Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson shared memories of his time with Brian Christopher Lawler on Instagram late Sunday, reflecting on his friend and wrestling partner days after his tragic death at age 46.

Lawler died in prison following complications from an attempt on his own life, as he had been in custody after a DUI charge and an attempt to avoid arrest. The news was a shock to many in the WWE community and came on a week where tragedy and untimely deaths were the norm.

Dwayne Johnson wrestled with and was close to Lawler, especially early in his wrestling career. On Sunday night, he he posted two photos on Instagram — one of the two as young men and another of memorial wreaths — along with a lengthy caption that served as a tribute to the life of his friend.

