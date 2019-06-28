Fox Has Big Plans To Make Their Smackdown Premiere A Big Deal

WWE

It’s early yet to know exactly what Smackdown will look like when it premieres (new logo and all) on Fox TV on October 4th. Particularly with Eric Bischoff taking over the show, there may be big changes in terms of what stories they focus on and how the roster is used between now and then. What we do know is that Fox is understandably invested in making the show seem like a big deal. They spent a lot of money on the rights to air this show, and they’re not going to settle for “Here’s the same thing you’ve been watching Tuesday nights on USA for three years, but now it’s Fridays on Fox!”