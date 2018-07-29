YouTube

More impossibly sad news from the world of pro wrestling today as Brian Christopher Lawler, former WWE star sometimes known as ‘Grandmaster Sexay’ and the son of Hall of Famer Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler, has died. He was only 46 years old.

Pro Wrestling Sheet reported on Sunday that Lawler — who was arrested earlier this month for DUI and evading arrest, following other legal problems — was rushed to the hospital Saturday night after attempting to hang himself in a jail cell. Dave Meltzer later confirmed that Lawler had died, on the same day as WWE legend Nikolai Volkoff and former USWA star Brickhouse Brown.

While always followed by the Jerry Lawler’s son modifier, Brian Lawler had a major career in pro wrestling, winning the WWF Tag Team Championship with Scotty 2 Hotty in 2000 at the height of their popularity. He’s also notable for his time in the early days of TNA Wrestling, and most recently appeared on WWE television to challenge The Ascension for the NXT Tag Team Championship at the first of what would become the NXT TakeOver series.

We’d like to send our condolences to the Lawler family at the time of this tragic event, and hope Brian’s able to find some kind of peace.