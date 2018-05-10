WWE Raw

Perhaps you’re one of the WWE fans who watched last Sunday’s Backlash pay-per-view and wondered why Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe — a match with no announced stakes — main-evented instead of the no disqualification bout for the WWE Championship that was called a “dream match” on a WrestleMania card less than a month ago.

You aren’t alone! Off the Internet too, I mean. In an interview with Sports Illustrated, former WWE Champion and current ace of the promotion (don’t @ me) The Miz expressed his displeasure at the match order, which is mostly (and rightly) directed at championship titles needing to seem like big deals for anyone to care what’s happening with them.

His quote: