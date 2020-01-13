If it feels like the Revival have been caught up in a never-ending “will they/won’t they” in terms of re-signing with WWE, you’re not crazy: The rumors started literally one year ago. Since then, Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson have been involved in some questionable storylines — anyone remember their feud with the Usos? — as well as having a run as both the Raw and Smackdown tag champs. But as recently as September 2019, the duo had still not re-signed with WWE, despite efforts from the company to secure them. Their current contract runs out in April 2020.
New year, same old: According to 411Mania, the Revival have filed for two new trademarks, “FTRKO” and “Shatter Machine.” Both were for the following:
IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Hats; Hooded sweat shirts; Pants; Shirts
In addition to that, the “Shatter Machine” trademark is also filed for:
IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network
In short, that means while the Revival may lose their WWE-created team name and individual wrestler names if they leave the company, they could easily begin calling themselves Shatter Machine instead in a different pro wrestling company.
Adding fuel to the fire, Dawson tweeted the following over the weekend:
Guys, it’s time to go away for a while until we get everything figured out. See ya soon. #FTR
He later clarified that the above tweet was meant to imply he was taking a break from social media, but it’s worth noting that his clarification tweet didn’t go out until after news got out about the Revival filing these new trademarks. The plot thickens, maybe!