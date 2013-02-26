The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 2/25/13: Inappropriate Peeing Your Pants Theater

Pre-show notes:
Please click through to enjoy the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for February 25, 2013.
Phenomenal match between Cena and Punk, coming from a guy who hasn’t watched in MONTHS
No. I draw the line at “Let’s wait and see where this goes” with Triple H. That fucker’s hurt me too many times. NO.
TOO MANY TIMES, TOO MANY TIMES
FELLLLAAAAAAAHHHH– Excuse me? Oh, I’m sorry, I thought you said…well yes, that makes much more sense. Thank you for the clarification. I’ll be on my way. Do you validate?
My problem with Triple H is that he doesn’t win or provide closure for any of his feuds. He shows up trashes people gets in their face loses the PPV match then disappears. So in a way he may give wrestlers a rub by letting them win but he never puts them over to the point where the win seems like it matters.
He couldn’t even get his Sid tribute right.
He won his feud with CM Punk in 2011.
I’ve sat with wrestling bros for Chikara and it’s awesome; if you’re in the area, come sit with us and watch the wrestles!
This Friday is AIW’s Girls Night Out 8 iPPV; anyone here going to watch it? There’s going to be a ladder match for the opportunity to face Allyson Kay for the title. Plus, Veda Scott vs Leva Bates which should be hilarious (and because the singles matches determines who makes it to the ladder match, one of them is guaranteed to be in it). Veda shot a promo for it and as expected, it was amazing. [www.youtube.com] If you’ve seen her promos you know it’s worth watching, and if you haven’t, this is your chance to see why she’s one of the best new wrestlers.
The Cena/Punk match was legitimately amazing. I got completely sucked into it, and I honestly didn’t know which way they were gonna go with it. And sure, I hated the ending, but there’s still six more Raws until WrestleMania. This storyline’s likely far from over.
Also, don’t know if you read it or not Brandon, but apparently Vince went apeshit when Punk hit that piledriver.
I don’t believe it. If Vince was that upset, it wouldn’t be the centerpiece of the WWE Fan Nation video.
Jerry Lawler on the afterlife: “it’s weird, this guy with a goatee who looks sort of like Vince takes you into a room where a dozen women want to have sex with you but then they tell you they’re 35. No thanks, Grandma.”
“YOU MADE ME BLEED MY OWN FEELS”
I’m just so damn happy you used Friends In Similar Vests. I was hoping me saying it during Elimination Chamber would not be the only time it was used, because it’s great and I can’t make it a thing myself.
After hearing that Vince was getting sick of Punk and Cena matches, I feel like that main event was a big middle finger to him.
It also seemed like a big middle finger to the Rock and the fat cats in Stamford that didn’t think it was a good idea to let Punk/Cena headline wrestlemania.
Those fat cats didn’t even eat all their plankton!
Next week:
Best: Hey Old school raw was kinda fun
worst: I was promised an Angelfire page
I marked out like crazy for the Punk vs. Cena match, too, and I give all the credit in the world to Punk for that. He’s been on a roll. 20+ minutes of Punk’s best work + the drama/emotion of “Cena might lose!” made it really fun to watch.
It reallllllly sucked the air out of me, though, to see Cena win with a botched hurricanrana and a fireman’s carry, though. Don’t get me wrong — I know that’s how WWE works, but it totally felt like I went to a restaurant, ordered my favorite sandwich, specified three times that I want “NO ONIONS”, enjoyed eating the whole thing, and then on the last bite… onion.
I don’t know, I mean, I get what you’re saying. But there’s a difference between “botched” and “not performed very well.” He’s not going to rip a hurricanrana like Rey in the ’90s, and he’s not going to stretch out and Frankensteiner a guy like Scotty in 1992. It was ugly, but it shouldn’t kill the match for you.
But I saw your post at the tail-end of the discussion thread, so I get that you’re totally not a Cena fan. I’m not either, but I can’t *not* give him credit for his part in a great match. It takes two, you know.
Hands down, best analogy on how that last match made me feel inside, thanks.
It doesn’t take 2 to make a match great. Great wrestlers routinely carry bad wrestlers to great matches. Punk did it last night. Punk did it at EC vs. Rock, too. Like, I said, he’s on a roll. :)
And @cyberPilate — thanks. That’s how my lunch went today, btw. So, yeah.. fresh on my mind.
It depends on your standard for “great.” A great wrestler can carry an eight-year-old girl or a blow-up doll to a *serviceable* match. “Great” is something different. Punk/Cena was better than both Punk/Rock matches, because Punk/Cena had *two* guys at the top of their game, who have great chemistry together, and who don’t get gassed after 5 minutes.
I get that this argument is pointless, and I’m getting the idea that you’ll refuse to give Cena credit for anything. So I’ll let it go. But let’s not act like John Cena is the Great Khali.
I’ll give Cena credit for what he deserves credit for.
The best thing I’ve ever seen him do was walk into One Night Stand with his head down and the belt held high. That was awesome. He was shit in the match itself, but that was a great moment.
And, yes, John Cena is better in the ring than Khali. I’ll shake your hand on that one. :)
And, yeah, Cena’s energy has been really high as of late. He did more to make the Rock looks bad last night by keeping his tank full than he’ll ever do in merch sales, mic work, etc.
Still, Punk runs circles around both of ’em.
Haha… yes, that Cena moment at One Night Stand was awesome. I’d forgotten about that. I’ve blocked out a lot of the mid-00s. Can’t imagine why…
I didn’t even mind the hurricanrana. It even kinda had a place in the match. There was Batista Bombs, a freaking piledriver, kicking out of finishers and reversing submissions. It wasn’t even like he set it up, he dodged the elbow and just popped up and WENT FOR IT. Like he didn’t know what else to do, so he just tried that. You could even say it stunned Punk just enough for Cena to hit the AA.
I don’t know, I might be wrong. I think I actually liked it because it seemed so desperate, and I don’t feel right criticizing a damn thing about that match.
@85 I couldn’t agree more. I was trying to make a similar point last night: yes, the cenacanrana was terrible, and he was probably way too tired to do it at that point in the match, but I’m just glad he went for it. Basically from cena’s sit-out power bomb on, every move felt like a desperate stab. That thought was cemented by punk’s piledriver.
The problem with Cena’s shitty hurricanrana is that it’s shitty. It’s done very poorly, and the other guy looks like a fool for selling it. Just like Cena’s dropkicks. You don’t get bonus points fro “going for it” in my book. We’re supposed to believe that after everything these guys went through, Cena wins with a self-powerbomb that somehow flips Punk over, and a fireman’s carry?? I mean, Cena got to kick out of the move that you’re not allowed to do, but Punk has to lose a video game animation glitch…
The problem with the huracanrana wasn’t Cena, it was Punk, he bent forward during the execution meaning Cena hit the floor before it was fully executed.
@Simon — Wroooonnnnnggggg! :)
Cena didn’t arch is back. That’s why he botched it.
Good stuff. I’m convinced HHH made them replay the segment with Brock…literally going into the truck or wherever and demanding it, anything to put himself over. For all the good he seems to do behind the scenes or rumors thereof, I can’t get over the fact he keeps wanting to put himself over, or at least the appearance of it.And I’m convinced he traded the tag division to Vince to get Bruno into the HOF.
Bruno in the HOF was instantly cancelled out by Donald Trump in the HOF.
Trump deserves the Hall purely for the end of that Boogeyman segment, in which he asks the Boogeyman “Who the hell are you?”, despite the fact that he has clearly introduced himself twice in the last minute via catchphrase.
BIG JOHNNY OR RIOT! Also I wish I had any idea what any of the feuds are gonna be besides the main title ones.
I feel like Brad Maddox is really Xander Crews and I think that is why I enjoy him so much. And Cena/Punk was too good for TV. I can’t agree with some folks from last night enough, that should’ve been your Wrestlemania main event.
Maddox as Crews is a fantastic thought. I freaking loved that show. Now I want to see Maddox as much as possible.
I’m going to keep picturing that now and hope that in a couple years, the WWE hires the wrestling equivalent of H Jon Benjamin to play a spy.
I now need Maddox to tell someone “And if you don’t like it, there’s the big-ass door!”
Can’t wait until Vickie sends her radioactive ants after Dolph.
The tag match setup was the perfect opportunity to give ANY OTHER TAG TEAM the win. You can still maintain DBry and Kane’s interpersonal rivalry with as loss just as easily as a win, you get the other team looking somewhat legit because they won against the champs, but not too legit because stipulations, and…. aw fuck it, you know all this, Moltar know all this, Tanzit know all this.
why won’t they just let the Usos have the belts? if you don’t care about the titles give them to a team you don’t care about. FREE THE USOS!
Because we can’t have nice things, DevilDinosaur. That’s why.
Wait, HHH peed himself? Did Kevin Smith join Creative?
I always send this article to people I argue with about wrestling because it saves me having to type out long reasoning. You’re my shining light, Brandon.
Also, that Skittles video has given me a HHH stain in my pants. Too funny.
Seriously, what the hell are they doing with Team Hell No? Unless this somehow culminates in a 1-on-1 match at Mania to determine the true Tag Team Champions which ends with Daniel Bryan kicking Kane in the head until he retires, I’m done with them.
Daniel Bryan is great. Let him be great.
That would actually be incredible. Daniel Bryan beating Kane to truly be the Tag-Team Champions then getting put in a title match against The Rhode Scholars sounds like a great way to reintroduce Bryan to singles and CPR the Tag-Team division back to life.
I have a hard time believing that it was coincidence that he had to wrestle in a gimp hood the Raw after he gave an interview where he said he was kind of tired of the comedy stuff and wanted to get serious again.
I love how page 5 starts off with a best, and everything else is worsts. That’s not a criticism; I find it legitimately hilarious.
It’s funny like a fat kid choking on his 3rd brownie. It’s sad, it’s tragic, you could see it coming, and yet you still find a glint of humor in it.
I would totally tune in for Live Smackdown and Good Raw
Social Media Smackdown confuses me. They’re still taping the show tonight, right? So there’s totally no point to the social media stuff– they can’t even do a “vote now to chose who faces ____” thing.
But, whatever gets people to tune in, I guess.
Are you implying the wwe voting system isn’t 100% accurate?
It’s still real-time voting for me!
he knows….. TAKE HIM OUT!
Tobogganing Bear FTW. That comment about Zeb is so true; it’s all I could think about hearing him spout off. He’s that crazy uncle who sends you glittery gifs of eagles crying over the WTC every 9/11. We The People = Never Forget
I expect a .gif of a crying Ziggy cartoon sometime in March from Zeb. Not sure how, but I think it’ll happen.
Is that Ziggy the wrestler or Ziggy the sad sack from the comic strip?
Ziggy playing Ziggy maybe?
I didn’t think Cena botched the rana until people mentioned it.
Somebody in the live thread said he looked like he powerbombed himself. Can’t unsee.
At least he didn’t not jump high enough and straddled CM Punk AJ-Kane-style. That would have ruined the match for sure.
Then he could pass it off as an awkward Thez Press. Does he do that move, or is that just in the video games? I’m not sure anymore.
The storyline demanded that Cena beat Punk, but with the benefit of hindsight, that should have been the main event of Wrestlemania, Punk’s title streak vs Cena’s career or something like that. Because while Cena can hold up his end of a great match, he’s not 1980s Ric Flair to carry a stiff like 2013 Rock to a great match.
Jack Swagger still sucks, and why anyone at WWE thought this would be better than Del Rio as the plucky babyface vs Mark Henry, violence enthusiast, is a total mystery.
I’m so out on Wrestlemania. It seems to be the trend in recent years to just put big names out there and forget the story because “We know you’re gonna buy Wrestlemania, fuck you.”
I honestly have no issue with Triple H TOUT fest. If you force him you grumble for twenty seconds on a computer, doesn’t that save us 20 minutes of TV time? I mean, it should. It won’t, but it should.
It had to be tough for Punk to sell that Rana with a straightface. I will say, though, he made Sin Cara’s unlocked leg-ranas look more amateurish. And Brandon, I wouldn’t have noticed Cara’s inability to perform that move correctly until you pointed it out. Now I watch for it. Thanks, I think.
Wrestling Bros are still planning on seeing Chikara in Tampa and Orlando next weekend, yes? If so, are y’all doing general admission tickets or have you already gotten reserved seats or whatever? Just trying to plan accordingly.
And a final thought: after being surprised and excited by being gifted tix to WM AND the HOF (Foley is my favorite) by my fiance, I now feel trolled (in a sense) to have to endure ANYTHING involving Trump. Well-played, fiance. Well-played.
You could boo him.
Please boo him.
Consider him NOT Boo-urnsed.
I’m going to sit here and hold my breath until I am granted badge #21 – “Get Trump A Sandwich”
Wait so Undertaker showed up at a house show Saturday in Waco.But didn’t show up in Dallas two days later? Waco and Dallas are 100 miles apart and connected by a major interstate it makes no sense.
Undertaker was road buddies with Rock this week, I guess. I assume they got lost somewhere in Oklahoma.
And a new buddy comedy sprouted? PRODUCED BY WWE “FILMS”, AND CO-STARRING CORBIN BERNSEN AND CARMEN ELECTRA!
Seriously, what is happening to the tag division? Making us long for the days of the Fabulous Rougeau Brothers is not a good look.
Man, that match…still getting me all fired up
After Punk made the self-reference to God, I fully expected that to engage a return by the Devil himself. You read it here first– that is how Taker will come back. I guarantee it. Well, not Rock-guarantee. But guarantee, nonetheless.
Two things had me expecting the Undertaker last night. The first was what you said. Actually, before he said “God,” I thought he might say “phenom.” It would be kind of obvious, but I thought he might.
The other was when the Shield was wondering who was going to stop them. Right before the Irish lad’s music hit, I said to myself “They’re not gonna use the Undertaker for THIS, are they?”
Come to think of it. A Shield, 3-on-1, match vs. the Undertaker could be reaaaaally intriguing.
Another friend I was watching with theorized that Punk’s invoking God would mean an HBK return. I would heartily endorse this.
You know, incidental to the Taker discussion, I was thinking about HBK the other day. As much as I love the guy and miss him dearly, I think it’s better that he stay retired and barely visible on the current product. He has nothing left to prove, and WWE would figure out how to take the shine of a brilliant legend (e.g. Flair/Miz). It’s kind of like the bright side of John Lennon passing prematurely– it didn’t give him or anyone else a chance to take the luster off of his or the Beatles’ legacy by making him do Heineken or Intel commercials.
i’ve never eaten at whole foods but I imagine its awful. sonic on the hand is epic
Not trying to troll I legitimitly do not like whole foods. It seems smug and pretentious. I do like sonic and when I head back to N.C. I plan on going there. Hell as I write this I’m eating Arby’s corn beef.
Whole Foods is owned and run by Objectivist shit heads. That’s enough to dislike them. Mentioning that would have made you popular here, too!
I don’t get the pride people have in eating shitty food. It’s like this whole bacon thing. Even if bacon was kosher I wouldn’t eat it because fucking seriously.
Yours truly,
I just want to add that kombucha taste like taint sweat. HHH was brewing some before the start of Raw.
see i figured it was awful. i’ll stick to my burgers and fries
That piledriver was a thing of awe. Although I make a point of grimacing any time Cena does anything or is anywhere on my TV, I really like his wrestling style when paired with Punk’s. Punk has a very refined, strict understanding of wrestling that aids Cena’s more crude, minimal style. That’s not to say Cena isn’t as learned as Punk when it comes to matters of grappling, but he’s got this sloppy, free-interpretation sort of way with his wrasslin’. It’s kind of cool in the right setting, and that increasingly seems to be with Punk.
Incidentally, I also like the way Cena plops down and acts like that dead weight dummy in that internet physics bubble game in any circumstance where he gets destroyed.
I thought the Team Hell No match was pointless, too, but it made me pine for the days when these guys were best friends. But that’s probably the intended goal, and will make it that much more sour when they finally split like so many are destined to do.
Also, Del Rio being a wealthy aristocrat and getting insulted like he was a day laborer was confusing, but not as confusing as the WWE deriding its own movie, with an actor who works on their show and was allowed the opportunity to explore other venues of the medium (of entertainment?), that’s main goal is to make money, which has a sorta-kinda-big name in Colin Farrell, localized entirely within your kitchen. That shit is hard to grasp. Are they planning on canning the “Films” aspect of their business? Are they taking that shitty, “make fun of your own product” route (the one they do in the hopes of attracting jerks who already hate what they’re doing and think it’s “fake and gay”)?
I mean, whatever, I just wish Wade Barrett was back to being what he did best: a despot in charge of a malicious youth gang.
I read “Cena’s more crude, minimal style” as Cena’s more crude, MANIMAL style. Now I miss Manimal.
That show was, sadly, before my time. Although I could make a loose connection by suggesting that Cena has probably been told to “unleash the manimal within” more than a few times in his life.
Yes! Wrassles Art!
I was a little surprised to learn that our “Stu Bennett” cracked the top 10 credited actors on the imdb page. I assumed it was due to WWE Films throwing a few bucks at the production, but right after him come the roles of “toilet guy” and “jeep driver”, so he’s ALMOST the star!
Great final match. I loathe Cena and wish he’d never talk or wrestle again but even I sort of shrugged at the end of the match and said, “That was great! And a clean finish too.” Rock/Cena II won’t be an eighth of what last night’s match was!
WWE’s social media platform especially bothered me last night. They focus all this energy on inane crap like Tout or happily promoting how many people follow them on Twitter, but they don’t actually use the Internet very well at all. Social Media Smackdown! For a TAPED show! Why does the WWE seriously think the average person watching CARES about some doofus speaking their mind on national TV?
If it was up to me and others, I’d cut most references to social media during the broadcasts and promote the idea that if you want to review feuds/storylines you should go to the website. Present some nice video packages there and train people to visit the website! There’s no reason to show the same clip five times in a three-hour span when the amount of viewer crossover is effectively zero thanks to no competition. There’s no reason to promote the mobile phone app during the broadcast. (Maybe a commercial or two!)
Why is WWE doing so much in-show promotion these days? They must be secretly losing money or something!
Finally, I will never be funny enough to appear on Best/Worst. I’ve come to realize this.
They think you’ll participate to try and BE that doofus who gets on TV. Then when you don’t make it, you’ll watch next time to try again. It’s stupid and demeaning, but I get it.
damn paul. bust a dude’s head open and get so excited about it, you wet yourself! THAT’S NOT SELLING IT!
By the way, if anybody would like to ask the H’s about peeing himself on live TV the same day he launched an online account that would make it easier for the masses to contact him, he can be found here: @TripleH
Forgive me if this was mentioned in the B&W OP… but WTF at the WWE Champion NO-SHOWING the show, and there being no mention of it.
Not cool. At the very least, they could have shot some photos of Rock on his honeymoon with the new title belt.
Was he supposed to be there? I won’t expect him until the ‘Mania go-home show.
Yes, the WWE Champion is supposed to be on Raw.
I’m all for the WWE turning into a real life Idiocracy if that means they replace VKM with President Dwayne Elizondo Mountain Dew Herbert Camacho
I still want a Cena/Rock/Punk 3-Way Dance.
Maybe after the match. Sounds romantic.
Looking at the Lesnar photo again. It looks like he stabbed himself in the throat with his chestpenisdagger.
As an Irishman, it’s part of my genetic makeup to enjoy watching one of my own degrade an Englishman.
So with that in mind, it really demonstrates how much of a A COLOSSAL ASSHOLE Sheamus is, that it makes me want Barrett to summon Mark Henry from his subterranean lair to rip Sheamus in half with his bare hands a la Kratos.
Cena/Punk just made Cena/Rock II a formality. As far as I’m concerned, that was the real Championship match. It’s the match that Punk’s title loss and Cena’s 11th reign deserve.
I think that’s the huge thing here. From a storytelling perspective, Cena coming back from multiple defeats to finally beat Punk is far better than Rock wanted the title, so he said he wanted it, then he got it.
There’s poetry to Punk-Cena beginning the record reign and Punk-Cena ending it.
Right, i think we have enough commenters here for this to actually work: can we possibly, as a group, just troll the WWE on Tout?
I mean, we know they’re going to air “haw haw, Sandow’s a homer! Triple H should pedigree his car onto his favorite pet! And that’s the bottom line, cause *crotch chop, crotch chop, crotch chop*” So could we just kinda start Touting our own inane things about the WWE and see what makes it on TV?
We could even go so far as to make a weird exquisite corpse of wrestling Touts, but that takes a level of structure i’m not sure i could put together.
I was just thinking the same thing.
“Uhm yeah I think Bork Laser is a fart-ass-weenie and HHH is going to kick his ass because he is an ass kicker and the ass kicker is back! *Xpac Croth Chops*”
I’m on board with this.
“IT’S TIME TO PLAY THE–….” Um. Line?