The Rock Shared A Heartbreaking Story About His Mother

Getty Image

The Rock is in the midst of a nonstop press barrage at the moment. Jumanji is destroying the box office, and he’s just now gearing up for the massive Rampage junket circuit. (And of course, Skyscraper is still on the horizon. And you can never rule out the guy showing up at WrestleMania 34 this weekend.)

During one of his recent press stops, Dwayne Johnson opened up quite a bit about his struggle with depression as a teenager. He’s spoken before about his bouts of depression, but the last time he discussed it, he told a story of he was in the midst of a hard transition in his football career.

This time, he talked to Express about the absolute lowest point in his life.