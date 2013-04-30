The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 4/29/13: Tug Of War, Dancing Contests And Mystery Gifts

– Comments, shares, likes, and anything else that gets people to come here are appreciated, as always. If you can start one of those Reddit threads where people are all, “oh yeah, I like this column,” I will mail you candy.
– The biggest-ever thank you goes out to everyone who helped make our Meet Me There fundraiser a success. We raised over $6,000 (!!), which will go very far toward making it the best movie we can make it. Thank you, and you are my friend from now until whenever you wanna stop. We're shooting in May, so I'll be socially AWOL for most of it, but it shouldn't mess with the column at all.
And now, with 100% fewer helicopter entrances, it’s the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for April 29, 2013.
I’m happy you guys did well with the moneying, and glad to contribute. Great report, as always!
You can have a three way last man standing, they’re not bad
1. The Ole chants got associated with Joe’s kick outside the guard rails because English Soccer Hooligans showed up at an RoH show in England and they thought him kicking Zebra Kid in the face agaist the guard rail was cool so they chanted it. The dorks in America picked it up soon after.
2. Ryback is close to just here to make money Batista levels. I like to think failing to get Henry up for the Shell Shock at Mania sent him into such a furious rage that he no longer is a slave to his hunger. Though he picked up Henry right after, it was again a moment of such humiliation that he was just like, “What the fuck am I doing?”. Of course, this is all accidental and they think they are showing him to be a “coward”.
3. Roman Reigns as the power guy who Muderdeathkills guys because he’s the ultimate Spear and nothing can stop him. And Rollins or Ambrose plays the Shield roll, distracting the opposition for Roman to impale the enemy. And yet, they’re still dangerous and can knock you out just like a Shield bash. It works really well.
Fun fact: Zebra Kid is Paige’s (from NXT) older brother.
few things I must say as an attendee last night, my favorite part was henry responding to the crowd cheering with “i don’t need your approval,” as he just doesn’t care “that’s what he does”
agreed on the wrestling portion, who’d thought that orton would be involved in a 20 minute match, happy to c cody looked great kinda sad no sandow appearance though
the bit w/ make-a-wish was of course touching but they cut to cena cutting that 3 different times on the show to the point it felt way too forced that they wanted cena to be uber-over
last, fandango coming out after raw ended to have the crowd saying his name and ending with a “drive safeeeeee” was pretty awesome
As a Blue Jackets fan, the guys holding the FOOOOO-LIIIIIIIIIG-NOOOOOOOO signs were the greatest.
haha nice, i didn’t catch that at the show but as a fellow cbj fan that is great
Was a pretty lame Raw, but as always the recap is better than the show. And Oh my GAWD the bella twins are GD gorgeous!
[24.media.tumblr.com]
When I heard they had some NXT wrestlers ready to come up to WWE I would have put the odds at:
2:1 Kassius Ohno
5:2 Bo Dallas
3:1 Bray Wyatt
16:1 PAC
1,000:1 Summer Rae
As a recent convert to NXT, I really don’t want any of those guys, except Bo Dallas obviously, to leave! In fact, I would be happy if they had Cesaro go down there full time, or at least more often, him vs. PAC a few weeks ago was amazing.
I honestly wouldn’t have minded them bringing up Summer Rae eventually. I don’t care for her, but I don’t hate her, either. However, I now resent that she got on TV before Paige and Emma. And she’s not an adequate full-time replacement for Fandango’s lady friend.
Yeah, Summer might be really pretty, but she looks pretty awkward trying to dance. By comparison, anyway. She doesn’t look super comfortable doing the splits, either.
Emma w/her sweet dance moves would have been the best choice for Fandango’s dance partner :(
She is really stiff, and, let’s face it, not nearly as pretty as nameless dancer lady. I think Curtis has got a lot better at dancing since the gimmick began, and at this point he’s a better dancer than Summer.
“However, I now resent that she got on TV before Paige and Emma.”
Seriously, how much longer can they keep these ladies off TV? Emma could probably shoot kick Kofi Kingston’s ass at this point.
The best part is that Fandango has switched dancers for seemingly no reason, but keeps the one that disrespects him by dancing with Jericho. Makes sense.
to be fair all of Fandango’s anonymous dance partners were locally hired professional ballroom dancers.
That would make sense, but wasn’t Lady with him for several weeks? That doesn’t suggest a local hire.
It seems like a recurring theme with WWE developmental. You think they’re gonna call up top guys but always call up the mid people first. I remember a Cornette shoot where back when he was booking OVW he kept pushing WWE to call up Nick Dinsmore but called up Orlando Jordan and Mark Jindrak instead.
“snappy dresser” is what does it for me on that Missing poster. I cracked up hard seeing that.
We must find her, Bear!
We’ll pitch it as a show idea to TLC before the week’s out.
I wonder if she knows… how large a hole she’s left in our hearts… :'(
*puts Take That’s “Back For Good” on repeat*
Whatever we said… whatever we did… we didn’t mean it!
Who would dare give Kaitlyn a weird pointy leather hat that only Rob Halford would love???
3MB of course
I think it’ll be Hornswoggle. He’s the Crab People of the WWE.
Vintage Swoggle!
I contend that Heath wants to make Kaitlyn his Turbo Lover.
I like to think a new version of Demolition is forming, and they’re recruiting Kaitlyn to be their valet/dominatrix.
No wait it’s Audrey Marie! #NXT
Is it wrong that I wanted Ryback to come out and destroy those kids? Not because I hate kids but because the heat he would’ve got would’ve powered Hell for a decade.
I’m more than a little ashamed to admit that I was secretly pseudo-hoping Ryback would come out and trash Cena for parading out a bunch of little kids to make everyone love him. Although, to be fair, in this fantasy, obviously, Ryback and Cena would have sat with the kids backstage and explained to them what was about to happen and the fact that he didn’t mean what he was about to say and also maybe Ryback gave them all epic piggyback rides.
Now I kind of wish that “Ryback Giving Children Epic Piggyback Rides” was a thing. Or just, “Ryback Giving Me Epic Piggyback Rides.” I’ll never say no to a piggyback ride.
I’d settle for him throwing me at John Cena.
Gah. That Team Ziggy/Kaitlyn/Nattie segment will teach me not to wander away for too long during commercial breaks. I saw the ladies talking about the hat, but I missed the part before. I saw a screen cap later, and I was like “WAIT, AJ WAS THERE?!”
So, last night was apparently “crib from 90s football movies” night. Lawler’s “She broke my heart so I broke her jaw” song was lifted straight from Varsity Blues and Cena’s “hurt vs injured” spiel is from James Caan’s character in The Program.
Couldn’t that stupid Sheamus dropped rope move be a rip-off of Revenge of the Nerds?
The ‘injured vs. hurt’ was also used prominently toward the end of G.I. Jane.
What? They couldn’t include the oop dee opp? And Kofi Kingston portraying the black running back and pointing how racist the WWE is towards him would have been gold
So my car didn’t start this morning. I checked on the internet and it sounds like my Passlock is going bad. The thing that prevents my car from being stolen is preventing me from starting my car. But the Best/Worst is sure to make my crappy day better.
Also, I am never buying Pontiac again.
Could it be that the key is just worn out? I’ve ran into that quite a few times.
Nah. I have a backup key I only use when I lose the key or take it the shop. It didn’t work. I was able to reset it (thank you internet), but at the rate its going, I expect it to fall apart like the Bluesmobile in the Blues Brothers any day now.
Great job as always. Loved it. I just wanted to say that:
“Maybe it’s from the woman’s point of view and the joke is that SHE broke HIS jaw”
is also terrible. I know it’s different and not the same, I’m not doing a “men are the oppressed ones now thing.” I’m saying that there is no justification for this comment by Lawler.
Good on Ryback for making sense
I wish I could have enjoyed this week’s RAW based on the wrestling alone, but I can’t. I just can’t. Perhaps I just have insane standards, but good wrestling matches with all the wrong people winning isn’t good enough. Cody’s never going to win against Orton, and Orton has no business going over ANYONE right now due to his injuries and wellness policy violations. I’m tired of Ziggler needing massive support to beat losers with worthless belts and I’m just tired period of Cesaro losing, even if it was against Del Rio.
With all that said, I might have enjoyed those matches more (along with the some of the show) if the announcers were simply muted. Cole and Lawler are fucking terrible and JBL isn’t helping either. I’m tired of the endless plugging during the broadcast (seriously, this company has to be losing money if they are this desperate to plug Domino’s) and I don’t want to watch a goddamn Divas reality show. I want them to wrestle. In the ring. Preferably after the Bellas are future endeavored for good.
I might be too hard on the product right now, sure. But WWE has SO MUCH TALENT and even a monkey could do better than Creative right now.
You’ve got company, sir. I liked this RAW, but all that garbage is always going to interfere with my enjoyment of wrestling (specially Zigs needing help against Kofi)
We are never gonna get Lady back, are we?
We may be stuck with Summer Rae for good. I’m not sure what we did to deserve this punishment.
[www.youtube.com]
Nope. This was our punishment for the Jersey Crowd.
^ I thought our punishment for Jersey was Cesaro always losing, Ziggler losing even while champ and Triple H going over Bork until he thinks we’ll give him the send off he thinks he deserves? Also, Daniel Bryan stuck in tag team hell and Punk on a vacation.
Concerning Kaitlyn/Goldust thing I was thinking the same thing.
I don’t think ‘spending corporate-mandated charity time with Make-a-Wish’ cancels out ‘repeatedly cheats on wife.’ re: Cena
Well, I mean, if ‘good person’ vs ‘bad person’ is determined purely by how many points a person has in each column, maybe that’s a concern. But something tells me Cena’s not thinking “Shit, if I’m gonna get into heaven, I’d better do something to cancel out all the extramarital boinking.”
When you’re on the road 250+ days a year like these guys are it pretty much makes zero sense to even have a wife.
Unless you’re, say, Mick Foley. His wife, while not “model hot”, is way out of his league, and he looks like Mick Foley. Plus, he’s Mick Foley.
Cena’s Royal Rumble promo is more than penance enough for cheating on his wife. Dude’s making out with Nikki Bella and I still felt sorry for him.
Maybe I’m just super gullible, but I think if Cena was only doing the company mandated amount of wish making he could’ve slid by with a hell of a lot less than 300. Cena the Dude seems like a pretty rad guy in that respect.
This just seems like the kind of PR thing designed to get Cena over, and it doesn’t work on me. Maybe I’m too cynical, I don’t know… but “hey! hey! look how much charity work Cena does!!! please like him, thanks!” is all I hear/feel when they run this stuff.
@ The Lunatic
I kinda hear you, man. But at the same time, the WWE runs a lot of promos that boast about how much charity work they do (and they do engage in a lot). And, besides that, Cena (as much as I hate hate hate hate hate hate…sorry…uh, keys were stuck, swear) does a ton of Make-A-Wish stuff as mentioned above that goes way, way beyond the one promo from Monday’s show.
@Iron Mike Sharpie — I totally get why that is a good thing and should be celebrated. The cynic in me sees their over-promotion of their own charity work as a clear ploy to get people to think they’re all a bunch of good dudes in spite of what we might hear from others. It never feels authentic to me. The best example of this is the repeated ‘Be A Star video package followed by babyfaces acting like asshole bullies.’
If it was all for the genuine act of charity, then I think it would be a hell of a lot more private. I hope that makes sense.
The spiked hat could be from Ziggler, to match his spiked vest, if they’re slow-building to a breakup/face turn for Dolph or Big E.
I just tuned in for the main event last night. The Shield are the only reason I watch WWE right now.
That’s more like it…now, as I was saying…
Next week on RAW: Sheamus and Mark Henry do that thing from gym class where you lie head to toe and lock legs to see who can flip the other person over first! EXTREME!
Nitpicking here, but The Bellas are, in fact, identical twins.
Great write-up as always, Brandon. I’ve had a blast the past few weeks talking WWE with everyone here. You’re all fantastic.
Edit: Re-read the Bella part. I’m an idiot. My apologies.
Some serious plus Rhodes for
“The Shield are going to be the first wrestlers that jump their opponents from behind by coming in from the ramp.”
Also, this post struck me as very insensitive to the blind.
I legitimately don’t understand what the point of Randy Orton is anymore, nor why so many crowds go absolutely apeshit for him. His character might be even more stale than Cena’s right now—at least that guy is involved in storylines. Randy sleepwalks through every single week. So boring to watch.
I’ve noticed a couple times now– last night and last week’s Smackdown, I think– that Orton went out of his way to hype the crowd before he went for the RKO. It’s like it bothers him that people are indifferent.
And maybe I just haven’t really *watched* an Orton match in a while, but does he always go so slow? He was really milking several spots last night.
Orton exists solely as a vessel to deliver a move that is more over than he will ever be. It is DDP redux without the need for self-high-five-ing or terrible Nirvanna rip off intro music.
TheRick711 — you’re dead on! I can’t believe I ever put the two together, but you’re absolutely, 100% correct.
I don’t understand why he’s not a heel – his character has no redeeming quailities. Also it looked like he audibly asked Cody what was coming next during one of the rest holds.
I actually thought his last two Raw matches seemed like he was legitimately more interested in being there almost…ALMOST…like he reads Best / Worst and couldn’t look at himself in the mirror after reading all the truth about his less-than-stellar persona and in-ring performances.
We need to stop dogging “FROM OUT OF NO WHERE” and focus more on “VINTAGE ORTON” (rope DDT). At least last night JBL followed it up with “Vintage Cole.”
I will go ahead and be the Randy Orton apologist. Tons of my wrestlebros hate him(Seriously, ask comedian Mike Lawrence his feelings on Randy Orton and enjoy the next ten minutes of your life), but I’ve never had a problem with the guy. Yes, he’s been stale as fuck and mailing it in for awhile now, but last night didn’t feel like that. I honeslty think that crowd after Wrestlemania might have motivated him, because when he wants to he can be great. I dig his moveset. The Garvin stomp is dope, RKO is great, ddt off the rope used to be awesome, til he started just throwing dudes onto the rope just to do the move, which is annoying, and the man fucking BROUGHT BACK THE SLINGSHOT SUPLEX, my favorite move as a child(Blanchard FTW!!) Has he been lazy as fuck in the ring since his last wellness suspension? Absolutely. Is his character stale? Yes. But what he did last night shows he can definitely be good at professional wrestling when he wants to be.
I am going to watch the shit out of “total divas” and I am only kind of sorry.
to clarify: I am kind of sorry for this representation of strong wrestling ladies but mostly excited to veg out to some trash featuring people I am already narratively interested in. Also I feel like Asparagus the Wonder Dog will be there! And also the Bellas’s dogs! DOGS! DOGS I KNOW FROM TWITTER!
I will definitely tune in if The Dazzler is there…or B Dazzle.
I’m watching it and I’m absolutely not sorry. I’ve been needing a show to fill the void left by VH1’s Celebreality shows (way to go, murdering asshole from Megan Wants a Millionaire).
Ari we might be soulmates, because I too mourn those shows. Rock of Love and Daisy of Love were all-time faves. RIP, STD McMansion. I hardly knew ye.
Fact: I used to own Flavor of Love season 1. I also really miss I Love New York, I Love Money, and Charm School. :(
I also loved that show hosted by Ben Stein where he made models compete in some game of wits.
I’m just looking forward to the existence of yet another new E! show for Joel McHale to make fun of on The Soup.
I am going to watch the shit out of the clips The Soup will play from it, and save myself the time.
I believe the conversation in the DD household went like this
Mer: “I’m totes DVRing total divas”
Wife: “really? it looks terrible”
Me: “people that live in Married to Jonas houses shouldn’t throw stones”
I cannot wait to watch the show. And I will stop watching by say, episode 3 when it becomes the most scripted script shows to ever script.
I actually kinda thought that Rhodes/Orton match was pretty dull, especially considering the amount of time they gave them. It was mostly filler until the end and then it started to get mildly interesting after Orton hit the overhead head-and-arm Tazplex. Rhodes’s RKO counter was boss but even the ending was ruined by “Randy Orton Turns Finisher Into RKO #475.” Then the BEYOND pointless interview after the match where Orton talks (in the least emotive voice he can muster) about how he’s never been so EXTREME (except for, you know, that time Mick Foley slammed him into a pile of thumbtacks…but I guess that doesn’t count for some reason).
“Because the only two things they know how to do with women are
1. Put them in battles royal
2. Have them bump into each other backstage and call each other names”
You forgot: “3. Have them stand around backstage talking about how much prettier and more important they are than everyone else to show how totally heel they are”
About the dance-off, let me just go on record saying that any excuse for Khali to both talk AND dance in one segment is a Best for me. Also, it was vaguely genius to put Khali in that segment because they needed someone who would absolutely without a doubt get more crowd noise than Fandango for their dancing and Khali dancing is more entertaining than like 85% of what’s on WWE television.
Finally, one of the most annoying things about Cena has always been what a goofball cheerleader he is for other faces whenever they’re even remotely on his side. It’s the main reason he got flattened by Ryback in the first place. I don’t care how much of a face you are, unless you’re in a stable, you’re still competing AGAINST all other faces, even if they are temporarily on your team at one point or another. Cena’s cheerleading bullshit just makes him look like a guy who desperately wants not only the fans but other wrestlers to like him.
Attended last night, loved practically everything, shocked by the amount of wrestling, a good time was had by nearly all.
Brandon, sorry if this has been mentioned already, but Del Rio also won MITB back in 2011, so I guess all THREE of them are former winners.
It’s not like ADR has chosen something that he’s at a firm disadvantage with, if they choose to build it as three former MITB winners facing each other, it could actually be kind of cool.
I feel like Ryback walked into the Leather Jacket Store and just said to the salesman “Give me the Lawler”
Here’s a list of (full-time) current WWE superstars who, at least for me, have been made to look better than the reigning World Heavyweight Champion:
John Cena (which I guess is fair enough since he’s the other world champion)
CM Punk
Randy Orton
Sheamus
The Big Show
Mark Henry
Ryback
Alberto Del Rio
Jack Swagger
Big E Langston (his BODYGUARD)
All three members of the Shield
and maybe Team Hell No.
Get your shit together, WWE. You let your NEW world champion get pinned clean one week into his reign and have him struggle to beat your resident mid-card champion and/or jobber this week. I know he beat Jericho in between, but that’s not exactly anything special these days (Jericho’s record since his Royal Rumble return is 6-12, so anyone who beats him now doesn’t really look especially strong). If things continue this way he’ll come across as arguably the weakest WHC in the belt’s 10+ year history.
The distinction of weakest champion belongs to Jack Swagger after he cashed in.
At this point I want Ziggler to lose the belt* and return to jobbing for the stars. At least then he looked like he could hang.
*Note: unless the impossible happens and WWE starts booking him well
I think the vast majority of wrestling fans have absolutely no clue about a WWE superstar’s won-loss record unless WWE Creative want to call specific attention to it (i.e. the length of Punk’s reign as champion). All they know is that Cole and Lawler hype up Jericho as the first-ever unified champ and blah blah blah so it still sounds like he’s awesome even if he’s rocking up-jumped jobber status now.
Iron Mike: I agree, to a point. Wrestling really is an Orwellian kind of thing where reality is whatever they tell us it is. That’s why I take solace in the fact that the commentators still talk at length about how tough Cesaro is; rather than regarding him as a yodelling goof.
…That said, I still have to believe that most wrestling fans (outside of little kids) do have a general idea of– if not a win/loss *record*– at least a losing streak, and things like that.
Rey Mysterio. Full stop.
I wonder if those Make A Wish kids were sad because while their wish was to be on Raw it was NOT to meet John Cena but the only way to get on TV was to show up w/ him. I can only hope one of them has Dean Ambrose as their favorite wrestler.
I can’t explain how excited I am for a real Kaitlyn/AJ feud. It writes itself, really. And I never realised how good AJ is at being a real piece of shit in the ring. The couple of times I’ve seen AJ and Kaitlyn duke it out, I always find myself shouting “NARRGGHH GIT ‘ER KAITLYN” at the screen like no other match.
Agreed. About wanting the feud, anyway. Just seeing them get to work together makes me happy for them.
I think I said this somewhere last night, but I hate the fact that, when the commentators talk about AJ’s title match, they say “sometime in the future.” Like the creative team hasn’t even decided if they care enough to do it at Extreme Rules, or if they’ll just throw it on a random Raw.
The Chickbusters match was my number 1 most anticipated match for Wrestlemania until I realized they hadn’t actually booked that match for Wrestlemania. When they eventually get around to feuding them properly, it’s going to be amazing. They’ve already had a few great matches on NXT. They’re both getting pretty good. AJ takes a spear like a champ.
I think WWE could make more money with AJ as a babyface (with Kaitlyn as her Ricardo to AJ’s Del Rio) but she’s a better character as a heel (same way I feel for D-Bry). I’ve always loved her schitck as the meanest hot girl since Michelle McCool (her FCW character has translated to WWE well), so I’m happy where she is. I hope she and Kaitlyn get a 2 out 3 falls match and blow the roof off the place.
I don’t say this enough, but I love this column. One of my favorite things to read and I look forward to it every week. Makes me laugh and think.
I still laugh about the “Really-Obvious-Randy-Orton-Promos” joke.
Question – What would you rather see?
A) a great match with a really stupid ending
or
B) a bad match with a really great ending?
I ask in light of the Orton/Rhodes match, where the ending made me want to rip my brain out through my eye-socket.
Tough choice. I recently rewatched the HBK-Mankind match from the Mind Games PPV, so that’s what comes to mind. Great match, awful ending. I guess that’s what I’d rather have, though. We can always remind ourselves “wins and losses don’t matter,” and just enjoy the match we saw before the bad ending.
Great match, shitty ending. At least with the shitty ending they’re making you feel something.
Great read as always. Thanks.
Btw, allow me to heap more praise on this column…
This and Danielle’s Best/Worst of Impact have been almost single-handedly responsible for getting me back into fake fighting and even inspired me to start writing about it in my own blog. It’s nice to have smart wrestling fans to share triumphs and disappointments with again. Keep it up!
Thanks, friend!
I hope Danielle and Brandon read your comment. Every week there are comments like this. When I first said what you said, it was like 18 months ago!
So is the Shield ripping off tv or they want that sweet Avengers money? I play Marvels Avengers Alliance. My SHIELD guy plus 2 others = 3… hmmm
Is it ridiculous to hope against hope that Hard Gay gave her the hat?
It IS ridiculous. RIDICULOUSLY AWESOME!
Am I the only one hoping that AJ is the secret admirer?
You are far from the only heterosexual man on this forum.
I would be OK with this as a ‘crazy stalker’ angle OR as a ‘fake admirer to destract Kaitlyn from focusing on her title defense’ angle.
That would be great. Or… Big E. I’m not sure why.
AJ was my call, yep. I’m guessing it’s a feint to distract Kaitlyn and emotionally exploit her for their title match. Seems like an AJ thing to do, these days.
I don’t care, that bucket thrown off Big E’s dome was gold Jerry, gold.
YOU ARE BARELY A PERSON, NATALYA.
Read this line with Sterling Archer’s voice.
You’re welcome.
I read it in Bob Belcher’s voice, is that also acceptable?
FAAAANNNN-DAAAAANG-Where’d she go?
Is there a way to complain about the King? Seriously, I’m tired of the slut-shaming and the constant awful misogyny from him.
This one guy I know of writes a Best & Worst of Raw column.
I meant to the WWE.
I am not only horrified by Jerry Lawler’s “jokes,” I am horrified that he dated Su Yung.
I’m still hoping that Mark Henry is the official personality changer. I just want him to come along and keep beating-up and dominating his opponent until they change, like Ryback. Hopefully, he does the same for Sheamus, then Daniel Bryan and shaves Zack Ryder’s hair in between those two.
Sheamus is probably the reason I won’t let my kids watch wrestling. If you haven’t read the Smackdown spoilers yet, holy shit.
FUCK YOU SHEAMUS!
Great report, Brandon.
Is there a site that keeps track of the win/loss records for WWE? I have a theory that due to a combination of baby face invincibility and not being in any important stories where he’d have to lose, Randy Orton has won more matches in the last few years than anyone else in the company.
I guess I’m really late to party in terms of putting this into words, but I really, REALLY hate this thing that WWE has where the good guys are all big, dumb, unlikable jerks and all the bad guys are logical, intelligent-sounding people who utilize critical thinking and smart wrestling. It’s becoming actually upsetting to have to listen to Cole and Lawler decry the Shield and Rhodes Scholars for using actual, legitimate tag team wrestling tactics, while singing the praises of Seamus who…well, did what he did on Raw last night.
That Cody thing annoyed me so much. They could have just had Orton duck the disaster kick, Cody land on his feet and turn around into the RKO.
It would have looked awesome and not the like dumbest thing ever.
Randy Orton’s continued dominance baffles me. He hasn’t been in the title picture in forever, has no heat…he’s just there. There to RKO everyone you like.