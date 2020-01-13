If it feels like the Revival have been caught up in a never-ending “will they/won’t they” in terms of re-signing with WWE, you’re not crazy: The rumors started literally one year ago. Since then, Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson have been involved in some questionable storylines — anyone remember their feud with the Usos? — as well as having a run as both the Raw and Smackdown tag champs. But as recently as September 2019, the duo had still not re-signed with WWE, despite efforts from the company to secure them. Their current contract runs out in April 2020.

New year, same old: According to 411Mania, the Revival have filed for two new trademarks, “FTRKO” and “Shatter Machine.” Both were for the following:

IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Hats; Hooded sweat shirts; Pants; Shirts

In addition to that, the “Shatter Machine” trademark is also filed for:

IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network

In short, that means while the Revival may lose their WWE-created team name and individual wrestler names if they leave the company, they could easily begin calling themselves Shatter Machine instead in a different pro wrestling company.