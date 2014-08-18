– With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter.
– You can catch up on previous years’ Best and Worst of Summerslam reports here.
– Your shares, likes, comments and other Internet Things are appreciated. Encouraged, even!
– Important Real Life Stuff: If you live in the Chicago area, want to see Meet Me There (the movie I made with Goldust) and want an excuse to bump into Bruce Campbell, the film’s screening at this weekend’s Wizard World Chicago event as part of the Bruce Campbell Horror Film Festival. I’ll be there, so if you come to this and say hi, we’re friends for life.
If you live in Austin and can’t make it to Chicago, you can come say hi and earn my friendship for a very long time by hitting up the next Inspire Pro Wrestling event on August 31.
Please click through for the Best and Worst of WWE SummerSlam 2014.
how they have not hired Herman Cain to market the 9.99 thing is beyond me.
I really should have watched this before reading the results…. crap
Why would you worry about the results and click on a column that is 100% discussing a show’s results?
Somewhere between a lack of self control and habitually scamming at work and reading whatever uproxx has about wrestling while I should be working.
So Brandon, who would you rather face: 10 Brock-sized Lance Hoyts or 1 Lance Hoyt-sized Brock Lesnar?
I would rather get beaten up by one dude than 10 if that’s what you’re asking
Lance Hoyt’s a frighteningly gigantic dude.
I’d say that a a Lance-Hoyt-sized Brock Lesnar would collapse under his own mass but Brock could probably fireman’s carry a semitrailer, so…
I don’t think I’d go anywhere near Lance Hoyt. He’s one scary dude.
“Get the money, drag ass for five months, put on one good show when it’s time to renew, repeat.”
Worst Lesnar shirt ever.
Can we +1 something in the recaps? Because +1 and +1 again. Also, if “renew your subscription so you can see this guy beat people up” becomes Lesnar’s gimmick, I’ll do the Balki Bartokomous Dance of Joy.
+1 for the Perfect Strangers reference!
The “sign of the night” *was* pretty clever. It’s just a shame that it came from that asshole in the red hat and blue button-down who’s at every WWE TV show.
Your “Sign of the Night” is being held by Sign Guy with a stupid look on his face and I feel like you should be more conflicted about this.
It was a good sign. I got nothing but hate for Sign Guy, but whatever committee came up with that sign deserves some love.
Since the Four Horsewomen have thrown in as Paul Heyman girls, I expect Brock to take them all as his queens and populate the earth with super-children.
In 2040, the son of Lesnar and Rousey will challenge the daughter of Cesaro and Del Rey in a battle for galactic dominance that will reduce the Earth to sorrow and ash.
I would gladly pledge my fealty to either warrior
@Jim Bradfield
Oh God, that’s so beautiful.
Or a child of Cesaro and Aksana? Some one who could go and legitimately screw up and break your face…..
Brock as Triple H’s Wrestlemania 30 entrance but REAL, with Rousey and co instead of in-disguise Sasha Banks and Alexa Bliss? Holy shit that would rock the world.
I’m honestly a little afraid that Cena will get the belt back next month. It wouldn’t make any sense, but it wouldn’t surprise me either.
I’m kinda leaning towards him never getting a title again… but I’m not very confident in that prediction
After the manner in which he was destroyed, no, I don’t see them just shrugging their shoulders and resetting next month.
The image of Daniel Bryan YES! Locking Brock into unconsciousness is something that makes me want to explode in joy.
If that happens….. I quit watching wrestling. Nah just kidding, but would seriously be stupid. I get your love of Bryan but come on….. Lesnar should lose to no man.
Yeah Stone Cold thought so too, it’s stupid. No one is unbeatable. Brock is a poorly POORLY written monster.
Wow. You just ruined by Brandon Stroud + Bill Simmons OTP fanfic. When will you admit that you belong together?!
he does kinda seem like the uptight older brother who succeeds at everything despite being good at nothing I could imagine having
Why have they not had Rusev win the US Title already and have Lana declare it the Russian Title? Sheamus could always pull the, “Hey fella, I’m not from ‘ere either but I love this country!” thing and Lana can say disparaging things about the Irish in order to start that feud.
Plus, Sheamus-Rusev would be a pretty good match right?
That has to be the next step I assume.
I’ve heard talks that could be happening as soon as NoC. Sheamus was out for a lot of the build to SS, but seems to be back now
Yeah, I am gonna guess that is where they go next.
And I agree that it could be pretty great.
If Sheamus remembers that time Bryan kicked his arm out of his arm, Rusev keeps what he did on SS up and they give them enough time, that match-up could be a MOTY candidate.
Now that Russev soundly beat Swagger, I assume NOC will be the night when we get the Russian Championship belt.
I’m really pulling for Cesaro coming back for his US title because he loves his adopted country damn it!
A Rusev vs Sheamus feud would have to end with a Potato Match.
Damn you! Why do you have to tease me with the CM Punk possibility?? That wound hasn’t healed yet :'(
I read that as Steph is now Vince’s “perfect hair,” which is something he once had. Steph was outstanding as Hunter’s second at ‘Mania and has been on fire since.
Just full on, fully powered, super gothic Undertaker at 100% taking on 100% Lesnar. ALL THE MONEY.
As awesome as that sounds, and it does, there’s one major problem. Undertaker at 100% doesn’t exist any more.
And we know Taker would/should lose.
Yeah. I’m on board with every other one of those scenarios (especially the Reigns one, that one’s awesome), but I sort of never want to see sad old man Taker get his hip broken again.
The baby video sums up my reaction to the Lesnar-Cena match perfectly. Almost too perfectly. I think there might be a Looper-type thing going on here. Not sure.
I don’t understand why the WWE doesn’t make the Network commitment a full 12 months. You’d think they’d get enough people who’d buy it for WrestleMania alone every year, rather than the yo-yo effect they seem to be having now.
Love the fantasy booking notions. I still think (hope) they’re on track for an epic Reigns-Lesnar match (the build could be tremendous if they book it right, with Lesnar giving Reigns his due by saying the Superman Punch is a harder strike than anything he ever took in UFC), followed immediately by a Rollins cash-in. Reigns could try a little too hard to exact revenge, leading to a Reigns-Ambrose confrontation and feud. Bryan and Rollins can main event WrestleMania and have the best match in history. Lesnar can somehow job to Taker, maybe in the Royal Rumble match, giving the inevitable Sting-Taker WrestleMania match more weight. Lesnar and Cesaro can have the hossiest hoss fight of all time at WrestleMania, just because. And John Cena can have the low-midcard feud with The Miz that he’s always deserved.
Lesnar can somehow job to Taker, maybe in the Royal Rumble match, giving the inevitable Sting-Taker WrestleMania match more weight
I was with you up to this point. Lesnar should never ever job to anyone let alone 400 year old Undertaker and ESPECIALLY not to give more weight to an “Ensure on a pole match” that would be Sting/Taker
It’s at this point that I’m contractually obligated to say “fuck Sting”.
Oh god that Undertaker winning at Mania 31 fantasy booking… Such a proper way to end a career. Avenging the 1 and walking out on top. None of this losing and never showing up again BS.
Props for calling out Cena’s STF. It was the BEST STF Ive seen recently if not ever and actually made me think that Brock might tap. Hopefully this is the new normal for the STF and Cena has swallowed his pride and taken Austin’s advice to tighten the sumbitch up. It looked like murder and a submission that no one would be ashamed to tap out of
I’m still pissed Wild Cornstalk didn’t win the pizza rolls contest. Fucking bullshit. It was rigged. No way Mama’s Boy was better than Wild Cornstalk.
glad we’ve reached that milestone at least
And now, your official With Spandex staff picks standings! Points are awarded whenever the writer definitively picks a winner, so when Brandon picks the right person in his “should win” but not his “will win,” for example, no points awarded. (Ties are broken via whoever picked more top-of-the-card matches correctly.)
JESSICA: 5/8 (Lesnar, Steph, Rusev, Paige, Reigns)
DANIELLE: 4/8 (Wyatt, Steph, Reigns, Rollins)
DAVID: 4/8 (Wyatt, Rusev, Reigns, Rollins)
AUSTIN: 3/8 (Lesnar, Wyatt, Reigns)
NATHAN: 3/8 (Wyatt, Steph, Reigns)
BURNSY: 3/8 (Lesnar, Steph, Ziggler)
BRANDON: 2/8 (Rusev, Rollins)
Given that the first PPV under the With Spandex banner was Battleground, I’m officially declaring the With Spandex staff picks season run from July to June (or 12 consecutive PPVs, whichever comes first). So, factoring in the results from Battleground, here are the current season standings (ties are broken via whoever had the better performance in the most recent PPV):
DAVID: 8/16
BURNSY: 7/16
JESSICA: 6/16
DANIELLE: 6/16
NATHAN: 6/16
BRANDON: 6/16
AUSTIN: 4/16
Man, it is a slow day at work…
i am better at picking fake fights than real fights :/
I was hoping someone would do the counting on those. Thanks. We’ve learned a little something about our host today.
I still don’t like a part-timer being champion. All of those scenarios you talked about would require Lesnar to show up for more than one or two Raws a month.
Not really. Heyman does all the talking, Brock only needs to show up to wrestle once in a while. Throw in a “via satellite” or packaged video once in a blue moon and viola.
The idea of DBry going full Boma Ye Barrage puts happy feelings in my heart.
“But Nakamura-zenshu, what do I do if I can’t knock him out with the knee?”
“THEN YOU KEEP DOING IT UNTIL HE DIES. YEAOH.”
ffs that was supposed to be a global reply. ugh.
Now that I think about it all of the scenarios that Brandon gae are totally unrealistic.
How does Cesaro go from losing to RVD on a PPP presbow to realistically challenging Lesnar?
CM Punk isn’t coming back, deal with it.
A SHIELD reunion now would be idiotic. They haven’t been apart long enough to make it interesting.
Bringing up the Undertaker is just sad.
The only realistic one is Daniel Bryan, but in the best case scenario that is still 6 months away.
@Jim Bradfield
Agreed, a KENTA + Swagsuke knee strike combo delivered by Bryan should be some Burning Hammer level shit.
Not necessarily. You have Heyman show up to talk about his client, Brock Lesnar, on a regular basis, and then everyone else just refers to Brock without him being there. They all fight for the chance to take on the Beast Brock Lesnar, about who’s got the best shot of taking him down, about how you have to be toughest and best to fight that madman, and they build him up by reacting to the threat of him. So when he does finally show up at the PPV he’s got all this characterization and story surrounding him.
Plus, there’s a PPV every few weeks. No one’s going to forget about Lesnar in between them.
@troi : PPP preshows don’t mean anything. If the WWE wants Cesaro to be their guy to beat Lesnar, they could just as easily have him get pushed to the moon tonight. They build him up looking dominant while the announcers grovel over here. Presumably Lesnar loses at the Rumble or Mania, so they have time to build Cesaro up.
But yeah, Daniel Bryan seems like the most realistic version. Although I could see them doing an Undertaker thing where Taker loses and then retires. Perhaps Taker costs Bork the title at the Rumble?
I hate that “Punk isn’t coming back deal with it” talking point so much. I know it feels good to pretend to know what’s going on with him, but we don’t. No one does but him. If he gets bored of not doing the thing he’s devoted his life to doing tomorrow and wants to come back, do you think for a second that WWE would turn him down?
@Lester
Of course they would take him back. But there is zero chance of WWE immediately putting him in the title hunt. And bringing up the option of Punk coming back for every storyline is getting annoying.
If the shield gets back together to fight Lesnar at WM31, im convinced youre a part of WWE creative
Also: Cena wins: internet complains
Cena gets mauled: internet…complains?
PANDEMONIUM!
Good review. I agree with most of what you said except that I was kind of disappointed by the Ambrose/Rollins match for some reason. And they’re two of my favourite guys. I think I wanted less brawling and more wrestling. But the style of the altercation did fit the characters and their story, so I should just enjoy it for what it is.
I’m not a fan of the Bella twins but I’m happy that there’s going to be another Divas feud that has nothing to do with men.
Again, Brandon puts it better than I could. What got me so excited by Lesnar’s win was just how …. unmoored everything felt. Like absolutely anything could happen. I wonder if WWE even has a longterm plan at this point. I even started wondering if one of the big names they’ve signed in recent months could become “the guy” by next year.
The only problem with the main event was that it wasn’t in a dome, so Brock couldn’t win by countout by suplexing Cena out of the building.
Also, Ambrose looking on the verge of the tears after giving Rollins the curb stomp is the most unexpectedly emotional thing I’ve seen in wrestling since Michaels told Flair “I’m sorry.” He wants to forgive you, Seth!
And now I just want Steen vs Lesnar to happen as soon as possible
We need to all tweet at John Cena’s twitter about how good last night’s STF looked compared to normal and hope whoever actually runs the damn account shows all the tweets to him.
Agreed
Unsurprisingly, Brandon makes a good case for Brock’s championship run. But I’ll say it again: How will any of what is/could be ahead come off as the slightest bit realistic?
I enjoyed Summersuplexslamfest as much as anybody, but what they have in Brock now is someone who made the immortal Undertaker mortal PLUS someone who beat the ever-loving dogshit out of John Cena, the guy who for the better part of the past decade has been made utterly invulnerable against every other competitor/henchmen/stable/alien invasion.
I love love LOVE Daniel Bryan, but what’s the plausible scenario that this guy, master of submissions but shorter than Stephanie McMahon, beats Brock, who just got done smirking out of Cena’s STF or whatever even when he finally closed the window?
I laugh at some of you who’ve been swooning over Roman Reigns for months and now actively hate him (even though I do understand the criticisms). And I’m sure they’ll headline at least one PPV. But how can they really do a believable match? What’s a Superman Punch and a spear supposed to do to Brock?
Flippy jumpy Seth Rollins versus Brock? You think he can take down Lesnar with a briefcase shot? Ambrose is going to sprint across the Spanish/German/Klingon announce tables?
The two guys I’d really like to see with Brock are Cesaro (never happen) and Rusev, of whom I’ve been a huge fan of since last evening. (He was tremendous against Swagger. Also, never happen.) Either of those matches would be cool, but when you’ve built Brock up to Cena Squared, I don’t know how you could say either of those guys could, storyline-wise, hang with him either.
I would love to be wrong on this — I will celebrate being wrong about this — but I don’t see Conqueror Brock’s title run going anywhere but straight to a rematch with Cena at WM 31, where Cena overcomes the oddsiest odds evah and wins the title back to tie Flair.
I really enjoyed last night’s show, but today, that’s my fear, that this is the beginning of a long road that ends at the very last gawddamn thing I want to see.
Dude, plus like a billion.
I feel the same way. Lesnar’s going to lose to the Rock/Cena/Austin/Sting/Hogan because nobody currently on the roster has been booked strong enough to take him on and nobody in the company can now be booked strong enough because that means they have to beat Cena cleanly multiple times to even look like a threat.
It’s just sad that the company’s protection of Cena for so long makes this the outcome.
To me, Bryan and Cesaro (and perhaps Rusev, if you expand his moveset a bit more) are the only guys who can actually challenge Brock in any way now.
What people forget is that Bryan is super versatile. And I’m not talking about him taking Jiu Jitsu classes and being into MMA or whatever, I mean that he’s constructed a moveset that has nearly every type of wrestling move save for piledrivers. Lesnar can try to suplex Bryan, but Bryan can flip out of them, slip out of the rear-waistlock due to speed advantage, etc. He can use his size to his advantage by flying into Lesnar feet and knees first to death. He “knows the way out of every submission”, right? Kimura threat lessened. Counter it with the heel hook, armbar (since ADR is gone, why not), and eventually, the omoplata crossface.
Bottom line is, Brock would be at least in some way be at a risk of getting his fucking head kicked in.
And Cesaro… eh, I don’t think I need to explain much why he’s a believable opponent for anyone, you know, considering how he’s the only athlete in WWE who’s anywhere near as impressive as Brock. It would be the hossiest of hossfights. I just imagine Bork and Cesaro trading German suplexes like Kobashi and Akiyama traded Half-Nelsons/Exploders back in the day. For these two physical anomalies, it would seem perfectly feasible.
1) Brock is known as being a cocky bastard who has been known for taking the easy way out of matches (cheating) and has had it backfired in the past. They could do something like that for him to lose.
2) It’s fake. Eva Marie can beat Bork if they want. We live in a world where Mysterio was a champion and beat Big Show. Lesnar has fought and lost to Eddie. So it’s not like there’s a precedent.
3) Bryan is still faster and loves THIS BUSINESS. They can do a Rocky IV storyline if they choose. Throw in Bryan’s brutal leg kicks, and it could work.
4) Have you ever been speared by a guy Reins’ size? It hurts. It’s legit. And the Superman punch is a real thing that MMA fighters use to knock people out. Not sure what your problem was.
5) Rollins could also win the title by beating Lesnar after Lesnar just had a war. If he were to take out Ambrose or have the authority lock Ambrose in the locker room, Ambrose couldn’t stop the cash-in. That took me 2 seconds to come up.
@Jeans Ambrose
+1
Pretty much all of this.
That is the point, guys. No one should look like they can touch Lesnar. No one. When he does defend the title, he should win without too much trouble. He needs to look like he can’t be hurt so someone can go full on Rocky IV against him at WM 31, take a shit-kicking, and comeback to beat him. It would create a huge star if its a new guy that they could build to look good to great in the coming months.
My pick would be Cesaro, as he is an amazing wrestler with a ton of strength. Combine that with his youth (in comparison to Brock/how long he has been in WWE) and significantly less injuries (at least while in WWE, not sure about before then) and you can say that he can endure more than Brock can after such a long career that included a bout with diverticulitis.
The obvious WWE choice is Reigns but I think he has shown himself to be too limited right now. He needs to spend a year learning to hoss it out with guys like Sheamus and Rusev and Swagger and expand on what he can do in the ring and on the mic before stepping up. I’d have him in the upper mid-card, bringing prestige to the IC strap, and look to give him the rub at WM 32.
And, for those wondering what the dirt sheets say, it is this: Vince wants it to be Rock versus Lesnar at WM 31. HHH wants it to be Reigns. I think both of those options suck ass.
There is a TLC event to contend with. Nothing can nullify a monster like a fatal four way where the other three smash him with chairs.
For the record, Reigns was always my third favourite member of The Shield, and I’ve been bored of him since about a week after The Shield broke up.
Just because it’s a fake sport doesn’t mean it’s not a “sport” and in sports dominant teams/athletes lose all the time. You don’t have to look any further than Lesnar himself for an example. When he won the UFC title he looked absolutely unstoppable but he still ends his carer at 5-3.
For years most of the ifc has been harping that Cena never looks vulnerable. Well he does now.
Still feel the main event went on for too long. You could have told the exact same story in 5 minutes.
Ron Simmons reacts to Steph last night:
[i.imgur.com]
Sweet baby Jesus, she looked good!
When she first came out, I let out a very audible moan….and I was at a friend’s house….
As you could imagine, it was kind of awkward.
damn, was my exact reaction. Also awkward in a room full of friends
Question: BStro, could we still be besties if my ulterior motive was to meet Lisa?
Also, I don’t really follow your complaint about the Miz. Dude came back as a total Hollywood A-hole, more or less cheated to win the IC Battle Royale last month (screwing over Ziggler) then immediately became a paper champion, showing he couldn’t actually defend himself in any viable situation and losing the belt at the first opportunity he had to the guy who kayfabe should have won it in the Battle Royale. That storyline makes perfect sense to me—shitty, entitled heel gets his just desserts.
Yea, I agree. The Miz was made to be a shit heel since he’s come back. Nothing that happened in the build to the match or the match itself (except for the Ziggler win) was surprising.
I agree with you, but I feel like the story wasn’t played out well enough. Ziggler didn’t get to call Miz on his shit and Miz should have taken a DQ loss last night to escape with his title in hand, leading to a NoC rematch with a bit more story around how Miz can’t be Dolph and will do whatever it takes to keep his title, even if he loses the match.
The best part of this article was reading all of the different hypotheticals. got chills just thinking about how amazing this could all turn out.
The possibilities with the belt are exciting but also this might be the first time ever I’m interested in what happens with Cena. Surely they can’t just drag out “some of you may like me and some of you may boo me” Cena tonight?
Two years ago, when Lesnar made his return after Wrestlemania, a good friend of mine did some fantasy booking on what SHOULD have happened with his return.
– Lesnar should have destroyed Cena at Extreme Rules to set the tone.
– Lesnar would then set his sights on Sheamus and annihilate him for the WHC.
– Lesnar then turns to Babyface Punk that culminates at Summerslam with Lesnar destroying Punk and taking the WWE Championsihp, uniting the belts.
– He then takes on Cena again in a return match and destroys him again.
– You throw whoever you can find at him until the Royal Rumble.
– Lesnar defends the belt against ANYONE at the Rumble, wins easily, then goes into the Rumble and wins that because no one can stop him.
– The next night on Raw, Heyman comes out to gloat. No one can beat Lesnar. He is the greatest, and by winning the Rumble, he doesn’t even have to fight at Mania. Who is big enough to stop him?
Lights go out. The bell tolls. Taker walks out.
You cap it off with Taker vs Brock at WM30.
I’m very happy that I at least got to see part of this in that Lesnar just turned Cena into a quivering pile of blubber last night.
Loved this. Thought Ambrose picking lumberjack match made sense, because almost any other stipulation could be overcome with average Authority meddling. He knew most/all the jacks would have beef with Rollins (and himself, too, but that’s the cost of doing business) and only by having all that humanity out there could he create a tempest into which HHH, Kane and Orton (who had yet to fight) would not insert themselves on Seth’s behalf. I mean, he lost anyway, but it seems a guy as whackadoo as Ambrose could consider that outcome as plausible, and it almost led to a win.
I’m still hyped about Ziggler. It was a great match and he got a clean win for a championship at the second biggest PPV of the year. Plus, if Brock wrestles less frequently now then the IC and US championships will mean more.
I told myself I’d stop watching after Summerslam but I suppose I could watch just one more episode of raw…..
Wasn’t a huge fan of the way Roman-Orton ended, but it dawned on me a little later that if Roman’s the guy you want to have beat Brock he’s going to have to be superman (and apparently not supercena). How else are you going to believe anyone has a shot against Brock unless they start stringing together really ridiculous and powerful wins?
I think my favorite part about the match was Cena’s face after Lesnar sat up. He gets a lot of deserved grief for being an immune-to-everything machine, but that look on his face was just incredible, just a complete look of despair. He knew he was screwed no matter what he did. Amazing job.
I cannot imagine seeing that face and then believing that he could have won. If he had done the standard “Random AA and win” it would have truly been the worst thing ever.
So is everyone dismissing Cena winning the belt back via his rematch clause because we actually believe that’s not going to happen or are we just not talking about it because that would make us all really, really sad?
A little of column A and a little of column B
A little from Column A, a little from Column B
A little from– what they said.
I got this you guys, A little from Col… uh… six/half dozen.
Nailed it.
Simmons is bad but Shoemaker is the dirt worst. He’s like a wrestling Malcolm Gladwell.
I didn’t know there were people who didn’t like Davis
Really? I love Shoemaker’s articles on Grantland. Simmons is just insufferable at this point.
Shoemaker fits his facts to his thesis rather than his thesis to his facts. It’s really irritating.
I don’t like Simmons, but Davis is my guy. I can’t hate on him. He’s good at what he does.
Simmons used to be my favorite. I met him on his book tour, he was kind of a douche. Then he got busy with Grantland and he’s mailed it in with his columns ever since then. Shoemaker is great for the most part. Once in awhile he spits out a dud but what writer doesn’t? Besides Stroud of course (not blowing smoke up your ass, I so far have enjoyed everything for the last year or so haha).
Can “Cena Loses to Wrestler We Love” be a new annual Summerslam tradition? Next year can be Heath Slater.
I’m going to have to type that that has already started apparently. I mean, let’s go over the Summerslams after the one with The Nexus…
2011…Pinned by CM Punk (except John lifted his foot on the bottom rope, so of course “WASN’T CLEAN” talking point
2012…Lost a triple threat to CM Punk (though Big Show submitted and was pinned)
2013…Pinned by Daniel Bryan (the last “CLEAN” pin until this year)
2014………
I wonder if WWE will have this happen next year for a five streak.
For what it’s worth, this is the only place I actually talk about wrestling. I’m mostly an outsider who started watching because college friends. I picked this column because of the site’s connection to another Uproxx site, and found Brandon to be a great writer. I’ve been reading your columns for about a year now, and usually you put things into a pretty fair perspective where even if I may not agree, I see the opposite reasoning.
…But man, I’m just not sold on this Cena/Lesnar thing. “That was a match”? No. As little experience as I have with wrestling, I know a squash when I see one. That shit looked like what used to happen to the idiots they used to “feed” to Ryback, where they’d briefly look like they had the upper hand (and by briefly I mean a couple seconds) before Ryback went back to obliterating the guy (or guys), doing his finisher and walking the fuck off stage, leaving one or more bruised piles of flesh that have to collect themselves into something resembling living human beings.
Someone said this was like Batman vs. Bane. Allow me to go “comic geek” on this puroresu site for a sec: When Batman got broken by Bane, it was after a long period of Bane basically forcing Batman to his limits. Crime sprees, forcing Batman to recapture EVERYONE IN ARKHAM, etc. etc. Then he finally confronted an exhausted Bats in Wayne Manor, for the one-two punch of “holy shit he figured out who he is” followed by him getting his shit wrecked. Hell, even in the case of The Dark Knight Rises there was the excuse that Bats was like, seven YEARS out of shape and didn’t have the training nor the fire to compete with a guy like Bane. Either way, when Batman lost, it made SENSE. You can’t face a monster at 20% and think you’re going to win.
But Cena? He wasn’t injured. He hadn’t recently been through a series of grueling matches with powerful opponents or unfair 3-on-1 gimmicks or whatever. He hadn’t even wrestled during the PPV like Daniel Bryan during WM30. He came out there completely fresh and proceeded to get manhandled on a level that was so ridiculous, you’d think Paul Heyman’s promos were in fact some strange form of pre-cognitive ESP and he wasn’t cutting promos–he was just prophesying the future. That, or he’s literally become the god of the wrestling world and whatever he proclaims just flat out happens. BOTH completely ridiculous, but that’s where we are in a world where Lesnar’s goofy ass literally “became the one in 21 and one” AND squashed WWE’s version of Superman.
I’ve also watched long enough to know that the character and in-ring work that would be required to make Lesnar losing the title believable…isn’t something WWE creative can pull off. It’d require creating a number of powerful opponents who all get defeated by whoever’s going to take the title back, building them up from ground zero (because after a match like this, basically everyone’s a jobber to Lesnar) into a force that would make a match against Lesnar and Lesnar’s loss believable.
Instead, they’re basically going to be counting on everyone’s short-ass memories, and the fact that he probably won’t appear at very many PPVs between now and when he loses the belt, so most fans will believe his loss because they won’t remember how dominating he was last night. But hey. If you finally wanted Cena to lose clean…you got your wish?
I agree with all of this. This was far from a “match”. Not only that but now you have the invincible 15 time World Heavyweight Champion made to look like an incapable pussy. Cena may be hated but the dude is a beast (physique wise). I don’t know how they’re ever going to have someone beat Lesnar and have people go, “Hmm, okay, that actually does make sense.”
Few things:
1) I’m going to assume because Bork isn’t always going to be on TV, they put the title on Ziggler to be THE face of WWE TV. I’m clearly delusional, but I think Dolph is about to get a gigantic push as the IC champion, main eventing as Brok eats and sleeps Jimmy Johns.
2) I think Ambrose should beat Rollins at NOC, which can be a brief blow off to their feud. Make Ambrose the #1 contender for whenever Bork returns.I’d love to see a scrappy Ambrose get fed to Bork. In the meantime, Mercenary Rollins can focus on Reins, to prevent Reins from being a challenger to the title.
3) Holy shit Stephanie looked incredible in the ring last night. If she can keep this up, I’d be OK with her taking the title from AJ after AJ wins it back from Paige. Also, dat outfit. *bites knuckle*
4) Reins’ match with Orton is kind of why I hope they hold off on him winning the Rumble until 2016. He’s clearly not ready. I like him and hope he does well, but, he’s got time to season.
5) The possibilities for D-Bry to face Lesnar at Mania are just so wonderful, they’d be foolish to not have him take the title if he’s healthy.
1) It doesn’t matter if Brock doesn’t reappear until WM 31 because Paul Heyman will remind us who ended the streak and disemboweled Cena every week until then.
2) Please let the Ambrose/Rolling feud end inside a HIAC*
3) Yes
4) Roman Reigns shall win the Rumble and defeat Brock for the title at WM 31 because this happening was spoken to by a burning bush to Moses, inscribed as the forgotten 11th commandment and placed inside the Ark of the Covenant**
5) see #4, but Bryan vs Reigns for the title next year at Summer Slam would be kinda awesome.
* takes place this December at TLC just because
** clearly written in Psalms 3:16 of the VKM bible
#2 sounds awesome. Scrappy Ambrose getting straight up murdered by Brock, but never stops coming at him because he’s too crazy to know he’s already dead. I’m in.
I was doing the same thing, Brandon. “OH HERE COMES SUPER CENA!!” was my loud defense mechanism for whenever I thought the odds were going to be overcame, but thank God it wasn’t to be.
I just can’t see Cena existing in WWE without going for the championship, especially since he lost. I hope he got bit by the acting bug when he was shooting movies with Tina Fey and Judd Apatow, and he’ll go off and do a few more of them.
I’m really hoping Cena doesn’t come out tonight cutting a promo about how he’s gotta get back on his horse and try again because HE LOVES THIS BUSINESSDAMMITJACK! Because, while I’m with you, I’m very excited about the possibilities and the immediate future, there still is that tiny part of me that is saying “Jern’s just gonna over come these odds when he gets his auto-rematch” and obviously, no one wants that.
I also like the possibility of finally elevating the mid-card titles. I remember house shows when I was young where the champion (usually Hogan) wouldn’t be on the card at all. We’d get an IC title defense and sometimes a tag title-defense, but I think if the championship were defended sporadically it would give them a real opportunity to elevate the secondary titles, but we’ll see.
This was the first wrestling show of any kind I’ve attended in person. What I wanted most of all was for the show to be memorable. SummerSlam delivered more than I thought possible.
I thought Ziggler/Miz was fun because I’ve been into both lately, but there also seemed to be a lack of energy from the crowd. WWE might’ve dicked around a bit too much with Ziggler; didn’t seem like anyone thought he would win, which is why it took everyone a while to get into it.
Really enjoyed Paige/AJ. I’m so happy that Paige is flashing more of what made her so much fun in NXT with the knee strikes and headbutts. The dive to the outside from AJ was cool and the crowd in my section let out a legit “OHHHHH” when Paige spiked AJ with that DDT. Those two did a good job of winning the crowd ever. Glad Paige won because that likely means the feud will continue, and I am totally down with that.
I, too, was totally confused when the flag match basically turned into a regular match. It was good fun, though, so I can forgive it. Rusev impressed me at Battleground with his selling and he took it to the next level here. He’s definitely got something. Absolutely loved how super evil he looked after kicking Zeb in the face after the match. Much as I enjoyed cheering Swagger, I’m not into the whole nationalism thing so I was cackling at how pissed off the crowd was. So many “Bullshit!” chants after the finish. It was glorious.
Ambrose/Rollins was outstanding. It was basically the one-on-one version of those Shield/Evolution matches, which worked to great effect. The spots with the lumberjacks were great fun and I loved cheering for crazy ass Dean Ambrose. That dude is going to be a huge star. A fun part of lumberjack matches at live shows: cheering for every random lumberjack you love as they surround the ring. I was yelling for Goldust, Stardust, the Wyatts and Heath Slater. Speaking of Goldust, him getting in Kane’s face was the best.
I definitely dug Wyatt/Jericho despite barely caring about the feud going in. Wyatt seemed more vicious to me than he did at Battleground. The way he went after Jericho’s head so much like he was trying to concuss him for real was good. I think everyone expected the Codebreaker near fall, though, so that didn’t work as well as I thought it might.
Steph/Brie delivered exactly what I hoped it would. I’m glad you mentioned Stephanie’s surprising size, Brandon, because from where I sat she looked like a hoss ass hoss next to skinny Brie Bella, like if AJ Lee were wrestling Jack Swagger if Swagger were an amazon warrior. I love ridiculous ass McMahon matches so much and this was beautiful. Also it seemed like the crowd just shat on Brie the entire time, just relentless, ruthless booing. I almost felt bad for her. Everyone exploded when Nikki turned on her. And bless Triple H for that ludicrous sell of Brie’s dropkick.
Orton/Reigns was fine. Felt more like a fun Raw match than a PPV match, but Orton put in some damn good work. Loved the power slam and RKO spots.
Could not possibly agree with Brandon more on Lesnar/Cena. To me, this match worked specifically because Lesnar trucked the shit out of John Cena, the guy who defies every conceivable odd and wins by ignoring pain. Cena put in one of the absolute best performances of his career here. He took those German suplex bumps like a champ; every one felt vicious and violent in a way we just don’t see in WWE. Cena’s selling and body language were perfect for this story. His brief flashes of hope were perfectly played. His look of despair when Brock did the Undertaker no sell was beautiful. Lesnar is awesome, but nobody should sleep on the work John Cena did in this match. I could not be more apathetic toward his character, but this match made him more interesting and sympathetic than he’s been in a damn long time. Hell, when I watched the match on the Network after I got home, I found that even the commentary team was in good form by their standards.
Apologies for the giant comment. I just had a ton of fun at that show. A great first live experience.
Just wanna say that I absolutely agree on the commentary team during Cena vs Brock.
Maggle and JBL going pretty much “lol Cena’s toast” with King being all “d-don’t give up on John yet, guys, he’s gonna overco– oh, wait he got dropped on his head again, um, nevermind” was pretty good. Great, even, for their standards.
Great comment, Shinmaru. Thanks for the live write-up.
No comment on the pre-show match? Cesaro, the best wrestler on the roster, jobbing to an aged junkie?
Especially after hitting him with 3 uppercuts.
I don’t really think winning or losing that preshow match mattered. It was such a nothing pointless match.
dat Rolling Double Foot Stomp tho
It’s a pre-show match to pop the crowd. Thought it was pretty obvious the face would go over. WWE doesn’t have any storylines for Cesaro right now, so they’re using him to put on awesome matches and make everybody look good. If this bothers you, you need to take a longer term view of wrestling. They clearly know what they’ve got, and when it’s time, he’ll be everything you want him to be.
I don’t get how people can watch a match so perfectly booked around CENAWINSLOL and then still take such a short sighted view on some booking. Not saying they’re perfect, but they deserve more credit than they’re getting.
Who else is looking forward the Last Man Standing Match* between Rusev and Swagger at Night of Champions
* first person to get a pinfall or submission because that’s always been what a last man standing match is
Winner gets to stand in the ring for a ten count. And a ladder match where the winner gets to stand in the ring with a ladder!
An inferno match where the winner gets a signed vhs copy of The Best of Disco Inferno.
Was the AJ/Paige match really less than 5 minutes? I loved that match. It just seemed brutal.
No love for HHH selling the shit out of Brie’s dropkick? I loved that.
Brandon’s list of where they can go are missing a big one. Per the dirtsheets, Vince wants Brock to face The Rock at Mania. Can you imagine if Brock’s reign of terror was ended by a rock bottom and a people’s elbow?
More like a crappy spinebuster + People’s Elbow.
Roman Reigns needs to add much more moves to his moveset if WWE wants to make him a main eventer let alone face Brock Lesnar for the WWE World Heavyweight championship at Wrestlemania 31.
Speaking of Lesnar I’ve noticed Summerslam has been a very kind ppv to him as he’s on a 3 match winning streak. He absolutely demolished Cena so much I’d be surprised Cena will even be able to move on Raw. At this point Seth Rollins should drop the MITB briefcase into the river and walk away or else he will suffer the same fate.
Finally a super powered bad guy to topple! WWE needs this…I truly hope they don’t ruin it.
Enjoy the next 2 hours, friend.