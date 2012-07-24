The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 1000: The One Where One Clothesline Fixes Everything

Pre-show notes:

– Another huge thanks to Dennis Haskins, Action Bronson, Derrick Bateman and the over 6,000 comments that made our Raw 1000 Open Discussion Thread the most populated and commented-upon UPROXX thread ever. If you want to spend the next two hours laughing, go skim through that. I could’ve included 200 top comments.

– Before you read the Raw 1000 report, be sure you’ve read The Best And Worst Of WWF Monday Night Raw, Episode 1. The Executioners show up in it, and they’re pretty great.

– Thanks as always to Casey of Hammerlock Dialectic for gifs.

And now, the Best and Worst Of Raw 1000 (July 23, 2012), lovingly presented by Tout.com.