The Rock Opened Up About How Real His Feud With John Cena Became Before Their ‘Wrestlemania’ Showdown

For the most part, I think many knew that the animosity between Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and John Cena before Wrestlemania 28 and 29 had a tinge of reality attached to it. It can’t be much of a surprise to fans, but there was never any real concrete proof, as with most things in the wrestling world.
The Rock discussed this rivalry in a new interview with Muscle And Fitness magazine and really didn’t hold back his feelings on Cena and how their edgy relationship was used to enhance the storyline:
M&F: So that was real. You’re telling me that’s real?
DJ: Yes, it was very real. When I came back, I needed something real to sink my teeth into, as a performer.
M&F: And why was that?
DJ: John had said some things in an interview that I took exception [in essence, that the Rock cared only about being an actor not about wrestling or WWE fans]. He felt they were okay, I felt that they weren’t okay. I also laughed it off years ago but it wasn’t until I came back and realized that the marquee match-up was going to be between he and I that I would take that edge that we had—and let’s use it. So, we don’t have to hang out, we don’t have to be best friends, we won’t be friends at all.
M&F: Well it worked, because I remember watching it and being like, ‘I think these guys really hate each other.’ I just couldn’t separate it and it was really hard to figure out, and it was awesome to watch for that reason.
DJ: It got really uncomfortable for a lot of people. And it gets uncomfortable for the fans–that they sense something. But then when it gets uncomfortable for the wrestlers and to the executives and the company, then it’s something special.
M&F: Did it get there?
DJ: Right away. And it continued to build. And what happens in wrestling is anybody who is in a feud and anybody who is in a match, everybody knows what everybody is going say. In this case, we approached it differently.
I’d say ‘John, here’s what I’m going to say tonight: Go f*ck yourself.’ He’d say, ‘Well, here’s going to be my response: F*ck you too.’ I mean, it was like that. And it was palpable for the fans, and it was palpable backstage. And I would never be like that under any other circumstance. I’m collaborative with everyone I work with. And I take a lot of pride in that, and you know something? So is John. He’s a great guy. He’s one of the best guys out there, but here’s what we realized: If we wanted to build the two biggest matchups back-to-back and create something special in Miami and in New York, we’re going to do it this way. And we might fail miserably at it. People might think it’s not real or you run into the challenge of the potential for people to go, ‘It’s so real that it’s not real.’ But in this case it worked out very well and through all that edge and attitude and bite that we had and nearly coming to blows backstage and one night in the ring—literally we were nose-to-nose, it was any second. And through that in a crazy, weird completely unexplained way, we became great buds.
Now sure, this could all be some sort of work for The Rock to return and defend his new buddy against Brock Lesnar. He even goes right into wanting to get back into the ring immediately in the interview. But it’s also a question I’m sure he gets all the time. So who knows.
I would go more towards it being true. There seems to be that kind of mentality towards the wrestlers that manage to “turn their back” on the business. I can’t speak from my experience obviously, but you read the reports on people like CM Punk and Batsita and it kinda shows a split in opinion. Common sense would point to that in any job that you feel you’re working hard to maintain. Why does someone else deserve the praise.
The entire interview is worth a look and Johnson talks about his toughest opponents (not John Cena), his role as Hercules, and the prospects of his involvement in an Expendables movie.
(Via Bro Bible / Muscle And Fitness)
my 2 favourite current era wrestler characters going against each other – and we got gay jokes and crappy singalongs.
So, pretty much what the feud would have been like had it happened 13 years prior?
Cena/Rock feud has this special feeling that some feuds don’t have. I know there was some silly stuff involved but it had this big atmosphere feeling behind it which made it so special.
So how is this different from Taylor Swift and Katy Perry?
The Rock talking about how amazing and special and successful the Twice In a Lifetime feud was reminds me a lot of when the Bellas talk about how Total Divas has reinvigorated the Divas division.
I just feel like they’re lying, and everyone knows it, and nobody is calling them on it.
It got them a lot of attention I’d say, on both accounts. But as for being great from a wrestling perspective, it is total bull.
The match was kinda rank, but the first bout between them had a huge amount of buzz and specuilation in regards to it.
The second was WWE just going back to the well when they really shouldnt’ have, just so Cena could become champ again, and get the rub, because a 35 year old wrestler who had been a 12/13 time champ at that time needed the rub.
I thought XXVIII was one of the most-bought PPVs in a long time. And then XXIX was… not. That’s my understanding of it, but I could be wrong.
this guy is a man who likes making money, and knows what to do to make it.
I get what their saying… sometimes it takes someone to butt heads with to learn what their all about or act an act 24-7 and learning something new about someone through the steps. if that make sense…
Why don’t we let them settle their own conflicts and let them deal with it as a man.
These men will work thru the conflict and both will still aquire living titles on you marks ” Bang” and GO!! They will preform one of the Greatest entertaing events cant wait nose to nose, toes to toes,2 of the best I cant see you, and we know what the Rock be cookin!!!
We know a lot of it is acting. The thing is, the stunts in the ring that is what it is and they do honestly take a beating on their bodies. That is something with a little bit of respect I give towards these people. It’s entertaining, that is what it is.
Some people like it, some people don’t. Just think it is a lot of fun to watch.
Go old school with Hulk Hogan, Rick the Dragon Steamboat to today like the Rock.
Got to love it.
Sorry, I favor Cena now Dwayne how is that going to look? Hmmmmmmm
