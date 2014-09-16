The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 9/15/14: The Incarceration Of Paul Heyman By The Coward John Cena

Pre-show notes:

– The NXT guys show up on this episode too, right? Right?

– Headline suggestion via Taka Michinoclue.

Please click through for the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for September 15, 2014.