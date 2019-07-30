The Big Show Is Starring In A New Sitcom On Netflix

07.30.19 31 mins ago

WWE

The Big Show, aka Paul Wight, has remained a fixture of WWE despite not really wrestling anymore or even appearing regularly on WWE TV. He hasn’t had much to do since feuding with Braun Strowman and Big Cass back in 2017, but he’s a mainstay of WWE’s charity work, and seems to be well-liked by pretty much everyone in the company. Just last year he signed a deal to stay with WWE, despite his lack of TV time. Now it turns out Big Show’s on his way back to television, but in less of a wrestling context.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Netflix#WWE
TAGSBIG SHOWNETFLIXTHE BIG SHOWThe Big Show ShowWWEWWE STUDIOS
People's Party iTunes

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.29.19 22 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

07.23.19 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.23.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.22.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

07.16.19 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.16.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP