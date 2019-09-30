It wouldn’t make sense to do a debut episode of WWE Smackdown without the WWE Superstar who threatened to, “lay the smack down,” in the first place, would it? Now, it won’t have to.

Per an announcement made on the Twitter account of somewhat famous and popular actor Dwayne Johnson, 10-time World Champion The Rock will return to WWE television for Friday night’s debut of Friday Night Smackdown on Fox. Word of WWE wanting Rock on the show has been going around since back in August, but why wouldn’t they, you know?