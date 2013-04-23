The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 4/22/13: Delivered To England Via Helicopter

– Comments, shares, likes, and anything else that gets people to come here are appreciated. Thanks to the folks at Reddit for liking/posting last week’s thing. You are all my pals on the Internet.
And now, complete with helicopter entrance, here’s the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for April 22, 2013.
Yay!
Ignoring that comment from the spam bot, your profile pic is awesome as is your name.
CAROL CORPS GO!
So long, Fandango’s original dance partner. We hardly knew ye. :'(
“But seriously, call me Summer Rae” — William Regal; me
“So long, Fandango’s original dance partner. We hardly knew ye.” -LOL bet Jericho did. Also, is this a win streak for FAHN-DAN-GOH?
I’d be all for the WWE becoming increasingly influenced by John Kricfalusi.
I’d love to see someone throw the happy helmet on Orton
I’d love to see someone teach my grandmother to suck eggs
Daniel Bryan vs. Log would be a Match of the Year contender.
Powdered Toast Man v. Sandow
George Liquor should manage Bo Dallas post-haste!
Paul Heyman how do you feel about HHH pedigreeing you last week?
No Sir I don’t like it.
Does that mean hacksaws plank has been upgraded to “Log”
If this meant more of the ring music becoming off the wall acid jazz I would be supportive of it.
Bork Laser versus HHH in the dreaded “Don’t Wizz on the Electric Fence” match.
Fireman! Save my Brodus!
Seriously though, infinite cool points to the first person to turn Koffing into Kofing. “Kofing used JUMP. It’s super effective!”
– Lester, we have work to do!!!
Your thoughts on Ryback/Foley/Cena were, as usual, on the money.
If Cena is really supposed to be Captain Hogan of the SS Make-a-Wish he should have saved Ryback from the Shield, shouted “your welcome” and then walked to the back. Saving a guy from being beaten up just so you can beat him up is a terrible way to prove how much you care about respect.
I was actually starting to admire Cena for defending Ryback despite being abandoned by him last time. He even seemed like a real good guy for a change…right up until the point Cena attacked Ryback for no real reason. Has no one informed wrestlers that attacking people outside of matches is assault? And is hence not something good guys should be doing. Especially if the person you’re beating up isn’t even a professional wrestler in the first place.
Triple H, I’m looking at you…
All that mattered last night: A 48 year old man killing it for 15 full minutes. God I hope Undi sticks around all year.
Speaking of Pokemon, is it weird that I have random pics of pokemon and their wrestling counterparts from 2008?
How does such a connection come up?
I don’t know how a connection like that happens, but I am soooo glad it does.
Also, I need to take a look at those pics.
Seriously? The week I finally let my boyfriend talk me into not watching* The Shield comes down in a helicopter! And beats Taker! Dammit!
*Just Raw. After he saw how angry I was last week he convinced me to give up watching full Raws. He also surprised me with King of Trios 12 and watched it with me.
The week I figure”Eh, I’ll let the DVR pick it up” The motherf*cking Shield comes down in a motherf*cking HELICOPTER!!
When I heard I thought “Brandon must be so happy”
Since Brock left the first time the WWE seems to do this weird thing with every new guy who gets over where they bury him. Punk, MVP, Cody, Bryan, Caesaro, Ziggler, Swagger, they even did it with Kofi. It’s like a weird proving ground where they want to find out how passionate guys are.
And they wonder why they have to keep trotting out ancient relics of the Attitude Era every year at Wrestelmania so they can sell their damn PPVs.
Note: They also haven’t produced a major star outside of Punk in ten years, either. Its super dumb.
Word. I feel like they’re doing that with Ryback.
Doc: Batista and Cena, but your point remains.
Jorgie: I think it has more to do with Ryback being Broadus Clay-ed.
I blame Carlito.
Yeah, I guess Cena and Batista both won their first world titles at Wrestlemania 21… so yeah… they haven’t produced any major stars in the last eight years outside of Punk…
I think the failed Bobby Lashley experiment doubled down their Brock Lesnar Butt-Hurt.
I want to be as apathetic and bad at my job while not putting in any effort like Randy Orton and still be rewarded.
WWE is ALL about bloodlines. One thing Vince generally has respect for is who your dad was. If Vince got along with your Dad or owed him a debt of gratitude then you’re aces in the WWE for as long as you want to hang around.
Hey Iron Mike, if that “aces” was deliberate, well-played, sir, well-played.
No mention of the fact that the London crowd was doing their best to ape the NJ crowd and failing miserably? That crowd last night sucked.
This.
The worst part of Big E’s new theme music? It mentions the whole “5 second counts instead of 3” and somehow he still isn’t doing that on main shows.
I think I heard some of the crowd count to 5.. May have been wishful thinking though.
Seems like a solid effort really for an episode. Can’t all be magical but I’ll take good enough.
So if we’re going to keep putting WWE Superstars into movies can we get a Bray Wyatt flick please? And I don’t just mean a movie with Bray Wyatt playing some dude, I mean a movie about Bray Wyatt the character. Just take like, a bunch of the non-super powered plot points from inFamous and inFamous 2 and make him a boss cult leader in Louisiana after a natural disaster (with another one on the way). I’d see the crap out of that movie.
I’d love to see a Bray Wyatt origins movie where it ends with Wyatt, Harper and Rowan introducing a new member into their family. Fade to black as his theme songs plays.
“Cape Fear”
I am all for Big E talking at all times.
Me too. Wish WWE would realize that not every big guy has to be some strong, silent monster who can barely speak. If his Twitter is any indication, Big E’s got tons of personality and he’s one of the legit funniest guys they have. Wish he didn’t have to walk around glowering all the time. Why not try something different with a big guy wrestler?
I think the real issue is that dudes who are phenomenally big are always going to have immediate interest based solely on their size. If they’re big AND really strong, extra bonus. If they’re big, really strong AND talented wrestlers well, holy fuck, that’s the jackpot right there is what that is. If they’re big, really strong, talented wrestlers AND they’ve ultra charismatic in front of a microphone….pzt…blrubble…BZZZLP!!!11…DOES NOT COMPUTE…DOES NOT COMPUTE…DOES NOT COMPUTE…DOES NOT COMPUTE…
Brandon, as discussed in last night’s Raw thread, have you ever thought about doing a B&W NXT segment? It’s a fast hour long program.
this
I’m tentatively going to do one this week. See how it goes.
+1
YESSSSSS!
Yes please. You were right about it being the best thing that WWE produces.
he tweeted about it Monday night, if I remember correctly.
Are you doing the Night of Champions NXT that’s still advertising Cesaro as the U.S Champion because why the fuck not just kept rubbing his burial in our faces.
If there’s ever a RAW segment..scratch that…WHEN there’s a RAW segment you really don’t want to talk about, you should just talk about NXT instead. I wouldn’t be mad at ya if ya did..
NXT is literally the only reason I keep “forgetting” to cancel Hulu Plus when my wife reminds me to. The 8 bucks or whatever is worth it to get a wrestling show I don’t have to hate-watch. The Divas division alone is a hundred times better
Really just a spot on review. Even got my thoughts on Tensai v. Cody.
What about a Best for that guy that called us all a bunch of Bobby Hennans? I love that guy.
I’m still cross with that guy for prompting Jack Tunney suspend me for making all those jokes about the Bossman’s mama.
I will have you know that I’m a Mr. Fuji. The rest of you *glares at the board* are a bunch of Bobby Heenans.
After seeing him perving on Ziggler and AJ, I really don’t think that white stuff on Big E’s hands is chalk…
Brandon, I loved the home improvement shout out. I could totally see Jericho portraying the role of Tim Taylor and Ryder playing the role of the kids. Foley would obviously be Wilson because he doesn’t mind his own business.
Other Worsts: 1) Kaitlyn getting sexually harassed by Lawler on commentary
2) Cole and Lawler asking Ryback how it feels knowing he’s about to get beat up by the Shield as Cena watches from outside of the ring (part of me wishes Ryback heard this so he could say something like “it feels the exact same as the other hundred times Cena screwed me over)
3) It’s the first time we get the gorgeous Layla on TV in months and it was for her to be the token Brit in a shitty battle royale. Terrible.
Speaking of sexual harassment, how uncomfortable was Fandango uber-creeping on Lillian Garcia on Smackdown only to drop her on her ass and insult her?
Yeah @hobbitcore, that was more than mildly uncomfortable
To be fair, Lawler sexually harassing someone has been a perma-worst for 16 years
Fandango is supposed to be super creepy, he’s like Troy Mclure.
I can’t believe Lawler’s front seat joke about AJ wasn’t mentioned. I’m guessing BStroud is just tired of pointing out Lawler’s awful antiquated jokes at this point, but Jesus that one was really over the line. Cole and JBL didn’t even awkwardly chuckle at his joke because they knew how shitty it was. To me it was the creepiest thing he’s ever said, and that is saying A LOT.
Best: CODY’S MOUSTACHE *clap clap clapclapclap*
Best: The entire Ziggypuff/AJ/Brickie segment being really fucking funny
Best: The Shield’s promos
Best: Run-in by Fandango’s music (perfect considering it’s 10x more popular than Fandango himself)
Best: DIAGRAMS!!!
Best: “Is this because we haven’t hugged in a while?”
Best: Ryback continuing to be impressive on the mic
Best: “HE SAID SHUT UP!”
Best: Daniel Bryan working with The Shield
Worst: Dear God, William Regal’s body…
Worst: How many times is JBL going to say “World’s Toughest Vegan!”?
Worst: Are we supposed to believe that Tamina knocks AJ out cold and doesn’t just, you know, roll her out of the ring? Another storytelling win.
Also, I miss heel Lawler–if he were still heel, as soon as HHH’s music hit, I bet he would have said “Wait, so why did he send him that email?” (I realize that’s not really funny now because that’s what actually happened but for the couple minutes between HHH’s music hitting and him talking, it was pretty obvious that WWE wanted you to think Paul Heyman had been lying)
Also also, I’m starting to *gulp* LIKE Vickie. I used to cringe when I heard “EXCUSE ME!” but the last two times (especially last night) I genuinely laughed out loud.
Is it really possible to passive aggressively donate money to someone? I’ve kicked in $25 twice now, and plan on doing so again before it’s over, any tips on how I can be passive aggressive about it?
Don’t be, you are deeply appreciated.
I’m pretty sure that Big E’s new music is better than his old. After all, it STARTS with “I don’t need three, man, I need five”. I’d like to see what the lyrics are, but I’m gonna bet it’s a lot more tailored to Big E Langston’s character than his NXT theme was. Also, he held Ryder for at least an 8 count.
And, about the crowd: they totally should have gotten a YOU’RE NOT EVEN DOING IT RIGHT worst for the non Fandango stuff they did, i/e, THE WAVE, chanting JBL, and
We Are Awesome.
Hey, I have an idea: Kids today love WWE and Mixed Martial, so why not have your sports site include articles covering those events … about ten times a day?!
Wow this guy. Sweet, appropriate, 9/11 joke avatar.
Awww, you come to pro wrestling comment threads to not be offended. That’s cute.
It’s cute that you come here to complain about site content. Don’t like it? Don’t read it. Plus, it’s hard to take any opinion you have seriously if you think that’s funny.
The regression of Cesaro over the last few months from “strong foreigner who is awesome at wrestling and makes good points about Americans” to “he yodels, and loses” is the stupidest thing they’ve done in a LONG time.
I like the yodeling, I could definitely do without the losing
His greatest gimmick was waving the American flag and getting the marks to boo him (and by extension the flag). I think they took that away from him so as not to interfere with Swaggers push. Yodeling, while awesome, wasn’t an equal replacement.
The end of the Backstage Fallout video is hilarious… Dolph and AJ brought a change of clothes for after work but Big E is about to get into the car in his mankini. I love how he just doesn’t give a f*ck about anything.
I also totally forgot Cesaro lost the title because IT DOESN’T MATTER. His matches are hard to watch now because they make me sad. I don’t think sympathy is the intended reaction when a heel loses.
Just seen some Smackdown spoilers….Holy shit
With this comment I immediately went to look at the spoilers… I second your “Holy shit” comment. I’m now excited for Friday!
OMG…
add a hat = instant heel. Also, could Ryback have any more Rs one his ring gear? Knees, elbows, chest, back, hat… he’s running out of real estate
Ryback as one of the wrestlers from Ren and Stimpy cracks me up every time, if they have him destroy everyone for a couple of months, only to lose a match where Santino gently bites the back of his neck until he falls asleep I would explode with (happy happy joy) joy!!
“AJ was 20 before she realized that cars had a front seat”
OK, Is this the worst joke Jerry Lawler has ever made on RAW? If not, what is?
Lawler was 50 before he realized the backseat wasn’t called a rumble seat anymore
Since Mick Foley definitely cuts his own hair, I like to think that he sits on his toilet and says “Give me the King Tut, myself”.
Fair play to the SHIELD. They worked two matches in one night, in two different countries and legit flew in a helicopter from one country to another, with Fandango.
If Ryback is Lump Lout, does that make Cena Killer Cadogen with the “I LIKE YOU AND HIM!! HE LIKES ME AND I LIKE HIM!!!” speech? Seems like a Cena promo?
I would just like to thank everyone here who wouldn’t shut up about NXT, and more specifically, Regal/Ohno on NXT, because I just watched the show for the first time and holy shit it’s fantastic. It reminds me of old WCW Saturday Night(like seriously, a lot, like I got serious happy childhood nostalgia watching, it was glorious). The announce team was great. Is Maddox announcing on it all the time? Because he’s also great. I think I finally get why you guys like him so much. And Regal/Ohno, wow. The vignettes leading up to the match were awesome, the promos the two cut throughout were great(Regal: I’m sorry to my children for what I’m about to do-Holy shit I’ve missed you), and the match was amazingly brutal and exhausting for a 15 minute match. I can’t recommend watching the 4/10 episode on Hulu enough, especially if you love William Regal like I do.
I’ve loved watching NXT on YouTube (you can find shows up to 7/2012), and now I’m finally convinced to just get Hulu Plus (I thought “why would I pay $8?” but then I thought “uh, it’s only $8, stop being weird”)
Unfortunately CORNBEEF Brad Maddox is not a regular announcer, he was actually covering for Mr. William Regal who is also great at it, as expected. :)
I watched the Regal/Ohno episode on regular Hulu. The best thing is, They are probably gonna wrestle again, since Regal won and I imagine Ohno will get his win back. Just watching 4 minutes of vignettes has me convinced they might have the wrestling feud of the year right now.
So if we’ve got Ryback Rules, does that mean he’ll team up with 3MB to form Loded Diper just in time for the school talent show?
For anyone on the fence about paying for Hulu Plus, you can actually watch the episode with the Ohno/Regal fight on regular Hulu right now.
So I’m about to do that and will probably be on the NXT bandwagon shortly.
See above. Dude, so good.
Jericho’s still good in the ring, he had a great match with Ziggler on Smackdown after Wrestlemania that a lot of people don’t know about because nobody watches Smackdown anymore.
And it looks like he’s finally brought back the old school Walls full time, so that’s awesome.
I also feel that Jericho/Punk from Extreme Rules was the fucking shit and is another match that no one talks about anymore because no one cares about Extreme Rules.
Jericho has had a rough patch lately but, I agree, the Extreme Rules match with Punk was really good. I think it kinda got overlooked because that PPV had the Brock returns match with Cena and a really badass Sheamus/Bryan 2 out of 3 falls match. Best PPV WWE put on last year.
You guys are killing me with all the NXT talk. Do you have any idea how many diapers 9 dollars buys. I can’t afford Netflix and Hulu Plus and Hulu doesn’t have all 3 seasons of Wonderpets for wee baby DevilDinosaur.
This is sewious!
Balloon knot.
Smackdown spoiler alert –
Undertaker vs Dean Ambrose 1 on 1 match
Holy Shit now I have to watch Smackdown
I heard it might have been a dark match. Let’s hope what I read was wrong.
SPOILER – I was at the Smackdown taping last night and very nearly cried when they announced Taker v Ambrose.
It is worth waiting for, if you don’t usually watch Smackdown.
So that’s what’s in Serh Rollins’ extra pockets! Ramen Noodles, helicopter gas money and old Image comics. I can sleep better now.
Take care, part your hair
Are they actually trying to re-gimmick Ryder? Not just future endeavor him?
He’s trying, I don’t know if they are. He posted a ZTruewhatever video of him taking off the stupid shit and saying he couldn’t do it anymore.
Enjoyed the six-man tag hugely.
If Triple H thinks he’s Holden Caufeild does that mean CM Punk thinks he’s Zooey Glass?
Can we just have Kaitlyn announce during every Diva’s match (including the ones she’s in?). The commentary was SO MUCH better when they were making jokes and Kaityln was super adorable!