made our Raw 1000 Open Discussion Thread the most populated and commented-upon UPROXX thread ever. If you want to spend the next two hours laughing, go skim through that. I could’ve included 200 top comments.
– Before you read the Raw 1000 report, be sure you’ve read The Best And Worst Of WWF Monday Night Raw, Episode 1. The Executioners show up in it, and they’re pretty great.
– Thanks as always to Casey of Hammerlock Dialectic for gifs.
And now, the Best and Worst Of Raw 1000 (July 23, 2012), lovingly presented by Tout.com.
Been waiting all day for this in between falling asleep at work and wishing I was home.
Me too. I don’t even care if the IT guys see wrestling on my web history.
I don’t see how JBL decapitating the one man band fixes…oh, never mind.
I’ve been refreshing this page all day (while periodically reading about emo Ichiro songs). PRAISE SCIENCE IT’S HERE!
I sat down at my desk at 8:03 AM.
I had my laptop ready to go at 8:05 AM.
I had a browser opened up with this page at 8:06 AM and have been refreshing ever since.
Pretty much the same here. I re-read all the comments while waiting… it was a slooooooowwww morning.
You’re doin it wrong if you don’t take a look at any of the other funny stuff Brandon & Burnsy post on the site. Reading & commenting on those helps make the time go faster :)
Alex* is right (as he usually is). There are other articles on here that are deserving of great comments that I know y’all can provide. It shouldn’t just be the wrestling and pictures of scantily clad ladies that get more than 10 comments.
best ever comment thread
Came home just in time for this. Awesome.
…any reason why it’s all of a sudden bold half-way through, including the comments? And why Tout isn’t working? Did we collectively break it, or is my computer just stroking out?
It might just be you, it seems to be okay (and properly emboldened) over here. Anybody else having that problem?
Yep me too.
try refreshing your page
Yeah, it was just page 4, momentarily. It’s all good now.
Also, I with I attempted to figure out how to Tout. Also that I had a webcam.
Top 10 comments are up, refresh for enjoyment!
Thanks Fearless Leader! I know it wasn’t verbatim, but I was typing from the heart. What’s important is that I just skipped around my dining room table, new-GM style, to celebrate this momentous occasion.
Does anyone else’s computer make intermittent screeching noises when they try to play the Tout videos?
Not mine, try using Internet explorer.
GTFO with the IE already.
Lobster Mobster wins the day with that Tout.
Thanks, friend!
Also glad that I wasn’t the only one thinking that Kane was getting Hassan’d
I want to see Bryan and Punk in a tag team match against Charlie Sheen and Chris Brown
Haha with Bryan and Punk shoot wrestling them for half an hour
Regarding Regis; When he started talking I asked my wife if he had cancer. Google says no.
Piper’s happy to help. Maybe she’ll have better advice after I teach her to read.
I am marking out for your dog. I can’t decide which part is better: the glasses, or the bandana!
Haha, the glasses are just something I cam up with moments before touting but her bandana is a permanent fixture of her wardrobe.
There’s something magical about how she takes off the glasses to illustrate her illiteracy. Also she has big floppy ears, yes she does!
I really should be ashamed that I taught her to sit, stay, and come but not to read.
The timing of that head shake was amazing.
Ive watched this video like 3 times and it still cracks me up. I applaud your TOUT Piper!
I know I’m entirely too old to even know who Taylor Momsen is, much less revel in how skankily hot she is. But yeah, Taylor Momsen GIFs would make Rock/Cena II bearable. (Better stock up in time for Wrestlemania season.)
It’s going to be a fun several months.
Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon.
And now, Taylor Momsen?
WHAT WITCHERY IS THIS?!
So, Taylor Momsen is the starwipe to Hayley’s “part of the scene where they’re just kissing,” right?
I love what I love, what can I say?
+Rhodes
TWO adventure time references? (Finn the Human Eyes)
also woo punk.
I think I made the second one forgetting I’d made the first one. Season 1 just came out on DVD, forgive me.
not complaining.
dog tout dog tout dog tout dog tout.
Am I nuts or did you get a haircut between your tout yesterday and your tout today? Or does your hair grow super fast and you recorded this one before the others?
Haha no I did indeed get a cat’s worth of hair removed from my head before lunch today. It is too hot to have that much hair! I thought about the weirdness only after I posted my final video, but I was like eh, haircuts are fun.
Well it suits you! Good haircut.
Oh I was so mad that Punk didn’t call the Rock out for getting a title shot by doing nothing… but bam clothesline and I jumped of my chair with joy
No top 10 for me.
I’M A GONNA HAVE TAH OVERCOME THE ODDS AND PERSEVERE and so on and so forth.
It was impossible for me to include every funny thing in that thread. You guys were all amazing, and are all sentimental top 10s with me.
Best: Brandon sucking up to us all.
No worries, looks like I’m going to have to try harder next time. I once tasted the sweet sweet taste of the top 10 and I will back again!
I hated this episode. Even CM Punk (hopefully) evolving into dick “straightedge means i’m better than you” CM Punk could only barely save me.
My brain started screaming at the AJ / Vince “reveal”, and didn’t stop until after the next three segments.
Unless AJ goes straight Malkavian and starts making people wrestle like some goddamn golf clubs or something, this is going to be the complete worst forever. Luckily, with the way the WWE works, i’m sure it’ll last two months, and all of her decisions will get overruled by whoever is manning the tshirt gun at intermission. Ugh.
Sometimes i think i wasted a lot of my life on wrestling, and last night i thought it especially hard.
I’ll have to wait and see where it goes. If she’s a down-the-middle GM who doesn’t favor anyone, and just makes everyone do things they don’t like b/c she’s crazy and doesn’t care, I think I’ll like it for a while.
Actually, as long as she’s not blatently heel or face, I think I’ll be fine with it. If they insist on having an authority figure more involved than Jack Tunney, they need to take it in a new direction. Hopefully AJ can do that.
One of the best things about AJ is that she’s been a WWE fan since she was little and is pretty smart and funny, so she fills all her TV opportunities with awesome things that a beaten-down writers room would never think of. She could make a really fantastic GM.
don’t ever want to write about those two guys beefing again, and if you make me it’s just going to be Taylor Momsen GIFs and pictures of baby sloths.
Hey hey hey, WHAT is going on here? After Hayley Williams and kittens, that just hurts everyone, even you.
Baby sloths is a SAINT!!!
I made the Top 10 in a thread with over 6,000 comments. Holy shit.
Hey, does this mean I helped write this week’s B&W? Thanks, Brandon!
Why couldn’t AJ marry Byran and be the new GM? Does Vince have something against women in the workplace?
Because now she’s married to THIS BUSINESS
Does that make her Stephanie’s sister-wife?
Grossssssssssss
My favourite B&W of Raw moment was when Brandon made a list about why a silly throwaway Mae Young hand son joke was factually incorrect. God bless him for that.
Mark Henry is f**king black as night and could not have helped biologically create one of the goddamn Barenaked Ladies. I would buy him impregnating her with a severed hand before I’d buy his sperm being responsible for half of THAT guy.
Yeah loved it, especially that part, seriously WWE, how can you cast that guy??
I enjoyed everyone’s touts, theyre very entertaining.I just wish I could bring myself to do one.
C’mon, you know you want to…
Don’t be intimidated by all the facepaint and dog voiceovers, it’s really easy and fun.
That is one hell of a widow’s peak Taker is sporting nowadays.
It’s either really sad or really cool that this is a highlight of my day. I like seeing the faces of some of these fine folks doing the Tout messages.
Nice as always.
Not sad, hanging out in the open thread watching last night was the most fun I have had watching wrestling since I saw Hogan v Savage at the Tacoma dome when I was 12.
I should add that I meant sad as a reflection on myself.
I didn’t think Tout could enrich my life, but Stroudmouths/With Leather Daddies/Sonic Carhop Development Discussion Havers have proven me wrong. Excellent touting. Also, fantastic column as always Brandon. As someone that had loads of cheapo sports bloopers tapes as a kid, I’m happy to know about Sean Mooney’s proud contribution to that noble VHS art.
Yeah, the touts were pretty awesome. Wouldn’t mind them becoming a regular feature of the column.
That’s when the sponsorship money will come rolling in. Your move, Advertising Industry.
I am SHOCKED so far that no male has posted here yet with creepy messages about Papermint. *Checks watch* Well there’s still time I suppose…
Brace yourself, Papermint.
P.S. Brandon your blog was alright too, I guess… good job?
I wouldn’t mind a papermint on my pillow ifyouknowwhatimsayin
I don’t think you even know what you’re saying.
thanks, kind of
Don’t worry I’ve got a Mr. Papermint at home to give me enough creepy messages for everybody!
And with that, Papermint has Ryback-squashed our hopes and dreams.
FEED HER NONE FEED HER NONE
“PAPERBACK”?
That’s no paperminty, that’s my wife (fiancée)
Worst:
No Abe Washington/Slick interaction
Worst of the worst, that would be unbelievably awesome.
There were a lot of things I hated about last night’s show – Daniel and AJ belong together oh god – but the general festive atmosphere in the Open Thread with Bateman and Belding and the 6000 comment milestone was so much fun that I still had a really good time. Thanks so much, Brandon and the WithLeather community. I love you guys.
This is my favorite article in a recent memory. Maybe it’s the subject matter, maybe its the vitriol with how it was written but, dammit…it was good.
Thanks, B-Stro.
(If you liked my Tout, you can follow me on there @M4G3RK. Same as Twitter.)
I’m crying at the mascot video package.
I’m a pretty easy to understand guy at the end of the day.
Would you believe that I did that Tout in one take?
Also, howd’ya like my “Brandon on Quaaludes” voice?
Also the second, I KNOW THAT DOG!
I had to retake like 20 times and I still didn’t like how it turned out :( oh wells…
The new best is now Undertaker in a DX shirt [i.imgur.com]
It took him about 20 minutes to pull that shirt over his head.
Just LOLed so hard at all these touts, in the best way. Especially THESTINGER’s. I know the Mrs. is proud.
Proud… regretful… you know how it goes. He convinced me to do the paint, so that must count for something.
Wow, MrsTHE, I am legit jealous at your dedication to your husband’s frivolous pursuits.
my favorite part of the best and worst of raw is when casey aka THESTINGER said who cares about all those people that died in colorado on twitter
Except THESTINGER did not say that. Back to the rafters I go!
my bad i thought you were that casey guy
well either way he is the one that said it.
The point I was trying to make, in a conversation where I believe that context helped to illustrate, was that what happened in Colorado was tragic and that the people who were murdered should be mourned for, but that senseless losses of life happen all the time. I saw, what I feel, was an exaggerated display of grief that was surprising and that was surprising.
But, yes, the topic of conversation centered on how this tragedy might be politicized. My larger point, and a point I may have failed to adequately express on the Twitter, is that there are lots of very small things we could do to save lives and otherwise make the world a better place but yet we never address many of these issues because they lack any sensation.
I care. Don’t get me wrong, there are many tragedies and issues that I care about far more because I believe they effect more people and can be more easily stopped, but I care.
If you see me say something that you find disagreeable please bring it up. As an outspoken socialist who really resents the feeling of entitlement that many white men feel you have to believe that people get upset at me for plenty of things I try to express, and that it can be frustrating for me when people get upset at me for misunderstanding what it is I’m trying to say.
Thanks, friend.
Casey @HammerDialectic
@ChrisCJackson @IrishCreamOG Shootings happen ALL THE TIME. Why do people care about this one? Because Batman? #NotTryingToBeAJerk
it is a stupid awful thing only an idiot would believe
I have not seen very much on Twitter or in the news about the mass murders that happen across the border in Mexico. We hear about it in general but rarely are specific instances talked about, yet America’s lax gun laws and drug policy make these mass murders happen so I care about them more since they are something we can stop.
People care about the Colorado shooting because it is something they can relate to. They can relate to being a middle class white 20 something going to the midnight release of a children’s comic book movie, so the shootings have more emotional weight. I don’t think many of us can relate to the victims of the mass murders in Mexico or the thousands of murders that happen in America’s cities as much.
Yet, it is things like what happens in Colorado that drive the conversation and any public policy discussions even though these instances represent a very small percentage of the horrors that these tragedies bring.
My tweet was in context of the politics / public policy discussion and was meant to illustrate those points and to do so in 140 characters.
So, yes, I care about what happened in Colorado. I just ask that everyone also care about tragedies that happen to people that don’t look like you do and to think about the day to day horrors that many people live through. Don’t focus on the individual tragedies when we can do so much to make this world a better place if we were all to just think about those that didn’t look and act like us.
Thinking that I don’t care about the victims misunderstands what I was trying to say just as much as my accusing everyone here of not caring about any number of tragedies that happen every day because they don’t talk or acknowledge them.
I hope you understand that and appreciate the time I’ve put into typing this out. I would hate if this was just about you sharing something I said on Twitter to just try to make me look bad!
i will say i do appreciate the time you put in to it
“Hoe Kogan” made me laugh for like 10 minutes. That would have been the best best ever
Why do I keep reading this as Joe Rogan
This is David aka John Cena gay. My legitimate favorite moment would have to be when Brandon Stroud proved that R-Truth was actually Artruth, who was raised by Granny Goodness of Jack Kirby’s Fourth World. [withleather.uproxx.com]
CM Punk has always been a cult leader. First, it was the Straight Edge Society, then it was the Nexus and for the last year, it’s been the WWE Universe.
SO EXCITED
Was there a call for Favorite Best and Worst Touts? If so, I missed it, and I deeply regret I didn’t make one. Great job on the column as always Brandon, these discussions are the highlight of my Mondays and Tuesdays.
Yeah, didn’t know that doing a Tout was a thing or the baby and I totally would’ve done one. :-( Excellent column per usual. Loved everyone’s Touts, they were cute. The only thing missing was no gif of Ziggles and his quite epic ass roll last night.
It should be a weekly thing, but I’m afraid of validating Tout.
It was near the end of last week’s column.
Here are some more hilarious comments from yesterday’s thread that I picked out while doing a read through! You guys are the best.
dRail
Dolph Ziggler saw Billy Gunn and immediately wondered how that painting got out of his attic.
yifsuibfe
Daniel is losing his mind…..and we’re reaping all the benefits
papermint
Who else wants AJ to abuse her power by making all the boys wrestle in skimpier outfits? A DELICIOUS REVERSAL.
papermint
bonus if she makes them dance and touch their butts together.
Derrick Bateman
#rockbateman
Cami
JBL is back on the APA? Damn you, Wall Street Crisis!
BookSavvy
Legends House is on a field trip.
Joelski
BATEMAN DO A SHOOT RUN IN
Lester has gone rogue!!
Lesters gonna do his own B/W of raw, with blackjack, and hookers!
Yeah! In fact, forget my own B/W of raw!
Yes!!! Boys in skimpier outfits! I would be all over that.
I legit love dRail’s Dorian Gray reference. LOVE.
A Dorian Gray reference followed by a quotation from The Wedding Singer says a lot about my love for this site.
@Lester/Book +Rhodes on calling out the Dorian Gray comment.
Um, so, yeah: [t.co]
*head explodes*
I like that Waltman looks like he’s going to the trouble of making a dismissive wanking gesture for me in the picture.
The highlight for me was hearing what everyone’s voice sounds like. It also makes me self conscious because of my new york accent, use of slang and rampant cursing. I would be made fun of
Yes! I knew Ric Chair was a creeper like me! SSsssssssssss :)
Psh, as if. Tout your heart out, sentient inanimate object! Woo!
Gah, I got real named! Great read Brandon, though I gotta admit, I marked out for both undertaker and Mae youngs adult hand child, but that might have been just because I really needed a laugh. Speaking of which, I’ve yet to read yesterday’s discussion thread (I just finished watching raw, like, half an hour ago) but I can imagine most people liking the show. I mean, the bad stuff was godamn terrible, but there was a lot more good stuff than bad.
I’ll echo the sentiments by saying that this was my favourite recent B&W, probably because there ended up being a whole spectrum of awesome to awful for you to write on, Brandon.
Also, since I couldn’t do a TOUT(emphasis mine): Favourite moment was when the phrase ‘TEXT MASON RYAN OR WE AREN’T FRIENDS’ was used. You were right, him selling a dropkick is hysterical.
I’m surprised the whole show didn’t get a Worst for being about 40-odd minutes of wrestling in over three hours.
The WWE isn’t wrestling. it’s sports entertainment. Sherlock Holmes costumes for everybody!
HHH’s costume has no sleeves. Punk doesnt have one, but will wear HHH’s when he is done with it.
Good news: Raw got crazy ratings and D-Bry/AJ gained a million viewers, while Triple H lost a few hundred thousand viewers.
Bad news: All of WWE’s Touting, Tweeting, and general self-fellating has been rewarded.
Where do those numbers get posted? TVBytheNumbers usually only does it as an episode total.
I disagree with your Bad News. Fact: There are more people who stopped watching wrestling than ones who currently watch wrestling and even more people who’ve never watched wrestling than people who stopped watching wrestling (or currently watch wrestling combined.) Sure, the ratings were good this week, but there is little chance that this show managed to get new viewers or lost viewers back.
Celebrating themselves over viewers is going to cost WWE dearly and in as little time as next week.
No lie. Stinger’s tout and wicked hair made me poop all over myself.
YOU PEOPLE all seem to have problems holding in your peeps & poops.
i basically felt the same as Brandon. 2.5 hours of shit with a couple OH NEATO moments and then CM Punk giving The Rock the finger and me going YAAAAAYYYYYYYYYY
I’ve also been checking back to WL all day (and neglecting Twitter, which is how I missed your message Brandon. Sent you a new link). I hope you enjoyed my Tout-ing. Notice how there wasn’t a single WWE Raw Tout featuring a lady? And B&W has 4 (because MrsTHESTINGER get’s the cred for Piper’s amazing Tout.) So take that stupid WWE infographic! And now the GM is a lady. Woot!
I enjoyed the show last night, in spite of the Worsts. Because come on… if we didn’t have any Worsts this would be a really cheerful rainbows and unicorns column and I’ve gotta say that I love our snark. And even though I liked the Mae Young hand thing, I appreciate that Brandon made a list of all the things that were wrong with that moment. Someone’s gotta keep us in check and that’s what BStroud is for. Because even I noticed that the Hand should only be 13 at the OLDEST so yeah! Don’t try to put one over on us, WWE Creative. We’re like, human encyclopedias of useless wrestling trivia and this is the only place we can actually use it.
I’m certain any woman could’ve touted something better than what was the standard last night of “what do I think about blank? Yes! Yes. *meekly, his mother just heard him* yessss…” …well, except maybe Tricia Evans.
I’m pretty sure that LobsterMobster won Tout for the day with her comment.
Thanks!