The Big Show, aka Paul Wight, has remained a fixture of WWE despite not really wrestling anymore or even appearing regularly on WWE TV. He hasn’t had much to do since feuding with Braun Strowman and Big Cass back in 2017, but he’s a mainstay of WWE’s charity work, and seems to be well-liked by pretty much everyone in the company. Just last year he signed a deal to stay with WWE, despite his lack of TV time. Now it turns out Big Show’s on his way back to television, but in less of a wrestling context.
The Big Show Is Starring In A New Sitcom On Netflix
Elle Collins 07.30.19 31 mins ago
Around The Web
Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Derrick Rossignol 07.29.19 22 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
Chloe Gilke 07.23.19 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Zac Gelfand 07.23.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Derrick Rossignol 07.22.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
Chloe Gilke 07.16.19 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Zac Gelfand 07.16.19 2 weeks ago