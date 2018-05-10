Perhaps you’re one of the WWE fans who watched last Sunday’s Backlash pay-per-view and wondered why Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe — a match with no announced stakes — main-evented instead of the no disqualification bout for the WWE Championship that was called a “dream match” on a WrestleMania card less than a month ago.
You aren’t alone! Off the Internet too, I mean. In an interview with Sports Illustrated, former WWE Champion and current ace of the promotion (don’t @ me) The Miz expressed his displeasure at the match order, which is mostly (and rightly) directed at championship titles needing to seem like big deals for anyone to care what’s happening with them.
His quote:
I don’t mind the champion not going on last provided the last match is something special and unique e.g. a Royal Rumble or a MITB match or whatever. The last match shouldn’t be like Roman Reigns vs. Undertaker, no matter how important that is (granted, that crowd would have been completely dead during the actual title match following that, but whatever)
Right, but to kind of solidify the point, the Royal Rumble and MITB matches are special because they give the winner a shot at the WWE Championship. The only reason they have cache is because of what lies in the stipulation. It’s important because the WWE title is important.
So yes, outside of those two events, I do think the WWE title match should always be on last. The whole universe of WWE is, or at least SHOULD BE, predicated on the fact that everyone is fighting to be the champion. When writing the show, that assumption should inform every wrestler’s motivations. Otherwise, all these guys are just “wrestling for wrestling’s sake.”
With the exception of the Royal Rumble I think the World title match should always headline the big shows.