The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 9/15/14: The Incarceration Of Paul Heyman By The Coward John Cena

Pre-show notes:
– The NXT guys show up on this episode too, right? Right?
– Headline suggestion via Taka Michinoclue.
– If you’d like extended thoughts/grumps about this episode, go watch my appearance on last night’s episode of Straight Shoot. Like most things, it devolves into me breathlessly defending the Vaudevillains.
– With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter.
– Your shares, likes, comments and other Internet Things are appreciated.
Please click through for the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for September 15, 2014.
My source for NXT guys showing up was unfortunately incorrect. I is ashamed :(
That was the only reason I even watched this trainwreck.
But I think it’s for the best, let them stay on NXT, because as soon as they appear on Raw, they’re gonna be awful.
I didn’t catch Sandow selling the Zig Zag to Miz. That is amazing.
Worst: Cutting out Heyman’s promo from the video and just having the Cena “I will always play the hero” moment.
Even those “LIKE FOR JOHN CENA DA BEST” fans on WWE’s facebook page started typing stuff like “NXT>RAW”
I really, REALLY wanted the kid in the John Cena merch to scream: “LEAVE PAUL HEYMAN ALONE, YOU BULLY!!!!”
WWE: “Welp, Monday Night Football is going to crush us anyway. Might as well not try.”
Every Other Successful Media Business: “Okay, sure. Wait, what?”
Didn’t watch a second of this. Still amazed how absolutely awful this sounded. I refuse to believe the writers weren’t completely overruled by Vince at the last moment because, jesus.
I think I’m secretly rooting for WWE to lose more money, but even I know that they’ll take the absolutely wrong approach from this and just fire everyone worthwhile instead of maybe killing the cancer (bad writing, Vince, announcers, John Cena, Total Divas) from within.
NXT! NXT! NXT! A new set of episodes starts Thursday!
I miss Dean.
He left and everything just WILTED.
We all do sweetie, we all do…
get in line. i’m counting down the minutes until he’s back on raw.
(a secret part of me hopes he’ll be a surprise at night of champions…..)
The Smackdown main event on the 30th is being advertised as Rollins/Orton vs. Reigns/Ambrose…So fingers crossed?
The opening segment between Heyman and Cena was just the FLATTEST segment I think I’ve ever seen open a RAW. The logic behind both of their roles was just idiotic, and I really didn’t believe any of it. The crowd was almost clamoring for something to cheer for, and they still didn’t really give them much. Oh, Cena said “ass”! And he put his hands on Heyman. And then they immediately leave the ringside area, and THAT’S IT until after the next commercial break. Very, very bad.
Well…I’m kinda glad I spent my Monday night watching countless online hours of HIPAA privacy training and panel discussion videos.
“Like Konnan and Disco Inferno put their butts together and tried to fart each other out of the ring in the main event of Nitro.”
I don’t know what this means, but I’m proud to be working for the guy who wrote it.
one love
This might be the greatest sentence in the history of the fine art of writing. Suck it, Tolstoy.
“Happy wrestling fans are all alike: non-existent. Every unhappy wrestling fan is unhappy in their own way…but it all goes back to Mark Henry closing out Raw.”
I will say however that WWE would be absolutely completely out of their friggin’ minds to take the title off Lesnar this Sunday. When he shows up, shit seems important. Been a long time since a guy had that kinda clout,
So wait- I’m halfway through Straight Shoot and already somewhat disgusted with Aubrey and I’m going to have to listen to him shit on the Vaudevillains too?
He doesn’t like Bayley – My reaction – [youtu.be]
I asked him about his feelings on Bayley last time and I think it’s more just a misread on her character, if she was who she thought he was (female Eugene) he’d be right. (which now that I’ve finished the podcast is his same problem with the VVs).
I really like the show, but Aubrey has a few blind spots (highlights by this week and last) that drive me fucking nuts. IT’s all wrapped up in this weird point of view that wrestling defines its own ethics and rules outside of real life, and man, that’s not so much wrestling I want to watch.
Everyone agreeing that Paige does a better AJ than AJ bummed me out a bit.
He looks like a douche so I won’t listen for that reason.
@Lester
TBF to Brandon, I think he was mostly saying yeah in a move the conversation along kind of way.
About Aubrey and Ramon, I think it’s like Dids says: they both have a fundamental misunderstanding of the female characters. They think Bayley is lady Eugene, we know she’s awestruck, Aubrey thought that Emma was just a dumb dance (same opinion of Creative, seemingly), we know she’s loopy and and self obsessed, they think that Alicia and Paige are doing “crazy” better than AJ when that hasn’t been that way since breaking up with Cena. If anything, she’s basically trying a face version of her obsessive Divas Champion character, and as usual, nailing it with whatever little time she’s ever given (maybe her choice, but she hasn’t actually wrestled a single match since SummerSlam).
As said, fundamental misunderstanding of character from those two (if they enjoy Alicia or Paige better, that’s fine, but they aren’t doing the same character).
Last week’s episode, with them seriously employing the “nuh-uh , YOU’RE the homophobe!” manoeuvre on Danielle when she pointed out how problematic the behaviour of WWE faces can be was really fucking rough.
Couldn’t believe Cameron trying to pin Naomi the wrong way round, that’s just staggeringly incompetent.
At least the right person (Naomi) won after that fuck up of a pin by Cameron.
I know this is being far too generous to Cameron, but what if that was purposefully shitty because it’s going to be a plot point on Total Divas?
Loved the Heyman promo’s however I was expecting Brock Lesner to come out with the lifeless corpse of Khali before preceding to slap the shit out of Cena.
Hated that Paige got the jobber entrance but loved that she worked the entire match.
So did Michael Hayes write the Seth Rollins promo because that wasn’t awkward at all.
Half expected Kurt Angle to turn up for the Americana love fest at the end,
So what segment did the NXT guys get cut for? if it was the Cameron match I could live with that it was gold.
That was so bad that it was also the funniest thing WWE has done in a while if you ignore Enzo on NXT .
Thank goodness I don’t really watch this tripe. Do you know what this legit needs? Kharma murdering every last motherfucker in the Total Divas cast during wrestling. Like pick them off one by one until like Naomi and Eva Marie are the last two left then have Naomi throw Eva Marie into Kharma then have Naomi escape only to get got by the real mastermind and the person who bought Kharma into the WWE the second time, Jojo Offerman. Then Jojo Offerman takes Kharma as her personal bodyguard for a few months until Bayley stops Jojo and lets Kharma free then Bayley hugs Kharma and Kharma Iunno feels love and becomes neither good nor bad just both.
this script alone makes me so happy I could cry
“the empty, dedicated John Cena locker room I guess they installed to keep Justin Gabriel from accidentally seeing Cena’s girlfriend again and embarrassing him.”
Uh, can someone fill me in on what the hell this is referring to?
That time during THE AJ SCANDAL when AJ went into the men’s locker room to slap Dolph and Cena got super embarrassed because his girlfriend was seeing men without their shirts on or something.
@Lester She didn’t go there to slap Dolph, that was a different segment, she just flew in there to ask Cena if he saw her match or whatever and the dude went like “WHOA, HEY” and covered her body up with a towel, for that was a boner free locker room and it was to stay that way.
@Lulzovich Oh okay. I’ve spent a couple of years trying to block the whole AJ SCANDAL out of my memory so I guess I shouldn’t be surprised when I can’t remember it exactly.
I like to pretend that AJ almost married to Daniel Bryan, but couldn’t, because she needed to immediately push John Cena off a ladder.
Shocking.
huzzah, I’m witty dammit. bow to my wit. woo
If you see a guy in a J.O.B. squad shirt by himself at King of Trios, come say hello and talk some wrestling. I have no wrestling friends and my dad, who usually goes to shows with me, is out of town, so I’m riding solo to Easton this weekend.
I’ll keep an eye out. If you see me first, though, don’t hesitate to say hi. I’m going with a big group of friends, so throw yourself into it.
I think I’m going to sit this raw out , I think I will look up something more exciting like an old Bastian Boogar vs Kamala match
i suffered through this hoping for sami, tyler, and adrian being on it and all i got was a bad monday night raw.
counting down the minutes until dean shows up next week. i’m going to be so goddamn happy again. the last few weeks have been MISERABLE.
If “Unintentionally obnoxious, Earnest Face” Bo Dallas can morph into the Inspirational Bo-Liever, then there is no reason that a year in NXT can’t turn “Inept Pro Wrestler” Cameron into “Über-Heel who is too good to learn the basic rules of wrestling.” Not wanting to be in the match, she taps out during rest holds. She yells at the refs to count faster. Cameron reads her Jerichoan list of “0 Holds I know…but I’m still better than you.” Bonus: It all leads up to a Sara Del Rey beat down.
Cena committed like 3 legit felonies last night. Be a star! He could have thrown Paul down the arena stairs, killing him and he’d somehow still be face.
I love how well Sandow and Truth are doing as double stunts. They match Miz and Ziggler perfectly with every moves they do.
I got far, far too angry over Cena last night. When your product is aimed towards children and your top good guy is holding hostages, it should be clear your writing has gone completely off the rails.
You look at the world like a baby. Cena pushed Paul Heyman down. In the real world that is assault. To a person watching television it is hardly kicking someone’s ass.
I’m putting “looks at the world like a baby” on my resume.
Is Brandon really a baby, like Bull and Mojo?
Duder, when you grow up a bit, you’ll get how this whole maturity/violence as a response thing works.
I hope so!
♫ Through the eyes of a child! The world seems magical! ♫
Dids, it’s fucking wrestling on television. It’s not an office job. Should you push down the manager of the sales division at work? No, you’re the bad guy if you do. Is it a big deal in wrestling? We’ve seen the good guy who was fired from his job kidnap the boss of the company, drag him to the ring, pretend to shoot him, make fun of him for pissing his pants, and then give him a Stunner…all while getting deafening cheers.
“It’s wrestling” is such an awful excuse. That’s a problem with wrestling, not a damn feature. What wrestling does is draw clear lines of good and evil, and the good guys should stay within those lines. That means not hitting people who don’t hit you. Only being violent against people who are expressly violent against you is how you make it acceptable to solve problems with violence at all. There’s a code, a shared understanding. That’s how it should work.
To say nothing of the fact that at a time when the news is full of spousal and child abuse, there’s probably a value in the WWE not blurring those lines for their audience. If the WWE cares as much about their public image as Stephs’ social media accounts want you to believe, having your top face be an absolute bully is pretty damn awful.
“It’s wrestling” is not a reason why wrestling should always be the same.
FWIW, I wasn’t saying “it’s wrestling” in the same vein as someone saying a dumb movie is “just a popcorn movie”. I just meant it’s a world of violence. It’s entertainment built around fighting.
I think you comparing John Cena fake pushing Paul Heyman to the ground to Ray Rice knocking out a female and Adrian Peterson whipping his kid with a switch is a bit of a stretch.
And Brandon, I’m not following your line of thinking. You sound like you do want it to always be the same. You always want the good guy to not hit a manager who didn’t provoke him.
The whole thing is just a bit much. “Ziggler did a heel thing when he stole Miz’s photos!” Yeah, showing his bare ass is a heel thing to do in real life. On TV it’s funny. Maybe I’m a dimwit for laughing at it, I don’t know, but I’m able to separate wrestling from Jennifer Lawrence being violated. And thinking Brie has been acting like a heel after the woman she was trying to get revenge against tried to hold her husband down for months, sent a 300lb monster after her and her husband, watched her husband’s career be threatened by that monster, quit in the face of being fired, and then get double-crossed by her sister who she came to support after being fired.
I’m not defending the writing and saying that the WWE is War and Peace, I’m just saying the lines of good and evil have been blurred for about 20 years now. People don’t find the goody-two-shoes bit to be cool, which is why Bo Dallas was booed as soon as he entered.
Bad guys if you apply real life standards to television:
Jack Bauer: Uses torture
The guy cop from SVU: He roughs up child molesters a bit
Sheldon from Big Bang: A complete self-centered and selfish prick
Every wife on every sitcom: Putting down her husband at every opportunity
Every husband on every sitcom: Trying to shirk responsibilities at every opportunity
Schmidt on New Girl: See Sheldon
Jessie Pinkman: Drug dealer
Jim from the Office: Pulling all those pranks on Dwight
Just once, I’d like Jack Swagger to apply the ankle-lock to the correct f*cking ankle.
Oh, and RAW has been total sh!te for a good while, to the point that my 7yr-old son (who thinks Cena is stupid for always winning when he shouldn’t) has said he doesn’t want to watch RAW any more.
He said he wants to watch the PPVs and NXT, but with RAW and Smackdown, he just wants to know if anything good happens and then he looks it up on YouTube.
My 8 year old does the same thing. Totally down for NXT; could not care less what happens on Raw. Thank goodness for the Network and Chikara or I fear 3 generations of wrestling fandom would end with me.
Sorry @Brandon, it looks like they’ve leaked the Cena/Lesnar ending.
[1-ps.googleusercontent.com]
This is worth the ten bucks.
Let’s cast the players; the cat on the outside is Heyman, The cat on top is obviously Cena trying to lock in an STF. The bottom one is Brock “selling” Cena’s shitty move.
I say the cats in the box are Heath Slater (above) and Titus O’Neal (below) after a successful tag team match. The outside one is El Torito twerking, I guess.
@DoctorCAW I meant to do that. You are correct.
What was the third kitten jumping at? Why is this so adorable?
I thought the outside kitty was the ref sliding into position. Ask him you adorable thing, ASK HIM!
+1 LorenElliot
@Johnny Slider According to my daughter the kittens in the box are actually The Bunny taking out Heath Slater while the kitten outside is Titus O’Neil staring on in disbelief.
But she and I are both in agreement that any one of the kittens have far more wrestling ability than Cameron.
@Darkofnight916
That is absolutely precious.
@Darkofnight916 +adorable
Did you get that from Bleacher Report?
I kinda like the segment once Lesnar showed up. Shit got real, and he had a look of clear amusement. He had to try his hardest not ot bust out laughing and give a “is this guy for real” look into the camera? Then throwing the belt over his shoulder as he walked away was great.
Lesnar selling Cena’s MMA was amusing, and yeah, Cena was a total dickhead heel here, but that part was at least entertaining.
And Cameron needs to be legit fired. Don’t even give her the opportunity to improve down in NXT.
If they start making Brock do Jim Halpert faces at the camera every time Cena speaks I’ll die of joy
I still can’t get over that Cameron pin. Knowing Aksana’s porno sax is currently playing to an audience of zero made it hurt even worse.
I hated the Cena/Heyman stuff at first, but Paul totally turned it around for me. I mean, it’s a shame nothing will ever come of it, but I love Heyman playing The Emperor to Cena’s Luke. I would have enjoyed it more if Lesnar had interrupted before Cena could shove Heyman, but I guess Hogan got his hands on Heenan a few times too. The weasel manager getting his comeuppance is a well-worn wrestling trope.
Also, people are too quick to cry ‘racism.’ Reigns isn’t black; and to my knowledge there isn’t a history of Samoans being equated with monkeys. I know it feels a little ‘off,’ but just because Reigns is non-white doesn’t make it racist.
I know I said this last night, but I can’t get over the fact that someone (Vince, I guess) thought it was a good idea to follow the Cena/Lesnar segment with the god damn Funkadactyls. If WWE had put a hot match in that next segment– and promoted it before they went to break, obviously– they might have kept more people from switching back to football.
I didn’t “cry racism” if you read the words. My thing was about how it got super close to it and didn’t make any sense, and how funny that was.
I didn’t mean you specifically. I apologize that it came off that way.
Rollins is a non white too if anything.
Bernard, Rollins says he’s Armenian (despite his last name being Lopez) so if that’s true, he can’t be more caucasian given that Armenia is IN the Caucasus mountains! :)
That a dumpster fire of a RAW. The only match I was more than vaguely interested in was Rollins/Reigns, because it had some heat and Rollins will work is ass off to get a match over.
I was hyped to see Lesnar back, and I should have known better. Brock doesn’t fight for free. It was still painful to see him covering up from Cena’s MMA-style blows.
Paige can wrestle. She did all of the work in her match. The other three were props.
I haven’t watched RAW in 3 or 4 weeks. I can’t remember at this point. But, OMG and LOLz. First, when I read the quick RAW results and Brandon said the part about Great Khali I really thought it was a joke. And for as long as I’ve read the B&W I don’t think I’ve ever seen this many Worsts on a show.
Also, you cannot contain the charisma of the Great Khali: [www.buzzfeed.com]
Don’t link to buzzfeed, dude.
Is this an unwritten rule?
It’s more that BuzzFeed sucks and no one should support them for any reason.
I don’t go to Buzzfeed too often – and nothing against Uproxx – but I’ve seen them share the same exact story on a ton of occasions.
Understandable. Uproxx sharing Buzzfeed stories is actually a pretty big complaint around the comment sections the past couple months.
Cameron’s pin HAS to be part of her gimmick. I refuse to believe anyone can be that incompetent. Her early tapping probably isn’t though.
I’d really like to believe so. I just CANNOT fathom how could someone on RAW do that. Holy shit, when I first saw the .gif of that someone posted in the Results article my jaw just dropped.
Look at the expression the ref has. As Enzo would say, you can’t teach that. It was legitimate shock as in “what the hell do you expect me to do?” Even Naomi seems trying to stifle back bewilderment.
Remmeber who she thought the greatest match ever was. Then remember her DUI. This lady is a basketcase with all kinds of problems, and no understanding of wrestling as it is. When you add in her tapping out before Naomi got the submission fully locked in (the submission was actually pretty cool), yeah, this was completely legitimate.
I’m not sure how much NXT can help you at that point. You have to have SOME talent.
Cameron knows how much Naomi’s submission hurts, so she tapped to avoid the worst of it. That’s the only logic I can weave into this.
From the podcast, Ramon said Bayley was BASIC and Sasha was RATCHET.
I could feel your rage through the computer screen Brandon
And thank you for using my comment for the title of today’s report! I feel very happy and honored :)
Hey I legit go to school with LL Cool J’s daughter. Look alike and all that. But anyway Damien Sandow is the only thing entertaining to me now
Another week, another RAW that I skipped. With the exception of the RAW that featured the NXT tag match, I think it’s been about a month and a half since I actually sat down and watched an episode. I just come in here, read the B&W, enjoy Brandon’s wit, but then get disappointed when I think of what a shitstain this show continues to be. It’s so sad, because there are still a few people on the show that I want to see excel, succeed and show the world how awesome they are, but they get bumped to the lower part of the card and don’t get to do anything in particular. There are also some who keep on disappointing on their own with their utter incompetence (see: Cameron) and then there’s main event spot, the most important part of the show, which is permanently held in one part by Cena and the other by whoever is supposed to represent the odds he is going to undoubtedly overcome.
Why, oh why, do I have to tune in to the friggin’ developmental show every week only to find that the reasonable and constructive decisions and booking that are featured there make it seem revolutionary compared to RAW & Smackdown? Yeah, I know, the main roster shows are mostly pandering to a much wider audience, so not everything that a bunch of “rustling nurds” like is going to fly in the big leagues. But the writing of these RAWs for the past few weeks has been so atrocious and sometimes even just so downright nonsensical that I have no idea how anyone can sit through all that and think: “I’m satisfied with what I’ve seen.” It’s gotten super disappointing by now.
Well, at least I do have NXT, and I should probably be thankful for that.
Based on the ratings last night, the pandering isn’t working. They didn’t crack 4 million once. Even with MNF they can normally crack 4 million in at least one of the hours.
I just think Vince & Dunn never really understood what made WWE so successful from the mid 90’s to around 2004/5. (I think Lesnar leaving was the end of their really good product, as it more symbolized where things were going.) They do a bunch of low-brow stuff thinking it will still get over, even though it never got over originally, and besides, audiences change.
You don’t need TV-MA to make a compelling show. You can still be “kid friendly” and make the storylines interesting.
@kmtierney00 I agree with everything you said there, and I really hope those ratings show Vince that putting up the only interesting thing they came up with for the show in a “strategic” spot during the half time of NFL while the rest of the show feels like a misplaced, unfinished mess is a bad, bad idea.
Top 10 comment! The validation is soo very nice
Raw is so terrible lately, I can’t even get excited about B&W anymore.
At this point, it just seems like they’re purposefully making everyone hate Raw so they buy the Network and tune into NXT.
I’ll just say this: I am not a fan of Damien Sandow’s Miz-centric role, as I preferred him as the Intellectual Savior of the masses we all deserve, but him copying The Miz’s “I’m hurt now” pose was the funniest and most interesting thing that he has done since joining up with him, that it made my night. Lesnar immediately Germaning* Cena and then dispatching him like the glorified rag-doll he is was going to be the second, or maybe first?, best moment on Raw, but then Cena powers up like he just received 230 DDTs on concrete and then blah.
* Suplexing if you’re a rational person; “Germaning” if you’re Michael Cole cowardly calling the move while Kevin “don’t call the moves” Dunn tells Vince to tell you not to.
Real talk: Eva Marie is a better wrestler than Cameron.
I’m serious. For all the shit everyone talks about Eva Marie, she at least has the excuse of being green, she’s at least sort of trying out there, doing moves, and trying to put some semblance of a workable personality to her character.
Cameron has been here for THREE GODDAMN YEARS. There is no excuse for this. NONE.
Disaster. All around disaster.
Kinda makes you wonder, who is worse, Cameron or Rosa?
Oh gosh, imagine if those two had a match how rank it would be. Now I almost wanna see it just to see if it is bad as my mind imagines it to be.
I honestly think it would make that Kaitlyn/Maxine match on NXT Season 3 look like this:
[www.youtube.com]
Kana when you aren’t expecting it is the best Kana.
Each week we learn of another diva thats worse than eva marie. What?
“It’s like Batman spending the entirety of The Dark Knight Rises telling people not to use guns, then flying around Gotham killing people and machine gunning trucks to death with his Bat Plane. “The stakes were high!” Yep, and you should only have a moral code when the stakes are low.”
^Thanks for that. I thought I was the only one bothered by Batman’s vehicles blowing people up. When Selina kills Bane, Batman tells her he hates guns, despite the fact that she used HIS gun that was mounted on HIS bike. As if the bat costume didn’t give it away, but the man is crazy. .
I liked how this show implied that even Cena is going to watch football and channel surf from this garbage Raw until the champ shows up, then when their segment is over, halftime is too, so more football I guess. Reminds me of that Lakers vs. Nuggets Raw, all it did was remind me there was a basketball game on that I could be watching instead.
Also, I don’t understand disliking faces that are being assholes. Austin and Rocky lived off of that shit in WWE’s prime. Eventually people got sick of Hogan’s super-clean schtick, the same would happen with any babyface nowadays.
I’ve said for a long time that there hasn’t been a squeaky-clean babyface since Bob Backlund (in WWE, anyway– there may be someone in the NWA or AWA I don’t remember). I guess maybe Bret Hart counts. I don’t remember him doing anything too scummy. Still, it’s been a long time.
That being said, it’s still irritating when WWE does their Be A Star campaign, and then turns around and shows the audience the exact opposite behavior from the characters that the kids are supposed to be cheering.
When one of your character’s major traits is being a role model to kids, especially one who JUST LAST WEEK said that he wanted kids to do their homework before watching the show, having that same said character turn around and bully/assault/imprison an older non-wrestler makes him look like a hypocrite and a horrible person. Hogan pulled the same crap.
Rock and Austin were never marketed like that. That’s the issue. I don’t really have that much of a problem with good guys being jerks, just don’t act like you’re being friendly for the kids and do something else (Cena) or putting practically zero thought into your jerk actions (Sheamus and Ziggler) and it’s fine.
2 things: (1) those guys were never around in a PG enviroment with an advertising campaign about not being a bully being a big part of the company, while being the top hero to children, and (2) Heyman didn’t do anything to deserve the commeuppance. He represents Brock Lesnar, who beat Cena fairly for the WWE Championship. If Heyman had helped Lesnar cheat, or if Heyman tried to attack Cena in any way, or if Heyman instructed Brock to hurt Cena without provocation outside of a sanctioned match, then yes, Heyman would deserve commeuppance (like how he did do all those things to Punk during their feud). He didn’t. Heyman represented Brock and maybe said some bad things and in WWE’s twisted version of morality that means Cena gets to harm him physically (much like when HHH did because Heyman said HHH’s kids would grow up to be assholes because him and Steph were acting like assholes).
Also, in response to PNG: Sami Zayn and Bayley are pretty close to that. Hopefully RAW won’t morph them.
The difference is that both Austin and Rock never really cared about the audience and never wanted to be role models, or paragons of morality, like Cena.
Don’t get me wrong though: Austin was, in many ways, pandering to the worst of audiences; think back to when McMahon first confronted Stone Cold. For months afterwards, he was pleading for Austin to “listen to reason,” and to behave civilized while they worked together to find common ground. Austin, in a brazen ignorance, refused and repeatedly attacked Vince and his comrades until Vince basically said, “Fuck it. You want evil? You’ll get evil.” Then McMahon became the worst human being in the world and Stone Cold was target No. 1.
Yet, even then, Austin wouldn’t pretend like what he was doing was morally justified (unless he was brutally assaulted by someone, like when The Undertaker when he hit him in the head with a shovel), but rather for his own benefit, regardless of how it affected anyone else. He did that horrible shit because he is a horrible guy and you love him for it. That was the idea.
Same thing with The Rock, except The Rock was even worse. He not only bullied people, but he also had an incredibly self-aggrandizing opinion of himself. He was the status quo, he knew it, and he relished in it. Even after his eventual, “real” face turn after his split with The Corporation, he was still the top dog and he was going to abuse that to no end.
The Attitude Era definitely complicated the “good guy vs bad guy” formula in pro wrestling in general, but it didn’t necessarily in the WWF. Hogan was a total dick during the Golden Era, as well, and he got away with almost all of it as a “good guy.”
Elaborating a bit more on what Dave says:
You have to understand WHY Rock and Austin could be dickish faces and be over. They weren’t there to be role models or heros. especially Austin. The crowd loved him because he gave you the fantasy of wailing on your boss. Austin captured the populist spirit of the bored 90’s perfectly. Yes, everyone was advancing economically, but they were being crushed by the mundane world of it all. Austin was that escape from the mundane.
Meanwhile Rocky became so great because he was at first so reviled. He was so good at getting you to hate his guts you just stood back and admired his ability to do it. The Rock became a babyface not because he was a heroic guy, but the man had more charisma in a pinprick of his finger than the rest of the lockerrom combined. sure, this later led to oafish homophobia and dick jokes, but Rock had a lot going for him during his prime run, and especially as “Hollywood Rock” where he once again reminded us how good he was at getting you to hate him.
Jern is entirely different. He’s the epitome of everything that is good and wholesome in the E today. And he does things that would get you reviled as a heel if someone other than John did it. He’s the classic case of a narcissist with way too much lockeroom clout to where he can do whatever he pleases. He probably doesn’t even realize he buries people, as he’s kept so far above everyone else.
He’s got a lot going for him as ahuman being (ignore the fact he cheated on his wife and abandoned his children) with all the charitable work he does. But he is an insufferable babyface.
@kmtierney00
Abandoned his children?
Ah, so it’s more of Cena being a hypocrite than anything else. Makes sense. I’ve also seen Sheamus and Big Show get criticised for being complete dicks as faces, so I was thinking people were clamoring for a face to be bland and dumb as Rainbow Sting used to be. Still, I’d rather let the live audience decide who should be face and heel at that moment, even when they’re being hypocritical. If they cheered for Sheamus soiling Del Rio’s ride, fine. Cena kidnaps a defenseless manager? Fuck it, they cheered. Cesaro gets supremely over at Mania 30? WHATEVER HE’S HEEL AGAIN, BOO HIM. Characters can budge a bit if the crowd’s feeling it. I know that’s not solid writing, but that’s what Netflix shows are for.
@MFunkshon
Most of us would want the faces to have as much variety as we enjoy in the heels. There’s room for squeaky clean types like Zayn, badasses like Reigns, and mad as hell types like Bryan. Consistent characterization or logical progression is all we ask for.
Though I’d trade that all away if it was the only way to get the WWE to listen to the people. I think most of us would. Even if it meant shit like what Cena did to Heyman, if it meant guys like Dolph and Cesaro weren’t held back because they might get more popular than Reigns (who I have no problem with), I’d take it. Least then I get why such and such guy is winning.
Saying that Rock or Stone Cold never “cared for the fans” is basically ignoring that they (as faces) constantly asked for the fans’ approval with Rock getting fans to say his phrases along with him and Austin doing the “hell yeah” stuff.
@Marc-Vell Yeah, that’s not exactly what I meant. What I mean is that they didn’t care in the sense that they weren’t doing it “for the fans,” kayfabe-wise (note that I’m not talking about them, personally, as they probably did enjoy the adulation). Sure, Austin had his “Hell yeahs” and The Rock had his “millions and millions” of fans schtick, but it seemed, for their characters (again: not the real people behind them), more self-serving than making sure the fans were happy and that they approved of them. Besides, I think Austin “gimme a hell yeah” thing was more to prove a point rather than to bask in the glory of fan love and support.
And just so I’m clearer than I can possibly be, I am only talking about their character traits and not the Steve Austin and Dwayne Johnson, the human beings behind the characters (whom I’m sure actually did indeed enjoy the fan support and cared about them in one way or another).
“Cameron should be fired for this.”
I’ll go even further and say Cameron should never have had this job to begin with. Of all the people they could have kept from Tough Enough, they chose her. The woman shitcanned within the first couple of episodes because she clearly didn’t know a damn thing about the business. What did they THINK was going to happen?
I know, I know. Reality show. But looking back at that and tracing a path through her three or so year career shows that she has never had a clue what she was doing at any point, which kind of lends credence to the idea that, yeah, she didn’t know jack when she was on the show and didn’t learn anything since. I guess it was fine when her role was “dance on stage while these guys make their entrance”, but if that’s all they wanted, why not hire someone else?
Whoever booked Cameron to wrestle on raw should be fired.
@DevilDinosaur,
She won one of the “Diva Searches.” You know, that time when women were explicitly recruited solely on their looks, and wrestling ability was actually a drawback?
The decision to have her was completely a Kevin Dunn move. and we all know there’s no way Kevin Dunn is getting fired.
John Cena is serious about his testicles.
[vimeo.com]
They seriously paid for that 9.99 song?
When they already had a perfect melody for it with Adam Rose’s song?
♫Nine, Ninity, nine, now, eh eh eh eh♫
I want crazy cena as a thing.
Yep, and you’re still the worst. Good job!
Additional worst: hey with all these Americans getting kidnapped by ISIS maybe a kidnapping angle with someone who could very easily be mistaken for being middle eastern isn’t the best idea. Wwe just food for thought.
Bless you for trudging through this raw. In my opinion it was the worst of the year.
Nah the first two Raws after Summerslam and some of the ones right after Mania have to take that cake.
Nobody got their careers permanently demoted as a result of this raw, except maybe Cameron.
That $9.99 song is a billion percent New Found Glory.
[www.youtube.com]