The Big Show Is Starring In A New Sitcom On Netflix

The Big Show, aka Paul Wight, has remained a fixture of WWE despite not really wrestling anymore or even appearing regularly on WWE TV. He hasn’t had much to do since feuding with Braun Strowman and Big Cass back in 2017, but he’s a mainstay of WWE’s charity work, and seems to be well-liked by pretty much everyone in the company. Just last year he signed a deal to stay with WWE, despite his lack of TV time. Now it turns out Big Show’s on his way back to television, but in less of a wrestling context.